The Taco Man Upland 891 West Foothill Boulevard
Menu
Tacos
- Street$2.95
Mini corn tortilla, 1 scoop of meat, onion, cilantro
- Killer$3.95
Corn tortilla, 1 scoop of meat, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream
- Low Carb$3.95
Romaine lettuce, 1 scoop of meat, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream
- Keto$3.95
Cheese shell, 1 scoop of meat, onion, cilantro
- Sonora Style$3.95
Flour tortilla, 1 scoop of meat, 1 scoop of beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, avocado sauce, and tomato salsa
- The Taco Man$5.50
Flour or corn tortilla, melted cheese, 1 scoop of meat, beans, smoked longaniza, avocado sauce, onion and cilantro
- Free Street Style Taco
Nachos & Chips
Burritos & Bowls
- Bean and Cheese$5.00
Flour tortilla, beans, cheese
- Green Bowl$13.50
Lettuce, protein, cheese, onion, cilantro, cabbage, sour cream, guac salsa
- Burrito Bowl$13.75
Rice, protein, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, cabbage, lettuce, sour cream, guac salsa
- Burrito$13.50
Flour Tortilla, 4 scoops of meat, beans, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream
- Big Donk$28.00
2 flour tortillas, 8 scoops of meat, beans, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream
Quesadillas
Premium items
- Baja Style Fish Taco$4.50
- Fish Low Carb$4.50
- Surf & Turf Taco$5.50
- Surf & Turf Burrito$18.00
Flour Tortilla, 2 scoop of skirt steak, 2 scoops of shrimp, rice, beans, green shredded cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce
- Surf & Turf Nachos$19.99
Chips, 2 scoops of skirt steak, 2 scoops of shrimp, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, cabbage, avocado sauce, sour cream, lettuce
- Prime Steak Bowl$18.00
Rice, Skirt Steak, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, cabbage, lettuce, sour cream, guac salsa
- Prime Steak Big Donk Beast$40.00
2 flour tortillas, 8 scoops of skirt steak, beans, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream
- Prime Steak Taco$5.75
Mini corn tortilla, 1 scoop of skirt steak, onion, cilantro & guacamole
- Prime Steak Burrito$17.99
Flour Tortilla, 4 scoops of skirt steak, beans, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream
- Prime Steak Nachos$19.99
Chips, beans, cheese, 4 scoops of skirt steak, onion, cilantro, cabbage, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream, lettuce