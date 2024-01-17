The Earle Restaurant
Appetizers
- Roasted Garlic$16.95
Served with crostini and a variety of accompaniments including tapenade and goat cheese.
- Goat Cheese (GF)$15.95
French goat cheese rolled in sesame seeds and baked...served on arugola tossed in a walnut vinaigrette
- Crab Cakes$16.95
Crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper sauce
- Mushroom Caps (GF)$15.95
Mushroom caps with a stuffing of sausage, garlic and sweet pepper...baked with Parmesan cheese
- Ginger Shrimp (GF)$16.95
Sauteed shrimp in a ginger sauce
- Calamari$17.95
Deep fried squid rings with a garlic aioli.
- Tortellini with Prosciutto$15.95
Cheese filled tortellini baked with prosciutto, cream, Parmesan and freshly grated nutmeg
- Risotto Croquettes$15.95
Risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella, breaded and deep fried, served with a tomato basil sauce
- Bruschetta$17.95
Toasted Earle bread rubbed with garlic and topped with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, and blistered cherry tomatoes.
- Eggplant Parmesan$16.95
Breaded slices of eggplant topped with mozzarella and pesto...served on a tomato basil sauce.
- Escargots$18.95
Sautéed escargots in a puff pastry shell with shallots, garlic, white wine, chives, butter... and a hint of pernod.
Salads & Soups
- Dinner Salad (GF)$4.95
Romaine, red leaf, radicchio with cherry tomatoes.
- Panzanella Salad$6.95
Cucumber, onions, tomatoes and Tuscan-style bread, olive oil and vinegar with basil, capers and anchovies.
- Gorgonzola Salad (GF)$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with gorgonzola, walnuts and vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine tossed with a dressing of olive oil, egg, garlic, anchovies and parmesan
- Beet Salad (GF)$14.95
Red and golden beets, chopped pecans, goat cheese with thyme and dijon vinaigrette...served on greens
- French Onion Soup$10.95
Traditional French onion soup enhanced with shallots and chives, served with a crostini and a slice of gruyere for you to finish under a broiler
Entrees
- Penne with Chicken$24.95
Tube shaped pasta tossed with sauteed chicken in a sweet pepper tomato sauce with kalamata olives and basil...with romano cheese
- Beef Bourguignon$36.95
Sauteed beef tenderloin with a rich red wine sauce . . . served with pearl onions, carrots and mushrooms on egg noodles
- Duck Breasts (GF)$41.95
Sautéed skinless, boneless duck breasts… pan sauced with applejack brandy, cider, apples, and brown sugar… with rum-plumped raisins. Served with a potato turnip purée.
- Stuffed Acorn Squash$27.95
Acorn squash stuffed with a melange of vegetables roasted with fresh sage and a hint of honey, then tossed with quinoa and couscous.
- Linguini with Shrimp$26.95
Linguine tossed with sautéed shrimp, julienned sun dried tomatoes and pesto…with parmesan and romano cheese.
- Pepper Beef Tenderloin (GF)-$47.95
Beef tenderloin rolled in coarsely ground black pepper, sautéed and served with a brandy sauce and garnished with wild mushrooms. Served with potatoes.
- Lamb Chops (GF)$49.95
Double cut lamb chops sautéed medium rare… with a port tarragon sauce. Served with potato turnip purée, grilled asparagus and roasted carrot and shallot.
- Grilled Salmon with Shrimp (GF)$32.95
Fresh fillet of salmon grilled with shrimp on sautéed spinach…in a white wine, shallot and lemon sauce…with fresh tarragon and chives...served with potatoes
- Chicken Paillard$19.95
Chicken breast..butterflied and pounded... marinated in a dijon vinaigrette. Grilled and served with a salad of kale, tri-color quinoa, butternut squash, dried cherries, toasted pumpkin seeds, red onion and thyme.
- Linguine with Garlic Sausage$25.95
Linguine tossed with crumbled garlic sausage, capocolla ham, sliced hot peppers, olive oil and Romano cheese
- Roquefort Beef Tenderloin (GF)$47.95
Cross cut sections of beef tenderloin deglazed with Madeira and pan sauced with cream and Roquefort, topped with walnuts and pine nuts. Served with redskin potatoes
- Veal Scallopini$42.95
Veal scallopini lightly breaded and sautéed with garlic and mushrooms… deglazed with marsala and finished with cream. Served with orzo.
- Whitefish$31.95
Fresh fillet of whitefish coated with ground hazelnuts and breadcrumbs, sauteed and sauced with a chive beurre blanc...on a bed of sauteed spinach...served with potatoes
- 2 Sliders$16.00
Grilled and topped with Fontina cheese, caramelized onions and bacon on a brioche bun with creamy pepper. Served with a side of french fries.
- Four Cheese Penne$27.95
Penne tossed with a bechamel cream sauce, with four cheeses (Pecorino Romano, Gorgonzola, Fontina and Gruyére), topped with bread crumbs.
- Dijonnaise Beef Tenderloin (GF)$47.95
Cross-cut sections of beef tenderloin, sauteed and served with a Dijon-cream sauce with green peppercorns and tarragon. Served with potatoes.
- Roasted Chicken$29.95
Chicken breasts roasted with honey-glazed carrots, parsnips, red-skin potatoes, shallots, garlic cloves, and rosemary.
- Sea Scallops (GF)$42.95
Sea scallops sauteed with mushrooms and garlic...pan sauced with sherry and cream...served with rice
- 3 Sliders$20.00
Grilled and topped with Fontina cheese, caramelized onions and bacon on a brioche bun with creamy pepper. Served with a side of french fries.
- Winter Squash Penne$24.95
Penne tossed with sauteed mushrooms, spinach, butternut squash and a splash of cream… enhanced with nutmeg and topped with goat cheese and breadcrumbs.
- Skirt Steak (GF)$27.95
7 oz. skirt steak marinated in balsamic vinegar, garlic, Dijon and fresh rosemary and then grilled...with potatoes and vegetables
- Eggplant Parmesan with Linguine$20.95
- Potato-Turnip Puree$4.00
- Side Orzo$4.00
- Side French Fries$4.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Redskins$4.00
- Side Sauteed Spinach$7.00
- Side Asparagus$7.00
- Side Dauphinoise$4.00
- Side Vegetable Medley$3.00
- Linguini$14.00
- Penne$14.00
- Small Linguini$10.00
- Small Penne$10.00