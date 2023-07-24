Popular Items

BBQ SANDWICH

Make Your Own Meal

$39.00
BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$15.00

Two of our best on one tray

FOOD

STARTERS

(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)

(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)

$6.50

Jalapeños stuffed with out tangy cheese mix, wrapped in bacon and smoked.

Chili (GF)

Chili (GF)

$5.00

Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies

Chili Cheese Fries (GF)

$7.50

Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with smoked brisket chili, cheddar and gouda cheese sauce, and green onions.

Fried Pickles (GF)

Fried Pickles (GF)

$6.50

Fried Pickles served with Ranch dressing.

Top Hog Poutine (GF)

Top Hog Poutine (GF)

$7.50

Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with beef gravy, cheese curds, and your choice smoked brisket (+$1) or pulled pork.

Jumbo Wings (GF)

Jumbo Wings (GF)

$9.00+

PORK RINDS (GF)

$3.50

Fried Okra App

$6.50

BBQ NACHOS

$10.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served with your choice of side.

BBQ SANDWICH

4 Pigs & a Cow

4 Pigs & a Cow

$14.00

MESSY PIG

$15.00

Turkey Club

$12.00
The Bavarian

The Bavarian

$11.00

House made Smoked Sausage topped with sauteed peppers and onions, served with Grain mustard and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked pork and ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina mustard sauce pressed between cuban bread.

Grouper Po'Boy

$13.00

French Dip

$12.50

Smoked Brisket and melted provolone on a toasted roll. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.

Mother Clucker

$10.50

Mother Clucker comes on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Burger

$12.00
Smoked 'Shrooms

Smoked 'Shrooms

$11.00

Toasted kaiser roll with "pulled" smoked portabella mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and smoked gouda cheese.

Melt

Melt

$12.00

Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$14.00

Smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers sautéed and smothered with white American cheese (or whatever cheese you want) served on a hoagie roll.

Pretzel & Pig

$12.00
Deluxe Melt

Deluxe Melt

$12.50

Smoked Brisket, Smoked portabella Mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and melted Swiss and Gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.

The Hot Mess

The Hot Mess

$13.00

The MikeRib

$12.00

ENTREE

All entrees are served with your choice of 2 sides and cornbread
4 Meat Plate

4 Meat Plate

$25.00

Pork, Brisket, a quarter Smoked Chicken, and our house made sausage

Ribs

Ribs

$15.00

Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)

BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$15.00

Two of our best on one tray

Smoked Brisket (Entree)

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef, rubbed with our own blend of spices and slow smoked.

Turkey entree

$13.00

Top Hog Skillet

$12.00
Smoked Sausage (Entree)

Smoked Sausage (Entree)

$13.00

Our own house made smoked sausage

Pulled Pork (Entree)

Pulled Pork (Entree)

$12.00

Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled

Smoked Chicken (Entree)

Smoked Chicken (Entree)

$10.00

Smoked chicken (quarter, half, or whole)

Chicken Tenders (Entree)

Chicken Tenders (Entree)

$12.00

Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken tenders

Wing Dinner

$14.00
Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled

Pulled CHICKEN (Entree)

Pulled CHICKEN (Entree)

$12.00Out of stock

Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled

SALADS

Brisket & Blue Salad

Brisket & Blue Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted red peppers. Recommended dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.00

Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.00Out of stock

FAMILY STYLE

All Family style dinners come with your choice of 3 large sides and 4 pieces of cornbread.

Make Your Own Meal

$39.00

KIDS

Kid Brisket Sand

$6.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Tenders

$6.00

Kid Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Kid Mac

$5.00

Kid Pork Sand

$5.00

Kid Drink

$1.50

Kid Rib

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

SIDES, EXTRAS, ADD-ON

Fries

$3.00

Mac

$3.00

Not Gluten-Free

Baked Beans

$3.00

Collards

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Season vegetable: green beans

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Not Gluten-Free

Cheesy Grits

$3.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$4.00

Premium

House Salad

$4.00

Premium

Chili (GF)

Chili (GF)

$5.00

Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies

Cornbread

$2.50

yes it's gluten-free

BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

North Carolina Vinegar, South Carolina Mustard, Top Hog Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Extra Spicy BBQ, Citrus Glaze(+$1/$2)

