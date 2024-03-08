The Brandywine Restaurant 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue
N/A Beverages
- Sparkling Water Bottle$6.00
- Flat Water Bottle$6.00
- Americano$4.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Club Soda$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Double Cappuccino$9.00
- Double Espresso$5.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Fresh Orange Juice$6.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$6.00
- Mexican Coke$5.00
- Mocktail$10.00
- Shirley Temple$6.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Tonic$5.00
- Unsweetened Ice Tea$6.00
- Rosemary-Lemongrass Paloma$10.00
- Neo-Neapolitan Matcha$10.00
- Hibiscus Lavender Lemonade$10.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
Lunch
Fruits de mer - Lunch
- Sweet Island Kiss Oysters - Prince Edward Island, Canada$23.00
- Prawn Cocktail$22.00
5 each, Served with Cocktail Sauce, Rouille, Lemon
- Oysters Rockefeller$24.00
Four roasted oysters, nuoc mam, green onion, thai chile
- Crab Louie$30.00
Jumbo lump blue crab, Olive and Cornichon Dressing, Crisp Greens, Cucumber, Radish, Asparagus.
- Lobster Vierge$32.00
Chilled main lobster tail, Rustic Tomato Vinaigrette, Tarragon, Grilled Baguette
- $2 a Shuck Oysters!!!!$2.00
- Regiis OVA "Supreme" Caviar Service$100.00
30g Of Regiis Ovo Supreme Caviar, Blini, Creme Fraiche and Chives
- Regiis OVA "Golden Ossetra" Service$165.00
30g Of Regiis Ovo Golden Ossetra Caviar, Blini, Creme Fraiche and Chives
Sandwiches
- Lobster Roll$32.00
Poached Lobster, Fennel and Celery Dressing, Fines Herbs, Toasted Brioche Roll
- Burger Day Burger$12.00
6oz Creekstone Farms Smash burger, American Cheese, Dill Pickles, Crispy Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Pickled Onion.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$19.00
Brioche, Black Truffle Pecorino, Emental, Prosciutto, Caramelized Shallot
- The Brandywine Lunch Burger$24.00
6oz Creekstone Farms Smash burger, American Cheese, Dill Pickles, Crispy Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Pickled Onion.
Salads & Soup - Lunch
- Brandywine Salad$17.00
Frisée, baby spinach, Champagne vinaigrette, red onion, toasted pepitas, whipped camembert, fried garlic
- 1905 Salad$21.00
Chopped iceberg, shrimp, red onion, green olives, tomato, hearts of celery, swiss cheese, pecorino
- Classic Caesar Salad$17.00
- Lobster Bisque$21.00
Maine lobster, fennel, tomato, garlic breadstick
- Soup of the day$13.00
Entrées - Lunch
- Roasted Chicken Breast$36.00
Warm Mushroom salad, Grainy Dijon Vinaigrette, Baby Potato's, prosciutto Cream.
- Steak Diane$54.00
6-ounce Filet Mignon, Cognac, Dijon, Trompettes dela Mort, Demi Glace, Cream. Served with Fries.
- Grilled Ribeye Delmonico$79.00
Roseda Farms Dry Aged Ribeye Delmonico, Crispy Shoestring Onions, Tallow Butter
- Fried Chicken$39.00
Buttermilk Biscuit, Collards Braised with Ham Hocks, House Hot Sauce.
- Fish du JOUR$44.00
Please Call the Restaurant or go to Instagram for todays feature.
- Flat Bread du JOUR$19.00
Please Call the Restaurant or go to Instagram for todays feature.
Dessert - Lunch
- Baked Alaska$17.00
Red Velvet Cake, Blackberry Reduction, Toasted Meringue
- Brûléed Cheesecake$15.00
New York Style, Graham Crust, Cherries Jubilee
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Torte$16.00Out of stock
- Raspberry Sorbet$14.00
- Gelato$14.00
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$16.00
- Key Lime Coconut Layer Cake$17.00
- Brandywine Affogato$15.00