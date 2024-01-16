The Pizza Oven North Cleveland Ave 2
Pizza & Calzones
Individual Pizza
- Individual Cheese$6.45
4 slices
- Individual One Topping$7.45
4 slices
- Individual Two Topping$8.45
4 slices
- Individual Three Topping$9.45
4 slices
- Individual Bianco$7.45
1 topping 4 slices
- Individual Pomodoro$8.45
2 toppings 4 slices
- Individual Works$9.45
4 slices Any 4 toppings
- Individual Deluxe$10.45
4 slices Any 5 toppings
Small Pizza
Large Pizza
Salads, Subs, Extras
Special Salads
- House Salad$4.95
Start with salad mix, tomato, cucumber slices, and cheese
- Tuna Salad$11.95
A blend of tuna, cheese, eggs, tomato & lettuce
- Chef Salad$11.95
A blend of lettuce, turkey, ham cheese, eggs, and tomato
- Italian Salad$11.95
A blend of lettuce, tomato, eggs, garbanzo beans, olives & pimentos
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Oven Baked Subs
Extras
Chicken
Broasted Chicken & Potatoes
- Tasty Snack$6.50
2 pieces of tasty chicken and 3 broasted potatoes
- Pick-A-Chick Chicken Dinners$11.50
Full one-half of a tender, flavorful chicken served with broasted potates, cole slaw and a roll
- Family Pak Tub of Chicken$28.75
12 pieces of delicious tasty chicken, broasted potatoes and cole slaw to satisfy the whole family
- Party Barrel of Chicken$48.95
24 pieces of tasty chicken and potatoes
- Broasted Potatoes$4.45
5 wedges per order
Broasted Chicken Without Potatoes
- Eight Piece Chicken$16.95
8 pieces of broasted chicken *NO POTATOES*
- King Size$32.00
16 pieces of broasted chicken * NO POTAOTES*
- Whole Chicken Wing$1.75
Single Piece of Chicken
- Chicken Breast$3.75
Single Piece of Chicken
- Chicken Leg$2.35
Single Piece of Chicken
- Chicken Thigh$2.35
Single Piece of Chicken
- Chicken Tenders$7.50