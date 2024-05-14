Visit Us Today!
Towne Tavern- Indian Land
PREGAME
- Hangover Fries
Tavern Fries topped with craft beer cheese, bacon, shredded cheese, scallion, and a sunny egg$11.99
- Southwest Quesadilla
Jumbo grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese, peppers, onions, and chipotle mayo$9.99
- Toasted Ravioli
Toasted romano cheese stuffed ravioli and marinara for dipping$9.49
- Fried Green Beans
Onion-coated fried green beans with wasabi ranch$8.49
- Buffalo Shrimp
Beer battered, deep fried, choise of wing sauce, and ranch or bleu cheese dip$9.99
- Espinaca con Queso
House-made spinach and cheese dip, with tortilla chips$8.99
- Bowl of Fries$4.99
- Chips and Ranch$4.99
- Chips and Salsa$8.99
- Potato Skins$7.99
- Mozz Sticks$7.99
WINGS
SALADS
- Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Southern fried chicken, field greens, tomato, red onion, celery, shredded cheese$11.99
- Grilled Steak Salad
Marinated flank steak, field greens, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, seasoned potato shavings$13.99
- California Chopped Salad
Field greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, fried onion ring$9.99
- Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, field greens, black olives, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg$11.99
- Grilled Shrimp Salad
Blackened grilled shrimp, field greens, craisins, strawberries, sunflower seeds, bleu cheese crumbles$10.99
- Compact Salad
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, strawberries, avocado, red onion$8.99
SANDS/BURGERS
- Tavern Cheeseburger
Traditional burger, hand pattied, seasoned and grilled to perfection with American and Swiss cheese$10.99
- Island Burger
Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, teriyaki sauce$11.99
- Panthers Burger
"Black and Blue" burger, blackened seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles$11.99
- Cowboy Burger
BBQ Sauce, onion ring, cheddar cheese$11.99
- King Kong Burger
Double patties, cheese cause, bacon, lettuce, tomatom onion, pickle$17.99
- Mama's Meatloaf Sandwich
House-made meatloaf sliced thick and served on Texas Toasted, with smashed potatoes and house-made beef gravy$11.99
- Beer Battered Fish Fry
Haddock filet, cole slaw and choice of one side$11.99
- Buffalo's Famous Beef on Weck
Caraway seed and kosher salt make this a special treat$9.99
- Loaded French Dip
Slow cooked beef round, provolone cheese, sauteed peppers, mushroom, onion, and au jus$11.99
- Bologna Sandwich
Thick-cut grilled bologna, sauteed onion, American Cheese, and a sunny side egg$10.99
- Loaded Steak Sandwich
Flank steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese topped with tots$13.99
- Fried Chicken BLT
Fried chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo$12.99
- Kik'n Chik'n
Chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers$10.99
- Aloha Chicken
Chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, bacon, swiss cheese$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tossed in choice of wing sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla$9.99
- Chicken Caprese Wrap
Grilled chicken, field greens, tomato, mozzarella, basil aioli, flour tortilla$10.99
PLATTERS
- Sizzlin Fajita
Tender strips of chicken, steak, or shrimp with sauteed onions and peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and avocado$14.99
- Beer Battered Fish Fry Platter
A full pound of tender, flakey beer-battered haddock, Tavern Fries, Cole Slaw, Dill Tartar sauce$15.99
- Mama's Meatloaf Platter
A timeless classic, house-made and sitting on a mound of smashed potatoes and chef's vegetables$14.99
- Buffalo Surf 'n' Turf
Half-pound beer battered haddock filet paired with a full beef on weck sandwich served with Tavern Fries and creamy cole slaw$19.99
- New Orleans Pasta
Penne pasta blanketed with cajun cream sauce$14.99
- Chicken Tenders
Boneless chicken tenders soaked in buttermilk. Select Breaded, Beer Battered, or Grill. Served with tavern fries and cole slaw$12.99
- Half Rack of Ribs
Served with Tavern Fries, cole slaw, and onion strings$18.99
- Full Rack of Ribs
Served with Tavern Fries, cole slaw, and onion strings$25.99
- Bourbon Salmon$18.99