Turmeric House Weymouth
Popular Items
- Garlic Naan$3.95
Garlic flavor unleavened flour bread.
- Chicken Momo (Nepalese Appetizer)$11.95
Himalayan Style Steam Chicken dumpling. Served with spicy tomato chutney & sesame peanut chutney.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.95
Dices boneless chicken cooked with creamy tomato sauce flavored with dry fenugreek & butter masala. Served with Basmati rice.
Menu
January Monthly Special
- Crispy corn$7.95
Corn/ Peppers / Seasoning.
- Butter Chicken Bao$9.95
Bao Buns / pickle onion / butter sauce
- Potatoes and carrot soup$5.95
Chickpeas/ shallots/ garlic/ Pumpkin Seeds
- Aloo Baingan$17.95
Potatoes/ Chinese eggplant/ fresh masala/ Served with basmati rice
- Braised Leg of Lamb$21.95
Australian Lamb/Saag/ Garm Masala/ Basmati rice
- Chilly Olive Naan$5.95
Black olives, chilly flakes, cilantro and onion .
Soup
Salad
- Fresh Veg Salad$5.95
Mixed green , cucumber, tomatoes, carrots. Served with Chef's special house dressing.
- Fresh Chicken Salad$6.95
Chicken ,mixed green , cucumber, tomatoes, carrots. Served with Chef's special house dressing.
- Fresh Shrimp Salad$7.95
Shrimp, mixed green , cucumber, tomatoes, carrots. Served with Chef's special house dressing.
- Fresh Panner Salad$6.95
Cottage cheese (panner) mixed green , cucumber, tomatoes, carrots. Served with Chef's special house dressing.
Cold Appetizer
Hot Appetizer
- Vegetable Samosa$5.95
Turnover stuffed with potatoes, green peas ,turmeric and spices.
- Vegetable Pakora$5.95
Potatoes, onion, carrot, Spinach, chickpea flour & roasted spices
- Chicken Momo (Nepalese Appetizer)$11.95
Himalayan Style Steam Chicken dumpling. Served with spicy tomato chutney & sesame peanut chutney.
- Vegetable Momo (Nepalese Appetizer)$10.95
Himalayan Style Steam Vegetable dumpling. Served with spicy tomato chutney & sesame peanut chutney.
- Chicken Chowmein (Nepalese Appetizer )$11.95
Chicken, Stir fried egg noodles, scallion, onion, peppers, carrots, cabbage & soy sauce.
- Vegetable Chowmein (Nepalese Appetizer)$10.95
Vegetable ,Stir fried egg noodles, scallion, onion, peppers, carrots, cabbage & soy sauce.
- Chicken Chili (Nepalese Appetizer)$10.95
Sautéed chicken tossed in spicy green chilli, peppers, onion, ketchup & oyster sauce.
- Panner Chilli (Nepalese Appetizer)$10.95
Sautéed homemade cheese (Paneer) tossed in spicy green chilli, peppers, onion, ketchup & oyster sauce.
- Aloo Tikki$5.95
Potatoes green peas, chat masala & roasted chickpeas flour.
- Chicken Pakora$7.95
Chicken tenders, chickpea batter, garlic-ginger paste & spices.
- Chicken 65$6.95
Marinated boneless chicken sautéed with curry leaves, mustard & hot garlic sauce.
- Bombay Tandoori Wings$8.95
Charcoal grilled chicken wings marinated in garlic-ginger paste & buffalo vindaloo sauce.
- Spicy Vindaloo Wings (10PC)$11.95
- Kashmiri Tikki$7.95
Chicken thigh, Kashmiri chillies, ginger, garlic, roasted chickpea dust & garam masala.
- Turmeric Appetizer Platter$12.95
Combination of vegetable samosa, veg pakora, Aloo tikki, gobi pakora, kashmiri tikki & chicken pakora.
- Turmeric Vegetarian Platter$11.95
Combination of vegetable samosa, veg pakora, Aloo tikki, & gobi pakora.
VEGETABLES ENTREE
- Mixed Vegetables Curry$13.95
Seasonal vegetables, turmeric, Madras curry powder & onion sauce. Served with Basmati rice .
- Vegetable Tikka Masala$14.95
Seasonal Vegetable cooked with a creamy tomato sauce flavored with dry fenugreek & butter masala ( GF )
- Aloo Gobi$13.95
Cauliflower, potatoes and green peas with ginger, turmeric & cumin. Served with Basmati rice.
