The Mule - Edmond
Food Menu
Appetizers
Fried Cheese Curds
Beer battered and deep fried watonga cheese curds, served with a side of tomato soup and ranch
Okie Poutine
Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy
Big Ass Poutine
Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy, topped with 2 over easy eggs and a sriacha drizzle
Classic
Two classic grilled cheese sandwiches served with a dipping cup of our house tomato soup
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes, served with a side of cucumber dressing and spicy aioli
Chips 'n Dips
House salsa and white queso, topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips
Bacon Cheese Fries
Beer battered fries covered in cheese sauce, sprinkled with bacon and green onions
Sandwiches
Macaroni Pony
Jalapeno cornbread, chipotle bbq, pulled pork, slice of american cheese, 3-cheese mac and cheese, pickles
The Philly
Baguette, thinly sliced steak, cheese sauce, pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, mayo
Big Ass Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, big ass blend of cheddar and smoked gouda
Caprese
Sourdough, fontina, parmesan, sundried tomato pesto, basil pesto, fresh tomatoes, topped with balsamic reduction drizzle
F.Y.D.H
Sourdough, avocado, goat cheese, pepperjack cheese, bacon, spicy aioli, over easy egg
The Burger
Brioche bun, beef patty, bacon, american cheese, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion
Fancy Pants
Vienna wheat, roasted chicken, brie, swiss cheese, carmelized onions, pear, basil pesto, topped with balsamic reduction drizzle
Mule Club
Local Sourdough, Boar's Head turkey, Boar's Head Ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, spring mix, tomato, red onion, dijonaise
Herbivore
Vienna wheat, cashew cheese, roasted beets, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, avocado, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, chipotle aioli
French Dip
Baguette, thinly sliced roast beef, swiss cheese, horseradish aioli, crispy onion strings
Turkey
Vienna wheat, Boar's Head Turkey, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, spicy aioli
Cortez
Jalapeno cornbread, braised short rib, pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapenos, carmelized onions, spicy aioli
B.C.L.T
Sourdough, pecan smoked bacon, swiss cheese, gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
The Reuben
Marbled rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese
Angry Texan
Baguette, braised short rib, cheddar cheese, onion ring, mayo, red cabbage slaw, bbq sauce
The Portacatoosa
Sourdough, roasted mushrooms, fontina, goat cheese, sundried tomato pesto, balsamic reduction drizzle
Croque Madame
Open face sandie: sourdough, black forest ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, house gravy, over easy egg
Lunch combo
Your choice half sandwich and a side. Includes a drink. Burger excluded.
Build your own sandwich
Sides
Fries
Beer battered fries topped with our house seasoning
Large Fries
Large order battered fries topped with our house seasoning
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Large order sweet potato fries
Onion Rings
Beer battered house made onion rings
Large Onion Rings
Large order beer battered house made onion rings
Tator tots
Tator tots topped with zesty seasoning
Large tator tots
Large order tator tots topped with zesty seasoning
Fried Okra
Large fried okra
Large order deep fried okra
Cup of tomato soup
Cup of house made tomato soup topped with parmesan
Bowl of tomato soup
Large bowl of house tomato soup topped with parmesan
Side house salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons, parmesan, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing
Side caesar salad
Side caesar salad, romain lettuce, croutons, parmesan
Side beet salad
spring mix, goat cheese, roasted beets, crushed peanut brittle, chopped strawberries, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing on the side
Side chef salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, boar's head ham and turkey, bacon, big ass cheese blend, hard boiled egg crumbles, ranch dressing on the side
Side spinach salad
Fresh spinach, bibb lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaiagrette on the side
Seasonal side
Side order of our roatating seasonal side
Large seasonal side
Large order of our rotating seasonal side
Half order cheese curds
Half order of our beer battered and deep fried watonga cheese curds, served with a side of tomato soup and ranch
Half order poutine
Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy
Half order big ass poutine
Beer battered fries topped with melted watonga cheese curds, smothered in house white gravy, topped with 2 over easy eggs and a sriacha drizzle
Half order fried green tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes, served with a side of cucumber dressing and spicy aioli
Half order chips 'n dips
House salsa and white queso, topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips
Half order classic
Two classic grilled cheese sandwiches served with a dipping cup of our house tomato soup
Cup of soup dujour
A cup size of our house made soup dujour
Bowl of soup dujour
Large bowl of house made soup dujour
Salads
Soup and house salad
Your choice of cup of soup and our house salad
Soup and signature salad
Your choice of cup of soup and one of our signature salads
Beet salad
spring mix, goat cheese, roasted beets, crushed peanut brittle, chopped strawberries, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing on the side
Spinach salad
Fresh spinach, bibb lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaiagrette on the side
Chef salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, boar's head ham and turkey, bacon, big ass cheese blend, hard boiled egg crumbles, ranch dressing on the side
House salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons, parmesan, orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing
Chicken caesar salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, bibb lettuce, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Kids menu
Kids cheeseburger
kids cheeseburger, slice of american cheese, mayo and pickles. Your choice side
Kids grilled cheese
kids grilled cheese, white bread and american cheese. Your choice side
Kids mac & cheese
kids homemade mac and cheese topped with a sprinkle of our big ass blend. Gouda and cheddar. Your choice side
Kids PB&J
kids PB&J white bread and grape jelly. Your choice side
Drinks
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Boylan's Root Beer
Maine Roots Ginger Beer
Boylan's Ginger Ale
Topo Chico
Roam Cold Brew
Apple Juice
Milk
Orange Juice
Hot coffee
Hot tea
Cranberry juice
Red bull
Sweets
Tower of power
A tower of layered oreo crumbles and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup drizzle and more oreo crumbles
Rotating cake
A slice of our rotating cake from La Baguette, served with two scoops of our rotating tillamook ice cream
Two scoops ice cream
Two scoops of our rotating Tillamook ice cream
Root beer float
Frosted mug of ice cream served with a bottle of boylans root beer
Sauces
Au jus
side of au jus sauce
Balsamic dressing
side of balsamic dressing
Balsamic reduction
side of balsamic reduction
BBQ sauce
side of our house chipotle bbq
Blue cheese dressing
side of blue cheese dressing
Caesar dressing
side of caesar dressing
Chipotle aioli
side of chipoitle aioli
Cholula sauce
side of cholula sauce
Gravy
side of white gravy
Honey mustard
side of honey mustard
Horseradish aioli
side of horseradish aioli
House dressing
side of orange tarragon vinaigrette dressing
Ketchup
side of ketchup
Marinara
side of our house tomato soup
Mayo
side of mayo
Mustard
side of mustard
Ranch
side of ranch
Spicy aioli
side of spicy aioli
Sriracha
side of sriracha
Tobasco
side of tobasco
1000 island dressing
side of 1000 island dressing
Cucumber dressing
side of cucumber dressing