Uccello's Ristorante E. Beltline
STARTERS*
- Boneless Wings*$13.99
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. . Add Fries for $0.99
- Hot Wings*$13.99
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $0.99
- Bruschetta Crostini*$9.99
Housemade roma tomato bruschetta piled on grilled Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic reduction
- Calamari*$12.99
Fresh Calamari rings, Sicilian olives, banana peppers and roasted tomatoes fried to perfection. Served with housemade tomato sauce and fresh lemon.
- Cheesy "U" Sticks*$9.99
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
- Chicken Tenders*$11.99
Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99
- Chips and Cheese*$8.99
- Chips and Salsa*$5.99
- Deluxe Nachos*$12.99
Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99
- Margherita Dip*$11.99
Signature Tomato sauce blend topped with creamy boursin cheese, baked and finished with housemade basil pesto, served with grilled Romano flatbread.
- Meatball Alforno*$9.99
Four Meatballs with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Grilled Bread.
- Mozzarella Sticks*$9.99
Served with our famous pizza sauce for dipping.
- Pizza Puffs*$8.99
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip*$11.99
Artichoke hearts, spinach and four cheeses, served with grilled flatbread and crispy tortilla chips.
- Uccello's Breadsticks*$8.99
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
ENTREES*
- Fish & Chips$14.00
A Uccello's Spring classic! Beer battered Cod served with waffle fries and tartar sauce for dipping.
- Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*$18.99
Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.
- Chicken Marsala*$18.99
Two Chicken Breasts dusted in flour and sauteed to golden brown in Olive Oil, Garlic, Mushrooms and a Marsala Pan Sauce. Choice of one side.
- Chicken Parmigiana*$18.99
Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.
- Grilled Salmon & Artichoke Compote*$23.99
Grilled Fresh Norwegian Salmon Filet served over a light mix of Kalamata Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Asparagus and Artichoke Hearts.
- Hanger Steak*$24.99
Grilled, Served with Romano Garlic Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Rosemary Potatoes & a Side of Steak Sauce.
- Italian Sausage & Peppers*$17.99
Housemade Italian Sausage links prepared according to a treasured Family Recipe. Grilled and smothered in Peppers, Onions and Housemade Tomato Sauce. Choice of one side.
- Ribeye*$32.99
USDA Choice Black Angus 14 oz. Hand Cut Ribeye. Served with a side of choice. Order it Sicilian style $1.00.
- Sicilian Chicken*$17.99
Two Chicken Breasts marinated in Olive Oil aand Lemon Juice, Breaded and Grilled over an open flame. Choice of one side.
- Stuffed Chicken Scallopine*$21.99
Chicken cutlets stuffed with a special blend of Cheeses and Spicy Capicola Ham, breaded and then baked. Served with a side of Spaghetti in our Tomato Cream Sauce.
- Taste of Italy$19.99
Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.
- Wet Burrito*$15.99
Burrito sauce, Colby Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato, served with Chips & Housemade Salsa.
PASTA AND RISOTTO*
- Shrimp & Pesto Risotto$17.99
Creamy pesto & cherry tomato risotto tossed with seasoned romano cheese & topped with baked lemon garlic & parmesam shrimp.
- Half Order Create Your Own Pasta*
- Whole Create Your Own Pasta*
- Cheese Tortellini*$16.99
Tossed with Tomato Cream Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and Tomatoes.
- Quattro Formaggi Ravioli*$17.99
Hand made Ravioli filled with Romano, Asiago, Parmesan, Ricotta, tossed in a House Tomato Sauce & Fresh Basil.
- Rigatoni Al Forno*$14.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed with our thick housemade meat sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
- Shrimp Diavolo*$18.99
Sautéed Shrimp cooked in a spicy Pomodoro Sauce over Fettuccine.
- Mushroom and Chicken Risotto*$19.99
Wild mushroom & Fire Braised Chicken with seasoned Romano & Boursin Cheese. Finished with Fresh Basil.
- Seafood Risotto*$21.99
Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Asparagus, Garlic, Onions, Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese, Topped with Seasoned Grilled Shrimp.