Mak Sauce

$3.00+

FRIED PLANTAINS

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

FRIED OKRA

$4.00

Au Jus

Ranch

$2.00+

ADD: Entree Ribs

$9.00

ADD: Smoked Sausage

$6.00

ADD: 1/4 Chicken

$5.00

ADD: 4oz. Brisket

$6.00

ADD: 4oz. Pork

$4.50

ADD: GROUPER

$6.00

ADD: 4oz Turkey

$5.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding Dessert

$6.00

Our bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream and whiskey caramel sauce. (Not Gluten-Free)

Piggy Pie

$2.00

Vanilla cream cheese icing between layers of moist orange cake. (Not Gluten-Free)

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Gluten-Free Carrot cake topped with our cream cheese frosting

MEAT BY POUND

BRISKET (POUND)

$25.00

PULLED PORK (POUND)

$13.50

SMOKED SAUSAGE (POUND)

$16.00

RIBS (FULL RACK)

$30.00

RIBS (1/2 RACK)

$15.00

WHOLE CHICKEN

$15.00

HALF CHICKEN

$8.00

TENDERS (POUND)

$14.00

DRINKS

Bottled Soft Drinks

Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Sprite 20 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.25

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.50

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.50

Lemonade Gallon

$6.50

Sweet Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Unsweet Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Half and Half Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Lemonade - 32oz Cup

$2.75

CATERING

PACKAGES

The Big Package

$90.00

The Tailgater

$120.00

Gator Bait

$160.00

Party Night

$185.00

The Crowd Pleaser

$240.00

Swamp Feast

$275.00

The Champ

$450.00

ADD-ONS

Iced Tea Gallon (sweet)

$7.00

Iced Tea Gallon (unsweet)

$7.00

Lemonade (gallon)

$7.00

coleslaw (half gallon)

$25.00

bread pudding (half gallon)

$25.00

baked beans (half gallon)

$25.00

veggie of the day (half gallon)

$25.00

collards (half gallon)

$25.00

mac 'n cheese (half gallon)

$25.00

Garden Salad

$30.00

(dozen) Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$15.00

Smoked Brisket Chili (half gallon)

$35.00

(dozen) Piggie Pies (piglets)

$18.00

BAR MENU

Beer

Bud Lite Draft

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$4.00

Flight

$4.00

Big Nose Draft

$6.00

First Magnitude Wakulla

$6.00

72

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Bud Lite Bottle

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Heineken NA

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Redbridge GF

$4.50

High Noon

$6.00

wakula

$4.50

Wine

House Cabernet

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

Rib Shack Red

$8.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

House White Zin

$5.00

House Brut (Glass)

$5.00

House Brut (Bottle)

$18.95

Red

$7.50

White

$7.50

Liquor

benchmark - WELL

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

George Remus

$10.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers

$9.50

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Wild Turkey - American Honey

$7.00

Georgi - WELL

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Aviation

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$11.00

St. Augustine

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Cane Run - WELL

$6.00

Appleton Estate

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Lime

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Gosling's Dark Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$6.00

Pilar

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

St. Augustine

$9.00

Cruzan Blk Cherry

$6.00

Clan McGregor (well)

$6.00

Belvini

$15.00

Dewar's White

$7.50

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$11.50

Monte Alban Reposado - WELL

$6.00

Sauza

$6.00

Herradura

$7.00

Teremana

$8.00

Villa One

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Ghost

$9.00

JaJa

$8.00+

360 - WELL

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Pinnacle- Cherry

$6.00

Pinnacle- Chocolate

$6.00

Pinnacle- Citrus

$6.00

Pinnacle- Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff- Blueberry

$6.00

St. Augustine

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

Wheatley

$6.00

Bartons - WELL

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Ole Smokey Salted Caramel

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$7.50

Tullamore Dew

$7.50

Crown

$8.00

Jameson

$8.50

Whistle Pig Rye

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Ameretto

$6.00

Coffee Liquor

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Vermouth dry

$6.00

Vermouth sweet

$6.00

Cocktails

Arnold Porker

$8.00

Top Hog Margarita

$8.00

Swampade

$8.00

Hogito

$8.00

Flying Pig

$8.00

Top Hog Old Fashioned

$8.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Piggy Punch

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00+

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Gimlet - Gin

$6.00

Gimlet - Vodka

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Martini - Gin

$6.00

Martini - Vodka

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Blueberry Martini

$7.00

Cranberry Mule

$7.00

Shots

Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

MERCHANDISE

jacket

$40.00

t-shirt

$20.00

hat

$30.00

Jar SWEET BBQ Sauce - 8oz

$3.95

Jar SWEET BBQ Sauce - 16oz

$6.95

MODS

DO NOT MAKE