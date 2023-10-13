Entrees

Use zucchini ribbons as a gluten-free alternative for any pasta above V : Vegan G : Gluten-free G* : Gluten-free with modifications V* : Vegan with modifications

**Seared Sea Scallops

$36.00

seared sea scallops over maple sweet potato mash and tricolored cauliflower finished with pomegranate balsamic reduction, chevre crumbles, and candied pork belly.

NC Shrimp Pappardelle

$28.00

NC SHRIMP PAPPARDELLE colfax farm italian sausage, butternut, roasted garlic, charred broccoli, grilled red onion, pappardelle, light white wine herb sauce (G*)

Buttermilk Brined Pork Chop

$29.00

HERITAGE FARM BUTTERMILK BRINED PORK CHOP** mashed yukon potatoes, brussels sprouts, lusty monk mustard creme (G)

Roasted Half Chicken

$28.00

JOYCE FARMS HALF POULET ROUGE CHICKEN stuffed with kalamata & dried fig tapenade butter, olive oil crisped gnocchi, broccoli, lemon cream (G*) (please allow 25-30 minutes for roasting)

Pappardelle alla Bolognese

$24.00

braised sirloin picada, oregano, asiago (G*)

Mountain Trout

$29.00

SUNBURST MOUNTAIN TROUT "PBL&T" smoked mussel butter, ver jus, greens & artichoke risotto (G)

Painted Hills Ribeye

$40.00

CAST IRON SEARED PAINTED HILLS FARM RIBEYE** house-made red wine steak glace, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable sauté (G)

Rosemary Gnocchi Skillet (Vegetarian)

$22.00

holly grove chèvre crumble, smoky apricot, amber onion, brussel & pickled squash salad (V*)

Apps, Salads & Pizzas

Appetizers

Smoked Trout Dip

$12.00

cajun trout dip mixed with cream cheese, lemon and cajun aioli topped with panko and cheddar cheese served with a side of lavash.

Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Ciabatta

$5.00

served with rosemary garlic herb mix and extra virgin olive oil (V)

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Black Bean & Chipotle Dip

$9.00

Bowl of Marinated Olives

$6.00

NY Cheddar Pimento Cheese

$8.00

house-made ny shar white cheddar pimento cheese, sweet drop peppers, house pickles, stone ground mustard, crostini (G*)

Salsa & Chips

$7.00

Smoked Trout & Tzatziki

$12.00

SMOKED TROUT & TZATZIKI BOARD capers, lemon pickled onion, cucumber, seeded cracker (G)

Caprese

$10.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, white balsamic, evoo (V*,G)

Burrata Focaccia (Dinner Only)

$14.00

Mussel App (Dinner Only)

$15.00

Prince Edward Island mussels in a white wine cream broth with fresh tomato, basil and lemon served with rosemary foccacia.

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$7.00

mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onions, carrots, choice of dressing (V,G)

Large Garden Salad

$11.00

mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onions, carrots, choice of dressing (V,G)

Small Pink Lady & Gorgonzola Salad

$8.00

mixed baby greens, toasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette (V*,G)

Large Pink Lady & Gorgonzola Salad

$12.00

mixed baby greens, toasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette (V*,G)

Small Roasted Beet Salad

$8.00

holly grove chèvre, roasted beets, mixed greens with baby kale, super seeds, soy ginger dressing (V*,G)

Large Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

holly grove chèvre, roasted beets, mixed greens with baby kale, super seeds, soy ginger dressing (V*,G)

Small Greek Salad

$8.00

romaine, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, purple onion, greek vinaigrette (V*,G)

Large Greek Salad

$12.00

romaine, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, purple onion, greek vinaigrette (V*,G

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan, capers, farm fresh egg, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing, croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, parmesan, capers, farm fresh egg, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing, croutons

Tabouleh

$10.00

a refreshing combination of red quinoa, mint, garlic, parsley, sweet red pepper, lemon & olive oil; on greens with feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, marinated purple onion, kalamata olives & pita (V*,G*)

Mediterranean Plate Salad

$14.00

quinoa tabouleh, hummus, greens, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled purple onions, olives & pita (V*,G*)

7" Pizzas

7" Classico

$10.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, parmesan, mozzarella, tomato sauce

7" Mediteranean

$9.00

spinach, feta, banana pepper, olives, fresh tomato, pickled purple onion, mozzarella

7" Wild Mushroom

$10.00

sautéed shiitake, portobello, & seasonal mushrooms, chèvre, parmesan, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

7" The Sicilian

$10.00

7" Green Goddess

$10.00

7" Chicken Caesar

$10.00

lemon chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, baked; caesar dressed lettuce, bacon & sun dried tomatoes

7" Baconzola

$10.00

canadian bacon, onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh rosemary, tomato sauce

7" Cheese

$7.00

mozzarella & parm on choice of tomato sauce or EVOO and garlic

12" Pizza

12" Classico

$19.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, parmesan, mozzarella, tomato sauce

12" Mediterranean

$17.00

spinach, feta, banana pepper, olives, fresh tomato, pickled purple onion, mozzarella

12" Wild Mushroom

$19.00

sautéed shiitake, portobello, & seasonal mushrooms, chèvre, parmesan, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

12" The Sicilian

$17.00

12" Green Goddess

$19.00

12" Chicken Caesar

$19.00

lemon chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, baked; caesar dressed lettuce, bacon & sun dried tomatoes

12" Baconzola

$19.00

canadian bacon, onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh rosemary, tomato sauce

12" Cheese

$12.00

mozzarella & parm on choice of tomato sauce or EVOO and garlic

GF Pizza (7")

GF Classico

$13.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, parmesan, mozzarella, tomato sauce

GF Mediteranean

$12.00

spinach, feta, banana pepper, olives, fresh tomato, pickled purple onion, mozzarella

GF Wild Mushroom

$13.00

sautéed shiitake, portobello, & seasonal mushrooms, chèvre, parmesan, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

GF Chicken Caesar

$13.00

lemon chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, baked; caesar dressed lettuce, bacon & sun dried tomatoes *modification from regular menu - mix greens subbed for romaine

GF Baconzola

$13.00

canadian bacon, onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh rosemary, tomato sauce

GF Cheese

$10.00

GF The Sicilian

$13.00

Dessert

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$7.00

Brownie

$8.00

Cookie

$2.00

Local Apple Cake Df

$8.50

Vegan Campfire Cake

$8.50

southern brown sugar pie

$7.50

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$8.00

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

12oz Coffee

$2.50

16oz Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

SW Tea

$2.50

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

UN Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

IBC Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Black Cherry

$2.50

Dr Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bruce Ginger Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.00

Izze

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

San Pellegrino 500ml

$5.00

San Peligrino 250ml

$3.00Out of stock