Towne Tavern - Fort Mill
FOOD
PREGAME
- Hangover Fries$11.99
Tavern Fries topped with craft beer cheese, bacon, shredded cheese, scallion, and a sunny egg
- Southwest Quesadilla$9.99
Jumbo grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese, peppers, onions, and chipotle mayo
- Toasted Ravioli$9.49
Toasted romano cheese stuffed ravioli and marinara for dipping
- Fried Green Beans$8.49
Onion-coated fried green beans with wasabi ranch
- Buffalo Shrimp$9.99
Beer battered, deep fried, choise of wing sauce, and ranch or bleu cheese dip
- Espinaca con Queso$8.99
House-made spinach and cheese dip, with tortilla chips
- Bowl of Fries$4.99
- Chips and Ranch$4.99
- Chips and Salsa$8.99
WINGS
SALADS
- Southern Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Southern fried chicken, field greens, tomato, red onion, celery, shredded cheese
- Grilled Steak Salad$13.99
Marinated flank steak, field greens, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, seasoned potato shavings
- California Chopped Salad$9.99
Field greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, fried onion ring
- Chicken Cobb Salad$11.99
Grilled Chicken, field greens, black olives, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$10.99
Blackened grilled shrimp, field greens, craisins, strawberries, sunflower seeds, bleu cheese crumbles
- Compact Salad$8.99
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, strawberries, avocado, red onion
SANDS/BURGERS
- Tavern Cheeseburger$10.99
Traditional burger, hand pattied, seasoned and grilled to perfection with American and Swiss cheese
- Island Burger$11.99
Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, teriyaki sauce
- Panthers Burger$11.99
"Black and Blue" burger, blackened seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles
- Cowboy Burger$11.99
BBQ Sauce, onion ring, cheddar cheese
- King Kong Burger$17.99
Double patties, cheese cause, bacon, lettuce, tomatom onion, pickle
- Mama's Meatloaf Sandwich$11.99
House-made meatloaf sliced thick and served on Texas Toasted, with smashed potatoes and house-made beef gravy
- Beer Battered Fish Fry$11.99
Haddock filet, cole slaw and choice of one side
- Buffalo's Famous Beef on Weck$9.99
Caraway seed and kosher salt make this a special treat
- Loaded French Dip$11.99
Slow cooked beef round, provolone cheese, sauteed peppers, mushroom, onion, and au jus
- Bologna Sandwich$10.99
Thick-cut grilled bologna, sauteed onion, American Cheese, and a sunny side egg
- Loaded Steak Sandwich$13.99
Flank steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese topped with tots
- Fried Chicken BLT$12.99
Fried chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
- Kik'n Chik'n$10.99
Chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers
- Aloha Chicken$11.99
Chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, bacon, swiss cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fried chicken tossed in choice of wing sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Caprese Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken, field greens, tomato, mozzarella, basil aioli, flour tortilla
PLATTERS
- Sizzlin Fajita$14.99
Tender strips of chicken, steak, or shrimp with sauteed onions and peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and avocado
- Beer Battered Fish Fry Platter$13.99
A full pound of tender, flakey beer-battered haddock, Tavern Fries, Cole Slaw, Dill Tartar sauce
- Mama's Meatloaf Platter$14.99
A timeless classic, house-made and sitting on a mound of smashed potatoes and chef's vegetables
- Buffalo Surf 'n' Turf$19.99
Half-pound beer battered haddock filet paired with a full beef on weck sandwich served with Tavern Fries and creamy cole slaw
- New Orleans Pasta$14.99
Penne pasta blanketed with cajun cream sauce
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
Boneless chicken tenders soaked in buttermilk. Select Breaded, Beer Battered, or Grill. Served with tavern fries and cole slaw
- Half Rack of Ribs$18.99
Served with Tavern Fries, cole slaw, and onion strings
- Full Rack of Ribs$25.99
Served with Tavern Fries, cole slaw, and onion strings
- Bourbon Salmon$18.99