- Traditional Lasagna*$16.99
Layers of Lasagna noodles, Melted Cheese and our Zesty Housemade Meat Sauce, baked until bubbling.
- 6 Cheese Lasagna*$16.99
A tasty blend of mozzarella, Colby, ricotta, pecorino Romano, Swiss and Asiago cheeses in layer upon layer of pasta and sweet tomato sauce.
- Creamy Tomato Basil Risotto*$19.99
Light and Creamy Risotto Tossed with a Sweet and Spicy Cherry Tomato Sauce. Served with a Sicilian Chicken Breast and Topped with Fresh Basil Chiffonade.
TAKE OUT SPECIAL
PIZZA*
- Grilled CYO Pizza$11.99
- Grilled Margherita Pizza$10.99
Fresh Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and oregano baked on our award-winning garlic grilled crust.
- Grilled Seafood Pizza$13.99
Succulent shrimp, crab and scallops. Served with your choice of pesto, garlic butter or alfredo sauce.
- Grilled Fire Braised Chicken Pizza$12.99
Fire braised chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and herbs. Finished with Romano cheese and your choice of pesto or alfredo sauce.
- 9 in Create Your Own Pizza$9.99
- 9in BBQ Pizza*$12.99
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
- 9 in. Deluxe Pizza*$12.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
- 9 in. Margherita Pizza*$12.99
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil on a Traditional Crust.
- 9 in. Signature Pizza*$12.99
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
- 9in Sicilian Pizza*$12.99
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
- 12in Create Your Own Pizza*$11.99
- 12in BBQ Pizza*$17.99
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
- 12in Deluxe Pizza*$17.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
- 12in Margherita Pizza*$17.99
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil
- 12in Sicilian Pizza*$17.99
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
- 12in Signature Pizza*$19.99
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
- 14" Create Your Own Pizza*$13.99
- 14in BBQ Pizza*$20.99
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
- 14in Deluxe Pizza*$20.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
- 14in Margherita Pizza*$18.99
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil
- 14in Sicilian Pizza*$20.99
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
- 14in Signature Pizza*$22.99
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
- 16" Create Your Own Pizza*$15.99
- 16in BBQ Pizza*$22.99
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
- 16in Deluxe Pizza*$22.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
- 16in Margherita Pizza*$22.99
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil
- 16in Sicilian Pizza*$22.99
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
- 16in Signature Pizza*$22.99
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
- Take N Bake$10.00
SOUPS AND SALADS*
- Chili*
Housemade thick & meaty, loaded with ground beef, beans & onions.
- Minestrone
Housemade from a treasured Uccello family recipe. Brimming with fresh vegetables, kidney and garbanzo beans, simmered for hours in a light herb tomato sauce.
- Black & Bleu Salmon Salad*$21.99
Fresh Baby Spinach, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Dried Cranberries, Gigandes Beans & Blackened Fresh Atlanctic Salmon tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad*$13.99
Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Tortilla Strips & Colby Cheese. We recommend our Fiesta Ranch Dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad*$13.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.
- Italian Cobb Salad*$14.99
Fresh Garden Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Sicilian Olives, Gorgonola & Bleu Cheese Dressing.
- Riviera Salad*$12.99
Fresh Garden Greens, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Cashews, Tomatoes & Swiss Cheese. We recommend our Poppyseed Dressing.
- Caesar Salad*$10.99
Crisp Hearts of Romain Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, Croutons & Shaved Romano Cheese.
- Large House Salad*$8.99
Fresh Garden Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Croutons.
- Side House Salad*$4.99
Fresh Garden Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Croutons.
- Side Caesar Salad*$4.99
Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and shaved Romano cheese.
SANDWICHES*
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.99
- Bacon Cheese Burger*$13.99
Topped with crispy bacon and American cheese.
- Belt Buster*$15.99
Cheddar cheese stuffed burger topped with crispy bacon, more cheddar cheese, and a fried egg.
- Cheeseburger*$12.99
Topped with American Cheese
- Chicken Club*$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.
