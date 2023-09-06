Urban Thai Kitchen 1450 W Grand Pkwy S
Food
Starters
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Deep fried rice paper, vegetables, and vermicelli. Served with housemade sweet and sour sauce. (4)
Cheese Rolls
Cream chesse roll, deep fried, and served with housemade sweet and sour sauce. (5)
Shrimp Rolls
Deep fried rice paper, shrimp, vegetables, and vermicelli. Served with housemade sweet and sour sauce. (4)
Thung Thong (Money Bags)
Deep fried rice paper filled with minced pork, shrimp, and vegetables. Served with housemade sweet and sour sauce. (5)
Satay (Chicken)
Grilled chicken skewers with cucumber relish, peanut sauce, and toast. (5)
Satay (Shrimp)
Grilled pork belly skewers with cucumber relish, peanut sauce, and toast. (3)
Lettuce Wraps
Fresh lettuce served with a ground chicken and vegetable filling with a housemade herb vinaigrette
Soft Roll
Fresh spring mix served in a soft rice paper with a housemade peanut dressing. (3)
Tod Mun Pla
Thai style fish cake mixed with red curry, long beans, and kaffir lime leaves served with a housemade cucumber relish (3)
Mixed Thai Sausage
A variety of thai mixed sausages served with peanuts, ginger, shallots, lime, and thai peppers with a red chili sauce.
Moo Dad Daew (Jerky)
Thai style pork jerky with sriracha sauce.
Son in Law Eggs
Deep fried eggs served in a tamarind glaze. (3)
Roti with Massaman Sauce
Flat bread served with curry.
Fried Tofu
Fried firm bean curd with sweet and sour peanut sauce.
Tulip Dumplings
Minced ground pork and mixed vegetablesin a wonton wrapper served with a sweet soy and tamarind sauce.
Chicken Bites
Thai style fried chicken nuggets, served with fried taro, and sweet mayo sauce
Corn Fritters
Fried sweet corn mixed with red curry paste. Served with cucumber relish.
Gai Tod Samun Plai (Chicken wings)
Thai style chicken wings, served with jaew sauce and sticky rice.
Esarn Sausage
Traditional Thai style sausage served with sriracha sauce
Spicy edamame
Edamame tossed in house seasoning.
Soups
Tom Yum
Classic Thai lemongrass soup, served with vegtables, mushrooms, kaffir lime, thai peppers, and cilantro.
Tom Yum Bowl
Classic Thai lemongrass soup, served with vegtables, mushrooms, kaffir lime, thai peppers, and cilantro.
Tom Kha
Thai style coconut soup, vegetables, mixed mushroom, roasted pepper and galangal.
Tom Kha Bowl
Thai style coconut soup, vegetables, mixed mushroom, roasted pepper and galangal.
Poh Tak (Seafood Soup)
Spicy seafood soup with shrimp, mussles, scallops, squid, and mushrooms.
Tom Saap
Spicy and sour soup with fresh herbs and roasted rice.
Khao Tom (Rice soup)
Thai style rice soup with chicken broth, ginger, preserved cabbages, scallions, and garlic.
Wonton Tom Yum
Pork and shrimp wontons, mixed vegetables in a hot and spicy soup.
Salad
Papaya Salad
Green papaya, carrots, long beans, tomatoes, peanuts, mixed in a thai citrus dressing.
Larb
Minced meat with shallots, lime, mint, onion, cilantro, and thai chili served with lettuce.
Nuar Nam Tok (Thai Roasted Rice and Beef Salad)
Grilled beef, shallots, cilantro, mint, roasted rice, and lime juice.
Khao Nam Tod
Crispy herb rice, fermented pork, ginger, cilantro, onuon, roasted peanuts, and fresh chili pepper.
Yum Nuar (Beef and Cucumber Salad)
Thai style beef salad with cucumbers, cilantro, shallots, and thai chili.
Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodle salad with shrimp, minced chicken, cilantro, and lime dressing.
Yum Talay (Thai Seafood Salad)
Seafood salad with tomatoes, shallots, mint, thai chili, and a lime dressing.
House Salad with Peanut Dressing
Noodles
Classic Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles, vegetables, tamarind sauce, eggs, bean sprouts, chives, tofu, and peanuts.
Pad Kee Mao
Flat rice noodles with garlic, onlion, bell peppers, corn, mushrooms, and basil.
Pad See Ewe
Flat rice noodles with chinese broccoli, broccoli, eggs, and sweet soy sauce.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodles with eggs, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, and scallions.
Khao Soi
Chiangmai style egg noodle curry soup with mustard greens, shallots, fried noodles, and a boiled egg.
Rice
Krapow Kai Down
Famous Thai Style Street Food. Stir-fried meat with thai basil, bell peppers, onions with a fried egg on top of jasmine rice.
Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried meat with thai basil, onion, bell peppers, and thai chili with a fried egg.
Khao Pad
Thai style fried rice eggs, onions, tomatoes, scallions, and carrots.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai style pineapple fried rice with curry, carrots, raisins, cashew nuts, and pineapple.
Khao Mun Gai
Thai style steamed chicken with farlic rice serced with ginger soy dressing and ginger-chicken broth.
Kratium Prik Thai
Stir-fried garlic, black peppers, and cilantro. Served with steamed rice and a fried egg.
Khao Kai Jaew
Thai style crispy and puffy omelet served over rice with cucumbers and sriracha sauce.
Stir-fried
Pad Prik Khing
Stir-fried sweet red curry paste, long beans, green beans, and kaffir lime leaves.
Pad Ginger
Stir-fried ginger, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, and green onions.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodles with eggs, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, and scallions.
Pad Med Ma Muang (Cashew "Chicken")
Lightly fried protein with cashew nuts, sweet chili paste, onions, and scallions.
Pad Makua Yao
Stir-fried eggplant and thai basil in a garlic soy sauce.
Pad Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli with sweet soy sauce.
Pad Kana
Stir-fried chinese broccoli with oyster sauce.
Curry
Green Curry
Green chili paste with bamboo shoots, eggplants, and kaffir lime leaves.
Massaman Curry
Sweet massaman curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions, and peanuts.
Panang Curry
Sweet red curry paste with sugar snap peans, and kaffir lime leaves.
Red Curry
Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, green beans, eggplant, and kaffir lime leaves.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, and onions.
Grilled
Tiger Cry
Thai style grilled steak (10 oz.) served with papaya salad, jaew sauce, and sticky rice.
Thai Style Lamb Chops
Satay style lamb chops with peanut sauce, cucumber relish. Or Esarn Style Lamb Chops with Papaya Salad, jaew sauce, and sticky rice.
Moo Ping
Chargrilled pork marinated in coconut based palm sugar served with sticky rice and jaew sauce.
Seafood
Pla Tod Kamin (30 min.)
Deep fried whole fish of your choice with house special sauce, 3 flavor sauce, or ginger sauce.
Pla Neung Manow (30 min.)
Steamed fish filet with bok choy, steamed in a thai citrus sauce.
Chu Chee Salmon
Panang curry Salmon filet served with asparagus and steamed jasmine rice.
Seafood Pad Cha
Stir-fried whole peppercorn with shrimp, scallop, cuttlefish, and mussels.
Krapow Talay
Thai basil stir-fried with softshell crab, fish, shrimp, scallops, and cuttlefish.
Soft Shell Crab Pad Yellow Curry
Deep fried softshell crab stir-fried with yellow-curry, eggs, onion, bell peppers, chinese celery, and green onions.
Green Curry Crab Cakes
Housemade crab cakes served with a green curry dressing.