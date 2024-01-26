2x points now for loyalty members
Urban Wok Auburn Campus
STIR FRYDAY MENU
STIR FRYDAY BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE! TO REDEEM YOU MUST BUILD TWO BOWLS!
- STIR FRYDAY - SELECT BOWL # 1 FIRST
Build Stir Fryday Bowl #1 anyway you like it! Then build Bowl #2 for Stir Fryday and enjoy Urban Wok Global Fusion! WOK YOUR WAY!
- STIR FRYDAY #2 - DO NOT SELECT FIRST- WILL NOT REDEEM
Build Bowl #2 - ADD TO ORDER & enjoy two bowls of Urban Wok for the price of one! WOK YOUR WAY!
CREATE YOUR OWN LUNCH BOWL $10.99
IN-HOUSE CATERING - 24 HOUR LEAD TIME
CATERING APPETIZERS
- EDAMAME SPRING ROLLS - 24 CT$34.99
Vegetable spring rolls with edamame and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
- CHICKEN & VEGETABLE POTSTICKERS - 24 CT$34.99
Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
- WINGS WOK STYLE - 24 CT$39.99
Traditional Wings or Boneless in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!
- COMBO PLATTER - 24 CT$39.99
8 Chicken Potstickers, 8 Spring Rolls & 8 Wings with your choice of our Signature Wing and Dipping Sauces. WOK YOUR WAY!
CATERING ENTREES
- 1/2 PAN - FEEDS 8-12$89.99
Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Choose 1 Base, 1 Protein, up to 5 Veggies. Select one of our Signature Sauces and add a hot sauce for an extra kick! WOK YOUR WAY!
- FULL PAN - FEEDS 16-24$179.99
Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Choose 1 Base, 1 Protein, up to 5 Veggies. Select one of our Signature Sauces and add a hot sauce for an extra kick! WOK YOUR WAY!
- CREATE YOUR OWN - SINGLE CUSTOMIZED MEALS$18.99
Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Choose 1 Base, 1 Protein, up to 5 Veggies. Select one of our Signature Sauces and add a hot sauce for an extra kick! WOK YOUR WAY!