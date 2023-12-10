The Taco Man Glendora 905 E Arrow Hwy
Food
Chips/ Nachos
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
Chips and pico de gallo
- Chips, Beans, and Cheese$5.00
Chips, beans, and cheese
- Double Layer Nachos$12.00
Chips, beans, cheese, 4 scoops of meat, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream, lettuce
- Killer Nachos$15.00
Chips, beans, cheese, 2 scoops of asada, al pastor, and chicken, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream, lettuce
Tacos
- Authentic$3.00
Mini corn tortilla, 1 scoop of meat, onion, cilantro
- Killer$3.75
Mini corn tortilla, 1 scoop of meat, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream
- Low Carb$3.75
Romaine lettuce, 1 scoop of meat, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream
- Keto$3.75
Cheese shell, 1 scoop of meat, onion, cilantro
- Sonora Style$3.75
Mini flour tortilla, 1 scoop of beans, 1 scoop of meat, cabbage, onion, cilantro, avocado sauce
- Taco Man Style$4.50
Mini flour tortilla, melted cheese, beans, 1 scoop of meat, smoked chorizo, avocado sauce
- Tacodilla$3.75
Mini flour tortilla, cheese, 1 scoop of meat, onion, cilantro