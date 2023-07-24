Top Hog BBQ Jonesville
FOOD
STARTERS
(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)
Jalapeños stuffed with out tangy cheese mix, wrapped in bacon and smoked.
Chili (GF)
Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies
Chili Cheese Fries (GF)
Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with smoked brisket chili, cheddar and gouda cheese sauce, and green onions.
Fried Pickles (GF)
Fried Pickles served with Ranch dressing.
Top Hog Poutine (GF)
Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with beef gravy, cheese curds, and your choice smoked brisket (+$1) or pulled pork.
Jumbo Wings (GF)
PORK RINDS (GF)
Fried Okra App
BBQ NACHOS
SANDWICHES
BBQ SANDWICH
4 Pigs & a Cow
MESSY PIG
Turkey Club
The Bavarian
House made Smoked Sausage topped with sauteed peppers and onions, served with Grain mustard and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.
Cuban Sandwich
Smoked pork and ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina mustard sauce pressed between cuban bread.
Grouper Po'Boy
French Dip
Smoked Brisket and melted provolone on a toasted roll. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.
Mother Clucker
Mother Clucker comes on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Burger
Smoked 'Shrooms
Toasted kaiser roll with "pulled" smoked portabella mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and smoked gouda cheese.
Melt
Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
Cheese Steak
Smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers sautéed and smothered with white American cheese (or whatever cheese you want) served on a hoagie roll.
Pretzel & Pig
Deluxe Melt
Smoked Brisket, Smoked portabella Mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and melted Swiss and Gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
The Hot Mess
The MikeRib
ENTREE
4 Meat Plate
Pork, Brisket, a quarter Smoked Chicken, and our house made sausage
Ribs
Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)
BBQ Combo
Two of our best on one tray
Smoked Brisket (Entree)
Certified Angus Beef, rubbed with our own blend of spices and slow smoked.
Turkey entree
Top Hog Skillet
Smoked Sausage (Entree)
Our own house made smoked sausage
Pulled Pork (Entree)
Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled
Smoked Chicken (Entree)
Smoked chicken (quarter, half, or whole)
Chicken Tenders (Entree)
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken tenders
Wing Dinner
Pulled Chicken
Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled
Pulled CHICKEN (Entree)
Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled
SALADS
Brisket & Blue Salad
Mixed greens topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted red peppers. Recommended dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Tender Salad
Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.
Chef Salad
FAMILY STYLE
KIDS
SIDES, EXTRAS, ADD-ON
Fries
Mac
Not Gluten-Free
Baked Beans
Collards
Slaw
Veggies
Season vegetable: green beans
Bread Pudding
Not Gluten-Free
Cheesy Grits
Stuffed Jalapenos
Premium
House Salad
Premium
Chili (GF)
Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies
Cornbread
yes it's gluten-free
BBQ Sauce
North Carolina Vinegar, South Carolina Mustard, Top Hog Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Extra Spicy BBQ, Citrus Glaze(+$1/$2)