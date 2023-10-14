Take Out Menu

STARTERS*

Boneless Wings*

$13.99

House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. . Add Fries for $0.99

Bruschetta Crostini*

$9.99

Housemade roma tomato bruschetta piled on grilled Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic reduction

Calamari*

$12.99

Fresh Calamari rings, Sicilian olives, banana peppers and roasted tomatoes fried to perfection. Served with housemade tomato sauce and fresh lemon.

Cheesy "U" Sticks*

$9.99

Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99

Chicken Tenders*

$11.99

Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99

Chips and Cheese*

$8.99
Chips and Salsa*

$5.99
Deluxe Nachos*

$12.99

Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99

Hot Wings*

$13.99

House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $0.99

Margherita Dip*

$11.99

Signature Tomato sauce blend topped with creamy boursin cheese, baked and finished with housemade basil pesto, served with grilled Romano flatbread.

Meatball Alforno

$9.99

Four Meatballs with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Grilled Bread.

Mozzarella Sticks*

$9.99

Served with our famous pizza sauce for dipping.

Pizza Puffs*

$8.99

Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip*

$11.99

Artichoke hearts, spinach and four cheeses, served with grilled flatbread and crispy tortilla chips.

Uccello's Breadsticks*

$8.99

Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

ENTREES*

Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*

$18.99

Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.

Chicken Marsala*

$18.99

Two Chicken Breasts dusted in flour and sauteed to golden brown in Olive Oil, Garlic, Mushrooms and a Marsala Pan Sauce. Choice of one side.

Chicken Parmigiana*

$18.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.

Grilled Salmon & Artichoke Compote*

$23.99

Grilled Fresh Norwegian Salmon Filet served over a light mix of Kalamata Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Asparagus and Artichoke Hearts.

Hanger Steak*

$24.99

Grilled, Served with Romano Garlic Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Rosemary Potatoes & a Side of Steak Sauce.

Italian Sausage & Peppers*

$17.99

Housemade Italian Sausage links prepared according to a treasured Family Recipe. Grilled and smothered in Peppers, Onions and Housemade Tomato Sauce. Choice of one side.

Ribeye*

$32.99

USDA Choice Black Angus 14 oz. Hand Cut Ribeye. Served with a side of choice. Order it Sicilian style $1.00.

Sicilian Chicken*

$17.99

Two Chicken Breasts marinated in Olive Oil aand Lemon Juice, Breaded and Grilled over an open flame. Choice of one side.

Stuffed Chicken Scallopine*

$21.99

Chicken cutlets stuffed with a special blend of Cheeses and Spicy Capicola Ham, breaded and then baked. Served with a side of Spaghetti in our Tomato Cream Sauce.

Taste of Italy

$19.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.

Burrito*

$14.99

Burrito sauce, Colby Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato, served with Chips & Housemade Salsa.

PASTA AND RISOTTO*

Half Order Create Your Own Pasta*

Whole Create Your Own Pasta*

Quattro Formaggi Ravioli*

$17.99

Hand made Ravioli filled with Romano, Asiago, Parmesan, Ricotta, tossed in a House Tomato Sauce & Fresh Basil.

Rigatoni Al Forno*

$14.99

Rigatoni pasta tossed with our thick housemade meat sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Shrimp Diavolo*

$18.99

Sautéed Shrimp cooked in a spicy Pomodoro Sauce over Fettuccine.

Mushroom and Chicken Risotto*

$16.99

Wild mushroom & Fire Braised Chicken with seasoned Romano & Boursin Cheese. Finished with Fresh Basil.

Seafood Risotto*

$21.99

Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Asparagus, Garlic, Onions, Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese, Topped with Seasoned Grilled Shrimp.

Traditional Lasagna*

$16.99

Layers of Lasagna noodles, Melted Cheese and our Zesty Housemade Meat Sauce, baked until bubbling.

6 Cheese Lasagna*

$16.99

A tasty blend of mozzarella, Colby, ricotta, pecorino Romano, Swiss and Asiago cheeses in layer upon layer of pasta and sweet tomato sauce.

Burnt Ends Mac N' Cheese

$22.99

PIZZA*

Grilled CYO Pizza

$11.99
Grilled Margherita Pizza

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and oregano baked on our award-winning garlic grilled crust.

Grilled Seafood Pizza

$13.99

Succulent shrimp, crab and scallops. Served with your choice of pesto, garlic butter or alfredo sauce.

Grilled Fire Braised Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Fire braised chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and herbs. Finished with Romano cheese and your choice of pesto or alfredo sauce.

9 in Create Your Own Pizza

$9.99
9in BBQ Pizza*

$12.99

Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.

9 in. Deluxe Pizza*

$12.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.

9 in. Margherita Pizza*

$12.99

House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil on a Traditional Crust.

9 in. Signature Pizza*

$12.99

Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.

9in Sicilian Pizza*

$12.99

Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.

12" Create Your Own Pizza*

$11.99
12in BBQ Pizza*

$17.99

Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.

12in Deluxe Pizza*

$17.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.

12in Margherita Pizza*

$17.99

House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil

12in Sicilian Pizza*

$17.99

Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.

12in Signature Pizza*

$19.99

Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.