- Bhindi Masala$13.95
Fresh okra, onion, five whole spices, chat masala & garlic oil. Served with Basmati rice.
- Chana Masala$12.95
Garbanzo beans, mango powder, onions, tomatoes, fresh herb & spices.
- Baingan Bhartha$13.95
Roasted eggplant, ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes & ground cardamom.
- Double Tadka Dal$12.95
Yellow lentils, onion, ginger and hing. Serve with Basmati rice.
- Dal Makhani$13.95
Urad dal and kidney beans, cream, cinnamon powder, ginger-garlic paste & makhani sauce. Served with Basmati rice.
- Malai Kofta$14.95
Cottage cheese and vegetables balls, cardamom, yogurt, cashew nuts & onion puree. Served with Basmati rice.
- Vegetable Korma$14.95
Mixed vegetables cooked in a mild creamy onion sauce with almond and cashews. Served with Basmati rice.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.95
Cubes of cottage cheese cooked with creamy tomato sauce. Served with Basmati rice .
- Shaag Paneer$14.95
Spinach cooked with cottage cheese, cream & spices. Served with Basmati rice.
- Kadai Paneer$14.95
Cubes of cottage cheese cooked with peppers, onion, tomatoes & Kadai masala. Served with Basmati rice.
- Matar Paneer$13.95
Homemade cottage cheese, green peas, dry fenugreek & creamy tomato sauce. Served with Basmati rice.
- Mushroom Shaag$13.95
Choice of button mushroom cooked with spinach cream & spices. Served with Basmati rice.
- Aloo Shaag$13.95
Aloo ( Potatoes) cooked with spinach cream and spices. Served with Basmati rice.
- Tandoori Panner$15.95
Cottage cheese, peppers, onion, yogurt tandoori spices, ginger & garlic paste. Served with Naan bread or Basmati rice (GF ) & makhani sauce .
- Shahi Paneer Korma$14.95
Homemade cheese sautéed with fresh ginger, garlic, onions and peppers cooked in a creamy tomato sauce, garnished with nuts and raisins . Served with Basmati rice
- Tofu Matar$13.95
Tofu cooked with green peas, turmeric & ground spices. Served with Basmati rice.
- Aloo Bodi Tama (Nepalese Entree)$12.95Out of stock
Traditional Nepalese stew curry. A combination of bamboo shoot, black eyed beans & potatoes with spices. Served with Basmati rice.
- Vegetable Briyani$13.95
- Lemon Rice$10.95
Lemon flavored Basmati rice, mustard seeds, hing, urad daal, diced carrots & curry leaves.
CHICKEN
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.95
Dices boneless chicken cooked with creamy tomato sauce flavored with dry fenugreek & butter masala. Served with Basmati rice.
- Chicken Curry$14.95
Traditional boneless chicken curry prepared with tomato, onion sauce and ground spices. Served with Basmati rice.
- Chicken Shaag$15.95
Boneless chicken ,chopped fresh spinach cooked with onion, ginger, garlic, spices & cream. Served with Basmati rice.
- Naram Chara (Nepalese Entree)$15.95
Bone in chicken curry, turmeric, onion, cilantro, tomato, garlic & spices. Served with basmati rice .
- Chicken Vindaloo$14.95
Boneless chicken ,spicy curried stew curry cooked with tomato red chilli, potatoes, vinegar, garlic & spices.
- Chicken Korma$15.95
Popular Muglai dish, typically made from cream based cashew nuts, garlic, ginger and onion paste simmered with dry fenugreek & garam masala. Served with Basmati Rice .
- Chicken Kadai$14.95
Boneless chicken ,medium spicy curry cooked with peppers, onions, tomatoes & kadhai masala. Served with Basmati rice.
- Chicken Rogan Josh$15.95
Boneless chicken yogurt based curry sauce, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic & ground spices. Served with Basmati rice
- Chicken Madras$15.95
Boneless chicken cubes. coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard seeds & Spicy sauce. Served with Basmati rice.
- Butter Chicken$16.95
Tender boneless chicken roasted in tandoor and simmered with cream, tomato sauce, honey & spices. Served with Basmati rice.
- Chicken Malai Curry$15.95
Boneless chicken ,coconut milk, mustard seeds, curry leaves & spices.
