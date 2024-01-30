The Pizza Oven Lesh Street
Pizza & Calzones
Individual Pizza
- Individual Cheese$5.90
4 slices
- Individual One Topping$6.70
4 slices
- Individual Two Topping$7.50
4 slices
- Individual Three Topping$8.30
4 slices
- Individual Bianco$5.90
1 topping 4 slices
- Individual Pomodoro$7.50
2 toppings 4 slices
- Individual Works$8.30
4 slices Any 4 toppings
- Individual Deluxe$9.10
4 slices Any 5 toppings
Small Pizza
Large Pizza
Salads, Subs, Extras
Special Salads
- House Salad$4.80
Start with salad mix, tomato, cucumber slices, and cheese
- Tuna Salad$10.95
A blend of tuna, cheese, eggs, tomato & lettuce
- Chef Salad$10.95
A blend of lettuce, turkey, ham cheese, eggs, and tomato
- Italian Salad$10.95
A blend of lettuce, tomato, eggs, garbanzo beans, olives & pimentos
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Oven Baked Subs
Extras
Chicken
Broasted Chicken & Potatoes
- Tasty Snack$5.95
2 pieces of tasty chicken and 3 broasted potatoes
- Pick-A-Chick Chicken Dinners$9.55
Full one-half of a tender, flavorful chicken served with broasted potates, cole slaw and a roll
- Family Pak Tub of Chicken$25.75
12 pieces of delicious tasty chicken, broasted potatoes and cole slaw to satisfy the whole family
- Party Barrell of Chicken$42.25
24 pieces of tasty chicken and potatoes
- Broasted Potatoes$3.95
5 wedges per order
Broasted Chicken Without Potatoes
Soda, Chips, and Peppers
2 Liters
20 OZ
Can
Chips
The Pizza Oven Location and Ordering Hours
(330) 458-5599
Open now • Closes at 10:30PM