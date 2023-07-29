Lunch & Dinner

Brunch

Brunch Regular

$28.00

Kids Brunch

$17.00

Brunch Drinks

Irish Coffe

$12.00

Enzoni

$14.00

Bloody Marry

$12.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$25.00

Bellini

$8.00

Red Velvet

$14.00

Soup

Classic Turkish Lentil Soup

$8.00

red lentil | onion | red pepper | tomatoes | fresh mint

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Salads

Turkish Feta Salad

$12.00

Romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, red onion, scallion, parsley, feta cheese & lemon vinaigrette dressing

Turquoise Salad

$13.00

Arugula, candied walnut, citrus marinated fennel, poached pear, asiago cheese & pomegranate reduction

Shepherd Salad

$10.00

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, scallion, parsley & lemon vinaigrette dressing

Beet Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Roasted beet, quinoa, goat cheese, roasted almond & champagne reduction

Hot Appetizers

Grilled Calamari

$16.00

Served on arugula, cherry tomato, red onion, radish, caper, roasted potato & tartar sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Lightly battered served with cocktail sauce & lemon wedge

Mucver - Zucchini Fritters

$10.00

Fried zucchini, carrot, garden herbs, feta cheese served with tzatziki sauce

Su Borek (Turkish Lasagna)

$12.00

Homemade layered dough filled with feta cheese & dill

Falafel

$10.00

Deep fried falafel balls made from ground chickpeas, garden herbs and spices

Cold Appetizers

Confit Garlic Hummus

$8.00

Garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon, evoo served with celery, carrot & chips

Eggplant Salad (Patlican Salatasi)

$10.00

Smoked eggplant, garlic, tomato, roasted bellpepper, garden herbs

Harissa - Acuka

$8.00

Smoked red bellpepper, sun-dried tomato, walnut & evoo

Mezze Platter

$36.00

Hummus, eggplant salad, acuka, zucchini fritters, borek & falafel

Carrot dip

$8.00

Kebabs

Beef Kebab

$27.00

Seasoned and grilled beef tenderloin served with rice, cabbage salad & tzatziki sauce

Adana Kebab

$28.00

Two skewers of red pepper seasoned ground lamb served with rice, cabbage salad & tzatziki sauce

Chicken Kebab

$22.00

Marinated amish chicken breast served with rice, cabbage salad & tzatziki sauce

Turquoise Mix Grill Kebab

$34.00

Chicken & beef kebab, grilled salmon, sea scallop, shrimps served with rice, cabbage salad & tzatziki sauce

Meat Coma

$128.00

A large plate for 4 people // Beef & chicken & adana kebab, kofta, lamb chop served with rice, cabbage salad & tzatziki sauce

Mediterranean Dishes

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Served with mashed potato and grilled asparagus

Colorado Lamb Shank

$38.00

Slow roasted & braised lamb shank over vegetable risotto

Ossobuco alla Milanese

$36.00

Slow roasted & braised veal shank over creamy polenta, parmesan gremolota

Lemon Chicken

$23.00

Chicken breast medallion, lemon butter sauce, caper, cherry tomato, basil over sauteed spinach & roasted potato

Risotto del Presidente

$30.00

Arborio, shrimp, scallop, shiitake, porcini mushroom, sun-dried tomato, basil, cream, butter & parmesan cheese

Seafood Tagliatelle Pasta

$30.00

Tagliatelle pasta with chef special's house sauce, shrimp & scallop

Salmon a la Pomodoro Romano

$30.00

Scottish wild salmon served over gnocchi, cherry tomato, butter sauce & parmesan cheese

Mediterranean Branzino

$34.00

Pan seared mediterranean fillet branzino served with any side dishes

Sultan's Delight (Hunkar Begendi)

$28.00

Slow roasted & braised lamb shank chunk served over smoked mozzarella eggplant puree

Manti

$20.00

Grandma's dumpling stuffed with ground beef served with yogurt, tomato sauce, chili pepper & mint

Mussels

$20.00

Mussels steamed in white wine, cream, cherry tomatoes, garlic, garden herbs

Vegetarian Dishes

Imam Bayildi (Priest Fainted)

$20.00

Roasted baby eggplant stuffed with red & green bell pepper, onion, tomato, garlic served with rice

Risotto Funghi

$23.00

Arboria, shiitake, porchini mushroom, sun-dried tomato, basil, cream, butter & parmesan cheese

Turkish Delight

$20.00

Confit garlic hummus served with mixed vegetables and dried fruits

Kids Menu

Penne Pasta

$12.00

Chicken Tender & fries

$17.00

Side Dishes

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Organic Mixed Vegetables

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Artisan Cheeses

Artisan Cheeses

$16.00

Chef's choice of cheeses below, homemade jam and wafflecracker, grapes and nut.

Charcuterie

Assorted Sliced Meats & Variety Antipasto charcuterie

$15.00

--Assorted sliced meats: garnished with house-made pickle and roasted olives. --Variety Antipasto: Made with the finest prosciutto, Italian dry salami and dry coppa.

Pide (House Made Flatbread)

Lahmacun (Turkish Pizza)

$12.00

crispy thin flat dough | ground lamb | special spices | arugula | tomato | lemon

Potatoes, shishito pepper & cheese flat bread

$18.00

Cheese flat bread

$18.00

Cheese & Eggs flat bread

$18.00

Spinach, caramelized onion, mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese flat bread

$20.00

Cheese & Beef Chorizo flat bread

$22.00

Chicken & cheese flat bread

$22.00

Cured Beef Pastrami & cheese flat bread

$24.00

Diced Lamb flat bread

$24.00

Diced Lamb | Mozzarella flat bread

$26.00

Small Plates

Flaming Saganaki Cheese

$14.00

Flambe tableside Kasseri cheese with pepper jelly

Cigar Spring Rolls

$12.00

Feta cheese with parsley

Whipped Greek Feta Cheese & Roasted Olives

$14.00

Truffle Honey

Braised Lemon Artichoke Bottoms

$14.00

Carrots, peas & potatoes

Stuffed Aubergine

$14.00

Roasted sweet bell pepper, onion, tomatoes & provolone

Sea Bass Ceviche

$16.00

Sliced grilled roasted pepper, lemon, dill & Evoo

Seared Sea Scallops

$27.00

Pass puree

Grilled Baby Octopus

$16.00

Fennel, radish, tomatoes wedges, lemon vinaigrette

Deep Fried Shrimps

$14.00

Wrapped Kataifi dough & cocktails sauce

Extras

Loaf of Bread

$5.00

1 whole loaf bread

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.50

Substitution

$3.00

Dessert

Baklava

$12.00

Homemade flakey dough, filled with pistachios

Kazandibi

$8.00

Traditional Turkish custard, vanilla, served with a raspberry compote and confectioners sugar

Creme Brule

$10.00

Desert of the day

$10.00

NA Beverage Menu

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Club Soda

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ayran

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Fanta

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ice Tea

$4.50

Juice

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Sherley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

COFFEE

Turkish Coffee

$4.50

Bottomless Coffee

$3.50

Turkish Tea

$2.50