The Purple Onion - Saluda
Entrees
**Seared Sea Scallops
seared sea scallops over maple sweet potato mash and tricolored cauliflower finished with pomegranate balsamic reduction, chevre crumbles, and candied pork belly.
NC Shrimp Pappardelle
NC SHRIMP PAPPARDELLE colfax farm italian sausage, butternut, roasted garlic, charred broccoli, grilled red onion, pappardelle, light white wine herb sauce (G*)
Buttermilk Brined Pork Chop
HERITAGE FARM BUTTERMILK BRINED PORK CHOP** mashed yukon potatoes, brussels sprouts, lusty monk mustard creme (G)
Roasted Half Chicken
JOYCE FARMS HALF POULET ROUGE CHICKEN stuffed with kalamata & dried fig tapenade butter, olive oil crisped gnocchi, broccoli, lemon cream (G*) (please allow 25-30 minutes for roasting)
Pappardelle alla Bolognese
braised sirloin picada, oregano, asiago (G*)
Mountain Trout
SUNBURST MOUNTAIN TROUT "PBL&T" smoked mussel butter, ver jus, greens & artichoke risotto (G)
Painted Hills Ribeye
CAST IRON SEARED PAINTED HILLS FARM RIBEYE** house-made red wine steak glace, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable sauté (G)
Rosemary Gnocchi Skillet (Vegetarian)
holly grove chèvre crumble, smoky apricot, amber onion, brussel & pickled squash salad (V*)
Apps, Salads & Pizzas
Appetizers
Smoked Trout Dip
cajun trout dip mixed with cream cheese, lemon and cajun aioli topped with panko and cheddar cheese served with a side of lavash.
Flatbread
Ciabatta
served with rosemary garlic herb mix and extra virgin olive oil (V)
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Black Bean & Chipotle Dip
Bowl of Marinated Olives
NY Cheddar Pimento Cheese
house-made ny shar white cheddar pimento cheese, sweet drop peppers, house pickles, stone ground mustard, crostini (G*)
Salsa & Chips
Smoked Trout & Tzatziki
SMOKED TROUT & TZATZIKI BOARD capers, lemon pickled onion, cucumber, seeded cracker (G)
Caprese
fresh mozzarella, basil, white balsamic, evoo (V*,G)
Burrata Focaccia (Dinner Only)
Mussel App (Dinner Only)
Prince Edward Island mussels in a white wine cream broth with fresh tomato, basil and lemon served with rosemary foccacia.
Salads
Small Garden Salad
mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onions, carrots, choice of dressing (V,G)
Large Garden Salad
mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onions, carrots, choice of dressing (V,G)
Small Pink Lady & Gorgonzola Salad
mixed baby greens, toasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette (V*,G)
Large Pink Lady & Gorgonzola Salad
mixed baby greens, toasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette (V*,G)
Small Roasted Beet Salad
holly grove chèvre, roasted beets, mixed greens with baby kale, super seeds, soy ginger dressing (V*,G)
Large Roasted Beet Salad
holly grove chèvre, roasted beets, mixed greens with baby kale, super seeds, soy ginger dressing (V*,G)
Small Greek Salad
romaine, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, purple onion, greek vinaigrette (V*,G)
Large Greek Salad
romaine, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, purple onion, greek vinaigrette (V*,G
Small Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, capers, farm fresh egg, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing, croutons
Large Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, capers, farm fresh egg, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing, croutons
Tabouleh
a refreshing combination of red quinoa, mint, garlic, parsley, sweet red pepper, lemon & olive oil; on greens with feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, marinated purple onion, kalamata olives & pita (V*,G*)
Mediterranean Plate Salad
quinoa tabouleh, hummus, greens, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled purple onions, olives & pita (V*,G*)
7" Pizzas
7" Classico
pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, parmesan, mozzarella, tomato sauce
7" Mediteranean
spinach, feta, banana pepper, olives, fresh tomato, pickled purple onion, mozzarella
7" Wild Mushroom
sautéed shiitake, portobello, & seasonal mushrooms, chèvre, parmesan, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
7" The Sicilian
7" Green Goddess
7" Chicken Caesar
lemon chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, baked; caesar dressed lettuce, bacon & sun dried tomatoes
7" Baconzola
canadian bacon, onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh rosemary, tomato sauce
7" Cheese
mozzarella & parm on choice of tomato sauce or EVOO and garlic
12" Pizza
12" Classico
pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, parmesan, mozzarella, tomato sauce
12" Mediterranean
spinach, feta, banana pepper, olives, fresh tomato, pickled purple onion, mozzarella
12" Wild Mushroom
sautéed shiitake, portobello, & seasonal mushrooms, chèvre, parmesan, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
12" The Sicilian
12" Green Goddess
12" Chicken Caesar
lemon chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, baked; caesar dressed lettuce, bacon & sun dried tomatoes
12" Baconzola
canadian bacon, onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh rosemary, tomato sauce
12" Cheese
mozzarella & parm on choice of tomato sauce or EVOO and garlic
GF Pizza (7")
GF Classico
pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, parmesan, mozzarella, tomato sauce
GF Mediteranean
spinach, feta, banana pepper, olives, fresh tomato, pickled purple onion, mozzarella
GF Wild Mushroom
sautéed shiitake, portobello, & seasonal mushrooms, chèvre, parmesan, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
GF Chicken Caesar
lemon chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, baked; caesar dressed lettuce, bacon & sun dried tomatoes *modification from regular menu - mix greens subbed for romaine
GF Baconzola
canadian bacon, onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh rosemary, tomato sauce