The Heritage Grille & Wine Barrel
Appetizers
- Fresh Baked Le Segunda Cuban Bread with Herb Butter$6.00
- Virginia Littleneck Clams$18.00
Poached in a garlic, white wine and herb butter
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.00
With roasted yellow pepper aioli and a lemon tomato confit
- Spicy Tuna Tartar$16.00
With cilantro coulis and avocado salsa. Served in a crispy wonton bowl
- Moules Mais Saucisse$17.00
Fresh Prince Edward island mussels with roasted corn, sun-dried tomato, chicken sausage, garlic, and shallots. Tossed in a roasted corn white wine cream sauce
- Beef Carpaccio$18.00
With extra virgin olive oil, capers, arugula, and red onion brunoised. Served with Dijon mustard and garlic herb toast points
- Fried Duck Ravioli$15.00
House made pasta stuffed with ground duck breast, tart cherries, shallots, goat cheese, and cognac. Topped with port wine reduction and a black pepper crème fraiche for dipping
Charcuterie Boards
Soups
Salads
- Side Salad French Bistro Salad$6.00
With baby arugula, artisan lettuce, red leaf lettuce, garlic herb toast point, and grape tomatoes. Tossed in a red wine herb vinaigrette
- Large Salad French Bistro Salad$12.00
With baby arugula, artisan lettuce, red leaf lettuce, garlic herb toast point, and grape tomatoes. Tossed in a red wine herb vinaigrette
- Side Salad Caesar Salad$7.00
With crisp baby romaine lettuce, Parmesan Reggiano, and a garlic herb crostini. Tossed in Caesar Cardini's original Tijuana recipe dressing
- Large Salad Caesar Salad$13.00
With crisp baby romaine lettuce, Parmesan Reggiano, and a garlic herb crostini. Tossed in Caesar Cardini's original Tijuana recipe dressing
- Small Salad Watercress & Orange Salad$9.00
With fresh orange slices, arugula, goat cheese, and toasted almonds. Tossed in a pomegranate yogurt dressing
- Large Salad Watercress & Orange Salad$15.00
With fresh orange slices, arugula, goat cheese, and toasted almonds. Tossed in a pomegranate yogurt dressing
Entrees
- Herb Roasted Organic North Carolina Free Range Airline Chicken Breast$36.00
With potato gratin, vegetable of the day, and a garlic herb compound butter
- Organic East Coast Grilled Shrimp Pasta$28.00
With fresh linguini, wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, shallots, garlic, and Parmesan Reggiano. Tossed in a white wine saffron cream sauce
- Crispy 1/2 Duck$42.00
With tornado sweet potato, vegetable of the day, and a Tabasco local honey drizzle
- Wild Mushroom Seared Sea Scallops$30.00
With goat cheese risotto, truffled crispy leeks, seared arugula, and a balsamic reduction
- Seafood Stew$39.00
With shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and fresh fish. Tossed in a fresh basil and grape tomato Grand Marnier broth. Topped with fresh arugula
- Charred Chilean Sea Bass$48.00
With potato gratin, vegetable of the day, and a port wine reduction
Steaks
- 12 Oz New York Strip$40.00
With vegetable of the day
- 16 Oz New York Strip$51.00
With vegetable of the day
- 16 Oz Ribeye$56.00
With vegetable of the day
- 20 Oz Ribeye$66.00
With vegetable of the day
- 6 Oz Filet Mignon$39.00
With vegetable of the day
- 8 Oz Filet Mignon$47.00
With vegetable of the day
- 11 Oz Filet Mignon$57.00
With vegetable of the day