14" Create Your Own Pizza*

$13.99
14in BBQ Pizza*

$20.99

Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.

14in Deluxe Pizza*

$20.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.

14in Margherita Pizza*

$20.99

House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil

14in Sicilian Pizza*

$20.99

Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.

14in Signature Pizza*

$22.99

Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.

14in TO GO Special*

$8.99

16" Create Your Own Pizza*

$15.99
16in BBQ Pizza*

$22.99

Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.

16in Deluxe Pizza*

$22.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.

16in Margherita Pizza*

$22.99

House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil

16in Sicilian Pizza*

$22.99

Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.

16in Signature Pizza*

$22.99

Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.

SOUPS AND SALADS*

Chili*

Housemade thick & meaty, loaded with ground beef, beans & onions.

Minestrone

Housemade from a treasured Uccello family recipe. Brimming with fresh vegetables, kidney and garbanzo beans, simmered for hours in a light herb tomato sauce.

Soup of Day

Black & Bleu Salmon Salad*

$21.99

Fresh Baby Spinach, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Dried Cranberries, Gigandes Beans & Blackened Fresh Atlanctic Salmon tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad*

$13.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Tortilla Strips & Colby Cheese. We recommend our Fiesta Ranch Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad*

$13.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.

Italian Cobb Salad*

$14.99

Fresh Garden Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Sicilian Olives, Gorgonola & Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Riviera Salad*

$12.99

Fresh Garden Greens, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Cashews, Tomatoes & Swiss Cheese. We recommend our Poppyseed Dressing.

Caesar Salad*

$10.99

Crisp Hearts of Romain Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, Croutons & Shaved Romano Cheese.

Large House Salad*

$8.99

Fresh Garden Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Croutons.

Side House Salad*

$4.99

Fresh Garden Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Croutons.

Side Caesar Salad*

$4.99

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and shaved Romano cheese.

Blueberry Goat Cheese Salad*

$14.99

SANDWICHES*

Bacon Cheese Burger*

$13.99

Topped with crispy bacon and American cheese.

Belt Buster*

$15.99

Cheddar cheese stuffed burger topped with crispy bacon, more cheddar cheese, and a fried egg.

Cheeseburger*

$12.99

Topped with American Cheese

Chicken Club*

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.

Chicken Gouda Flatbread*

$13.99

Fire Braised Chicken, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Finished with Spicy Giardiniera and Baby Spinach on our Grilled Italian Flatbread.

Club Flatbread*

$13.99

Smoked turkey, ham, crispy bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on our grilled Italian flatbread.

Fiesta Chicken Wrap*

$12.99

Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Grilled Marinated strips of Chicken Breast, Colby Cheese, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and our Fiesta Ranch.

Ham & Cheese*

$9.99

Thinly sliced Ham smothered with Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce and Salad Dressing. Add Pepperoni for $0.99

Hamburger*

$11.99

Our half-pound, thick, juicy burgers are served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our housemade potato chips.

Italian Flatbread*

$12.99

Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, Ham, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella, Green and Banana Peppers, Onions and Italian Dressing on our Grilled Italian Flatbread.

Meatball Parmigiana*

$10.99

Our Housemade Meatballs smothered in Meat Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Olive Burger*

$13.99

Half-pound juicy burger served on a Grilled Brioche Bun, Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Chunky Sicilian Olive Sauce. Substitute Gluten Free Bun for $0.99

Pizza Crazy Sub*

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and housemade pizza sauce.

Sausage Parmigiana*

$10.99

A large patty of our housemade Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese and housemade meat sauce.

Sicilian Chicken Wrap*

$13.99

Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Sicilian Chicken Breast, Tomato Bruschetta mix, Pesto Mayo, Romaine Lettuce and Asiago Cheese.

Spice of Italy*

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Spicy Capicola, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Salad Dressing.

Turkey Bacon Swiss*

$11.99

Thinly sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, avocado, Lettuce and Salad Dressing.

STUFFED PIZZAS

Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Pizza*

$21.99

Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Basil & four Cheeses.

The Faro Stuffed Pizza*

$21.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms & House Blend Mozzarella.

Create Your Own Stuffed Pizza*

$21.99

Choose any four Pizza Toppings. Each additional topping $1.79

STROMBOLI*

Create Your Own Stromboli*

$10.99

Choose any three Pizza Toppings. Each additional Topping $1.49

Deluxe Stromboli*

$13.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.

DESSERT*

Uccello's Famous Grand Strawberry Shortcake*

$8.99

Four scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream atop Buttermilk Biscuits, buried under Fresh Strawberries in a Sweet Sauce. Topped with Whipped Cream.

Tiramisu*

$7.99

Housemade Italian Specialty with Mascarpone Cheese and delicate Ladyfingers laced with Rum and Espresso. Garnished with Caramel and Chocolate Sauces. Finished with a Cocoa Powder dusting.

New York Style Cheesecake*

$7.99

Direct from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Served with Strawberry Sauce.

Chocolate Cake*

$7.99

Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Caramel.

Dessert Puffs*

$8.99

Deep fried, bite-sized puffs of our housemade pizza dough tossed with butter, cinnamon & sugar. Served with chocolate & strawberry sauces.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Lasagna

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

