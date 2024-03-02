Urban Lodge Brewing Hartford 88 Pratt Street
apps & snacks
- Open Trail Mix$6.50
Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Corn Nuts, Dried Cherries, Candied Peanuts, Pretzels, Spiced Cashews, Marcona Almonds, Banana Chips
- Pickletizer$11.00
Dilled & Half Sour Pickles, Veggies, Crispy Bread & Butter Pickles, Horsey Sauce
- Bone-In Wings$11.75
Cajun Dry Rub, House Buffalo, Honey Mustard, BeerBQ
- Deviled Eggs$11.75
Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, Smoked Bacon
- UConn Gold Potato Skins$12.00
Crispy Yukon Gold Potatoes, Bacon, Scallion, Cheddar, Sour Cream
- Sriracha Chicken & Street Corn Dip$12.00
Warm Crisp Tortillas, Chipotle, Crisp Veggies
- Buffalo Chicken Empanadas$15.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Fontina Cheese, Beer Queso, Gorgonzola Dressing
- Beer Nachos$15.00
Lodge Style Chili, Morning Mist Beer Cheese, Jalapenos, Salsa Verde, Salsa Rojo, Lettuce, Spicy Guacamole, Sour Cream
- ULBC Brioche Pretzel$13.00
Morning Mist Beer Cheese, Open Trail Mustard, Pretzel Salt
- ULBC Brioche Pretzel - Charcuterie Style$22.50
Salami, Pepperoni, Fontina, Marcona Almonds, Gorgonzola Olives
- Pepperoni & Hot Honey Flatbread$14.00
Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Parmesan, Arugula
soups & salads
- Lodge Style Chili$8.75
Chopped Sweet Onion, Cheddar, Tortilla
- Creamy Tomato & Parmesan Soup$7.00
- Lil-Ren Salad$7.00
Romaine, Pretzel Croutons, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Crisp Tortilla Strips and Lots of Ranch
- Twisted Caesar$8.75
Romaine, Arugula, Pretzel Croutons, Parmesan, Parmesan Peppercorn, Crispy Tortilla
- The Bob Cobb$13.00
Romaine, Deviled Egg, Gorgonzola Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, House Dressing
- Stella’s Kitchen Sink Salad$11.75
Romaine, Arugula, Open Trail Mix, Tomato, Chopped Egg, Scallion, Avocado, Chickpeas, Crisp Tortilla, Brioche Pretzel Croutons, Mozzarella, Pickled Onion & Carrot, Cucumber, XVOO & Balsamic Glaze
- The Buried Under Cheeseburger Salad$17.00
Chopped Romaine, Bacon, Gorgonzola Dressing, Tomato, Crispy Onion, Brioche Pretzel Croutons All Atop a Cheddar Cheeseburger
burgers
- Plain Cheese Burger$8.75
Fresh ground beef, ground daily served smash burger style. Choice of cheese
- Catsup & Mustard Burger$9.75
American, Dill Pickle, Chopped Sweet Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Kicked Up Catsup, Open Trail Mustard on Sesame Bun
- Ronnie Franchise Burger$10.75
Crispy Onions, Jack Cheese, Stowe Away BeerBQ Sauce, Bacon, Buttermilk Ranch on Sesame Bun
- Hartford Hellion Burger$11.75
Crushed Red Pepper Crusted Patty, Jalapeno Relish, Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Bang Boom Sauce on Brioche Bun
- The Q Burger$14.00Out of stock
2 Peppercorn Crusted Patties, Brisket, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Fried Egg, Cheddar, BeerBQ Sauce, Peppercorn Sauce on Brioche Bun
- The Marcus Camby Burger$16.00
Triple Patty, American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on Sesame Bun
- Turkey California Burger$14.00
Turkey Burger, Avocado, Ranch, Arugula, Turkey Bacon, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze on Brioche Bun
- The Heartbeat Veggie Burger$11.25
Black Bean & Quinoa Veggie Patty, Cucumber, Avocado, Urban Sauce, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion, American on Brioche Bun
handhelds
- ULBC Grilled Cheese$11.75
Cheddar, American, Bacon, Tomato, Caramelized Onion on Sourdough
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Urban Sauce on Brioche Bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Urban Sauce, American on Brioche
- Abby’s Phunny Philly Sandwich$13.00
Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onion, Peppers, American, Beer Cheese on Sourdough
- Taco$6.00
Corn Tortilla, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Salsa. Choice of Beef & Pork Picadillo, Chili Lime Chicken, BeerBQ Brisket
- Quesadilla$13.00
Flour Tortilla, Mozzarella, Salsa Verde, Chipotle Crema. Choice of Choice of Beef & Pork Picadillo, Chili Lime Chicken, BeerBQ Brisket
fries & sides
- Fries$6.50
Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper, Rajun Cajun, Salt & Vinegar or Asiago & Roasted Garlic
- Truffle Fries$9.75
Skin-On French Fries, Balsamic Catsup, Truffle Mayo, Shaved Parmesan
- Beer Battered O-Rings$7.50
- Half Fries & Half Rings$10.75
Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Fries & Beer Battered Onion Rings
- Sauces$1.00
Garlic Aioli, Urban Sauce, Gorgonzola Dressing, Balsamic Catsup, Open Trail Mustard, Horsey, Chipotle Crema, Lamothe’s Sugar Shack Maple Mayonnaise, Buttermilk Ranch, Stowe Away BeerBQ, Kicked Up Catsup, Truffle Mayonnaise
kids
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.50
Served w/ French Fries or Sliced Avocado & Cucumbers. Sub Sweet Fries or Onion Rings $1
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
Served w/ French Fries or Sliced Avocado & Cucumbers. Sub Sweet Fries or Onion Rings $1
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Served w/ French Fries or Sliced Avocado & Cucumbers. Sub Sweet Fries or Onion Rings $2
- Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$7.50
Served w/ French Fries or Sliced Avocado & Cucumbers. Sub Sweet Fries or Onion Rings $3