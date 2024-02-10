Two Skillets Catering 3901 NorthStar Rd., Richardson, TX 75081
Award Winners
- Walking It In Tacos$18.00
Chili, Fritos, Doritos (Nacho Cheese, Ranch or Regular) Available Toppings ~ Sour Cream Ranch Cheese Guacamole Jalapeños Feeds 4-6 people
- Stacking The Points$18.00
Chips Loaded Queso Blanco Frijoles Refritos Crema Jalapeños Pickled Red Onions Shredded Cheese Cotija Cheese Guacamole Pico de Gallo Salsa Verde Choice of Meat ~ Chorizo, Carnitas, Ground Beef, Chicken Serves 4 - 6 people
- Tailgating Tacos$18.00
Carne Asada with Onions & Cilantro Chicken with Jalapeño Cream Carnitas with Poblano Sauce Pickled Onions Salsa Jalapeño Ranch Corn or Flour Tortillas Serves 4 - 6 People
- 9 Yard Punt$14.00
Frijoles Refritos, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Black Olives, Seasoned Sour Cream, Green Onions, Tomatoes and Cilantro. Layered and Served with Tortilla Chips Serves 4 - 6 People
- Slide Into the End Zone$16.00
Pork Sliders w/ Poblano Sauce Chicken Sliders w/ Poblano Sauce Beef Sliders w/ Two Skillets Ketchup ***Sold by the Dozen / Serves 4 - 6 People***
- Wingin' It$12.00+
Choice of BBQ, Asian Zing or Traditional Hot QTY ~ 10, 20 or 50 Can combine quantities to as needed
- Humm That Ball$12.00
House Made Hummus Pita Chips, Carrots, Celery Feed 4 - 6 People
- Don't Choke on the Play$14.00
House Made Spinach Artichoke Dip Pita Chips Crostini Feeds 4 - 6 People
- Hungry Man Food$18.00
House Made Beef Chili Sour Cream Shredded Cheese Feeds 4 - 6 People
- PICK 2 for $72.00$72.00
Pick your Favorite 2 Options. Each Option feeds 4-6 people.
- PICK 3 for $96.00$96.00
Pick your Favorite 3 Options. Each Option feeds 4-6 people.
- ALL the WAYYYY MAY $162$162.00
One of each of the Options on the Menu....you get it ALL!