- Chicken Mango Curry$15.95
Chef's special mango curry sauce, cloves & chilli flakes. Served with Basmati rice.
- Chicken Jalfrieze$15.95
Boneless chicken ,onions, peppers, green beans, cauliflower with sweet chilli based tomato sauce. Served with Basmati rice.
- Naram Chara (Nepalese Entree)$15.95
Boneless chicken curry, turmeric, onion, cilantro, tomato, garlic & spices. Served with Basmati rice.
- Tandoori Chicken ( Half )$14.95
Spring chicken ,hung curd, tandoori masala, ginger and garlic paste, mustard oil and Kashmiri chili powder. Served with Naan Bread and Makhani Sauce.
- Tandoori Chicken (Full)$25.95
Spring chicken ,hung curd, tandoori masala, ginger and garlic paste, mustard oil and Kashmiri chili powder. Served with Naan Bread and Makhani Sauce.
- Chicken Tikka$14.95
Chicken thigh, sour cream, black peppers, lemon juice & spices. Served with Naan bread and Makhani Sauce.
- Chicken Biryani$14.95
Boneless chicken ,long-grained basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, saffron, biryani masala, fresh mint, yogurt, dry nuts & fried onion. Served with raita.
LAMB
- Lamb Tikka Masala$17.95
Boneless lamb, creamy tomato sauce flavored with dry fenugreek & butter masala. Served with basmati rice.
- Lamb Curry$16.95
Boneless Lamb curry prepared with tomato, onion sauce and ground spices.
- Lamb Saag$16.95
Boneless Lamb, chopped fresh spinach cooked with onion, ginger, garlic & spices with cream. Served with Basmati Rice.
- Lamb Vindaloo$16.95
Boneless lamb spicy curried stew curry cooked with tomato red chilli, potatoes, vinegar, garlic & spices. Served with basmati rice.
- Lamb Korma$17.95
Boneless Lamb , cream-based cashew nuts, garlic, ginger and onion paste simmered with dry fenugreek & garam masala. Served with Basmati rice.
- Lamb Kadai$16.95
Boneless Lamb, medium spicy curry cooked with peppers, onions, tomatoes & kadhai masala. Served with Basmati rice.
- Lamb Rogan Josh$17.95
Boneless Lamb ,yogurt based curry sauce, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic & ground spices. Served with Basmati rice.
- Lamb Seekh Kebab$17.95
Ground Lamb meat, ginger, garlic, crushed coriander, garam masala & spices. Served with Naan Bread & Makhani Sauce.
- Lamb Tikka$16.95
Cubes of boneless lamb leg, yogurt, malt vinegar & spices. Served with Naan bread & Makhani sauce .
- Lamb Briyani$16.95
Long-grained basmati rice Cooked with boneless lamb ,exotic spices, saffron, biryani masala, fresh mint, yogurt, dry nuts & fried onion. Served with raita.
- Lamb keema Aloo$15.95
Minced lamb, potato & peas cooked with turmeric & chilli powder. Served with Basmati rice.
- Lamb Do-Pyaja$16.95
Boneless lamb, fresh onion, pancha furan spices & onion sauce. Serve with basmati rice.
SEAFOOD
- Shrimp TIkka Masala$17.95
Shrimp cooked with creamy tomato sauce flavored with dry fenugreek & butter masala. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Curry$17.95
Traditional Shrimp curry prepared with tomato, onion sauce and ground spices. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Saag$17.95
Shrimp cooked with chopped fresh spinach , onion, ginger, garlic, spices & cream. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Vindaloo$17.95
Shrimp spicy curried stew curry cooked with tomato red chilli, potatoes, vinegar, garlic & spices. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Korma$17.95
Shrimp cooked with cream-based cashew nuts, garlic, ginger and onion paste simmered with dry fenugreek & garam masala. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Kadai$17.95
Medium spicy shrimp curry cooked with peppers, onions, tomatoes & kadhai masala. Served with Basmati rice.
- Shrimp Rogan Josh$17.95
Shrimp cooked with yogurt based curry sauce, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic & ground spices. Served with basmati rice.
- Tandoori Shrimp$17.95
Jumbo Tiger shrimp, yogurt, mustard paste & lemon juice. Served with Plain Naan Bread or Basmati rice & makhani sauce.
