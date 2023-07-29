Turquoise Cafe and Restaurant 2147 West Roscoe Street
Lunch & Dinner
Brunch Drinks
Soup
Salads
Turkish Feta Salad
Romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, red onion, scallion, parsley, feta cheese & lemon vinaigrette dressing
Turquoise Salad
Arugula, candied walnut, citrus marinated fennel, poached pear, asiago cheese & pomegranate reduction
Shepherd Salad
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, scallion, parsley & lemon vinaigrette dressing
Beet Quinoa Salad
Roasted beet, quinoa, goat cheese, roasted almond & champagne reduction
Hot Appetizers
Grilled Calamari
Served on arugula, cherry tomato, red onion, radish, caper, roasted potato & tartar sauce
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered served with cocktail sauce & lemon wedge
Mucver - Zucchini Fritters
Fried zucchini, carrot, garden herbs, feta cheese served with tzatziki sauce
Su Borek (Turkish Lasagna)
Homemade layered dough filled with feta cheese & dill
Falafel
Deep fried falafel balls made from ground chickpeas, garden herbs and spices
Cold Appetizers
Confit Garlic Hummus
Garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon, evoo served with celery, carrot & chips
Eggplant Salad (Patlican Salatasi)
Smoked eggplant, garlic, tomato, roasted bellpepper, garden herbs
Harissa - Acuka
Smoked red bellpepper, sun-dried tomato, walnut & evoo
Mezze Platter
Hummus, eggplant salad, acuka, zucchini fritters, borek & falafel
Carrot dip
Kebabs
Beef Kebab
Seasoned and grilled beef tenderloin served with rice, cabbage salad & tzatziki sauce
Adana Kebab
Two skewers of red pepper seasoned ground lamb served with rice, cabbage salad & tzatziki sauce
Chicken Kebab
Marinated amish chicken breast served with rice, cabbage salad & tzatziki sauce
Turquoise Mix Grill Kebab
Chicken & beef kebab, grilled salmon, sea scallop, shrimps served with rice, cabbage salad & tzatziki sauce
Meat Coma
A large plate for 4 people // Beef & chicken & adana kebab, kofta, lamb chop served with rice, cabbage salad & tzatziki sauce
Mediterranean Dishes
Lamb Chops
Served with mashed potato and grilled asparagus
Colorado Lamb Shank
Slow roasted & braised lamb shank over vegetable risotto
Ossobuco alla Milanese
Slow roasted & braised veal shank over creamy polenta, parmesan gremolota
Lemon Chicken
Chicken breast medallion, lemon butter sauce, caper, cherry tomato, basil over sauteed spinach & roasted potato
Risotto del Presidente
Arborio, shrimp, scallop, shiitake, porcini mushroom, sun-dried tomato, basil, cream, butter & parmesan cheese
Seafood Tagliatelle Pasta
Tagliatelle pasta with chef special's house sauce, shrimp & scallop
Salmon a la Pomodoro Romano
Scottish wild salmon served over gnocchi, cherry tomato, butter sauce & parmesan cheese
Mediterranean Branzino
Pan seared mediterranean fillet branzino served with any side dishes
Sultan's Delight (Hunkar Begendi)
Slow roasted & braised lamb shank chunk served over smoked mozzarella eggplant puree
Manti
Grandma's dumpling stuffed with ground beef served with yogurt, tomato sauce, chili pepper & mint
Mussels
Mussels steamed in white wine, cream, cherry tomatoes, garlic, garden herbs
Vegetarian Dishes
Imam Bayildi (Priest Fainted)
Roasted baby eggplant stuffed with red & green bell pepper, onion, tomato, garlic served with rice
Risotto Funghi
Arboria, shiitake, porchini mushroom, sun-dried tomato, basil, cream, butter & parmesan cheese
Turkish Delight
Confit garlic hummus served with mixed vegetables and dried fruits
Side Dishes
Artisan Cheeses
Charcuterie
Pide (House Made Flatbread)
Lahmacun (Turkish Pizza)
crispy thin flat dough | ground lamb | special spices | arugula | tomato | lemon
Potatoes, shishito pepper & cheese flat bread
Cheese flat bread
Cheese & Eggs flat bread
Spinach, caramelized onion, mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese flat bread
Cheese & Beef Chorizo flat bread
Chicken & cheese flat bread
Cured Beef Pastrami & cheese flat bread
Diced Lamb flat bread
Diced Lamb | Mozzarella flat bread
Small Plates
Flaming Saganaki Cheese
Flambe tableside Kasseri cheese with pepper jelly
Cigar Spring Rolls
Feta cheese with parsley
Whipped Greek Feta Cheese & Roasted Olives
Truffle Honey
Braised Lemon Artichoke Bottoms
Carrots, peas & potatoes
Stuffed Aubergine
Roasted sweet bell pepper, onion, tomatoes & provolone
Sea Bass Ceviche
Sliced grilled roasted pepper, lemon, dill & Evoo
Seared Sea Scallops
Pass puree
Grilled Baby Octopus
Fennel, radish, tomatoes wedges, lemon vinaigrette
Deep Fried Shrimps
Wrapped Kataifi dough & cocktails sauce