- Chicken Gouda Flatbread*$13.99
Fire Braised Chicken, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Finished with Spicy Giardiniera and Baby Spinach on our Grilled Italian Flatbread.
- Club Flatbread*$13.99
Smoked turkey, ham, crispy bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on our grilled Italian flatbread.
- Fiesta Chicken Wrap*$12.99
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Grilled Marinated strips of Chicken Breast, Colby Cheese, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and our Fiesta Ranch.
- Ham & Cheese*$9.99
Thinly sliced Ham smothered with Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce and Salad Dressing. Add Pepperoni for $0.99
- Hamburger*$11.99
Our half-pound, thick, juicy burgers are served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our housemade potato chips.
- Italian Flatbread*$13.99
Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, Ham, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella, Green and Banana Peppers, Onions and Italian Dressing on our Grilled Italian Flatbread.
- Meatball Parmigiana*$10.99
Our Housemade Meatballs smothered in Meat Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
- Olive Burger*$13.99
Half-pound juicy burger served on a Grilled Brioche Bun, Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Chunky Sicilian Olive Sauce. Substitute Gluten Free Bun for $0.99
- Pizza Crazy Sub*$11.99
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and housemade pizza sauce.
- Sausage Parmigiana*$10.99
A large patty of our housemade Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese and housemade meat sauce.
- Sicilian Chicken Wrap*$13.99
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Sicilian Chicken Breast, Tomato Bruschetta mix, Pesto Mayo, Romaine Lettuce and Asiago Cheese.
- Spice of Italy*$11.99
Pepperoni, Ham, Spicy Capicola, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Salad Dressing.
- Turkey Bacon Swiss*$11.99
Thinly sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, avocado, Lettuce and Salad Dressing.
STUFFED PIZZAS
- Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Pizza*$21.99
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Basil & four Cheeses.
- The Faro Stuffed Pizza*$21.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms & House Blend Mozzarella.
- Create Your Own Stuffed Pizza*$21.99
Choose any four Pizza Toppings. Each additional topping $1.79
STROMBOLI*
DRINKS*
DESSERT*
- Uccello's Famous Grand Strawberry Shortcake*$8.99
Four scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream atop Buttermilk Biscuits, buried under Fresh Strawberries in a Sweet Sauce. Topped with Whipped Cream.
- Tiramisu*$7.99
Housemade Italian Specialty with Mascarpone Cheese and delicate Ladyfingers laced with Rum and Espresso. Garnished with Caramel and Chocolate Sauces. Finished with a Cocoa Powder dusting.
- New York Style Cheesecake*$7.99
Direct from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Served with Strawberry Sauce.
- Chocolate Cake*$7.99
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Caramel.
- Dessert Puffs*$8.99
Deep fried, bite-sized puffs of our housemade pizza dough tossed with butter, cinnamon & sugar. Served with chocolate & strawberry sauces.
- Luscious Lemon Italian Cream Cake$10.99
SIDES*
- 4 oz Ranch*$0.99
- Extra Sauces*
- Asparagus*$3.99
- Balsamic Glaze 1oz*$1.59
- Broccoli*$3.99
- Bruschetta Bread*$0.75
- Bruschetta Mix*$0.99
- Brussell Sprouts*$3.99
- Ciabatta Bread*$0.50
- City Fries*$2.99
- Garlic Bread - 1/2 Order*$0.50
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes*$3.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast*$4.99
- Grilled Salmon Filet*$13.99
- House Potato Chips*$1.59
- Margherita Dip Flatbread*$0.75
- Meatball (1)*$1.50
- Peas & Mushrooms*$3.99
- Pesto Mayo*$0.59
- Roasted Rosemary Potatoes*$3.99
- Sautéed Mushroom*$1.29
- Sautéed Onions*$1.29
- Seasonal Fruit$3.99
- Seasonal Vegetable Medley*$3.99
- Shrimp Scampi*$6.99
- Spinach Dip Flatbread**$0.75
- U-Fries**$3.99
- WAFFLE Fries**$3.99