- Salmon Tikka$18.95
Atlantic salmon, yogurt, roasted fenugreek, mustard seeds & garam masala. Served with Plain Naan Bread or Basmati rice & makhani sauce.
- Shrimp Briyani$16.95
Long-grained basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, Shrimp ,saffron, biryani masala, fresh mint, yogurt, dry nuts & fried onion. Served with raita.
- Shrimp Malai Curry$15.95
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, mustard seeds, curry leaves & spices. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Mango curry$17.95
Shrimp cooked with chef's special mango curry sauce, cloves & chilli flakes. Served with basmati rice.
GOAT
- Goat Tikka Masala$17.95
Bone-in Goat meat cooked with creamy tomato sauce flavored with dry fenugreek & butter masala.
- Goat Curry$16.95
Bone-in Goat meat prepared with tomato, onion sauce and ground spices. Served with basmati rice.
- Khasi ko Masu (Nepalese Entree)$16.95
Nepali style bone in goat curry cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes & species. Served with Basmati rice.
- Goat Saag$16.95
Bone-in Goat meat cooked with chopped fresh spinach onion, ginger, garlic, spices & cream. Served with basmati rice.
- Goat Vindaloo$17.95
Bone-in goat meat ,spicy curried stew curry cooked with tomato red chilli, potatoes, vinegar, garlic & spices. Served with basmati rice.
- Goat Korma$17.95
Bone-in goat meat cooked with cream-based cashew nuts, garlic, ginger and onion paste simmered with dry fenugreek & garam masala. Served with basmati rice.
- Goat Kadai$16.95
Bone-in goat meat medium spicy curry cooked with peppers, onions, tomatoes & kadhai masala. Served with Basmati rice.
- Goat Rogan Josh$17.95
Bone-in goat meat cooked with yogurt based curry sauce, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic & ground spices. Served with basmati rice.
- Goat Briyani$16.95
Long-grained basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, Bone-in goat meat ,saffron, biryani masala, fresh mint, yogurt, dry nuts, fried onion & cook with Goat, Served with raita.
House Special
- House Special Briyani$21.95
Long-grained basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, saffron, biryani masala, fresh mint, yogurt, dry nuts, fried onion & cook with chicken, Lamb, Goat, Shrimp & vegetables. Served with raita.
- Turmeric House Special Grill$22.95
Combination of Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Lamb Tikka, Lamb sheek kebab , Tandoori shrimp & tandoori Panner .Served with Plain Naan Bread or Basmati rice & makhani sauce.
NAAN BREAD
- Naan$2.95
Unleavened flour bread baked in charcoal tandoor.
- Garlic Naan$3.95
Garlic flavor unleavened flour bread.
- Onion Naan$3.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with seasoned onion.
- Cheese and Spinach Naan$4.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese & sautéed spinach.
- Nutty Coconut Naan$4.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with raisins coconut & ground nuts.
- Keema Naan$4.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with ground lamb, herbs & spices.
- Tandoori Roti (V)$2.95
Whole wheat tandoori bread.
- Chapati (V)$3.95Out of stock
Whole wheat hand rolled thin tawa bread.
- Plain Paratha$3.95
Multi-layered wheat flat bread.
- Aloo Paratha$4.95
Multi-layered wheat flat bread stuffed with potatoes & spices.
- Aloo Naan$3.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with potatoes & spices .
- Poori$2.95
Wheat fried puffy bread.
- Bread Basket$12.95
Assorted bread (Roti, Naan, Garlic Naan & Onion Naan)
SIDES DISHES
- Lemon Rice$10.95
Lemon flavored Basmati rice, mustard seeds, hing, urad daal, diced carrots & curry leaves.
- Basmati rice$3.95
Saffron flavored rice.
- Papadum$3.95
Lightly spiced lentil wafer, served with chutneys.
- Raita$3.95
Yogurt with shredded cucumbers, potato & mint.
- Plain Yogurt$3.95
- Mango Chutney$2.95
Mango, cayenne pepper, jalapeno & cilantro
- Mixed Pickle$2.95
Mixed vegetables, chilli pepper & mustard seeds.
- Masala Sauce (160z)$7.95
A creamy tomato sauce flavored with dry fenugreek & butter masala. ( 16 oz )
- Tamarid Chutney 16 oz$5.95
- Mint Chutney 16 oz$5.95
- Onion Chutney 16 oz$5.95