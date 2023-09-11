Urban Wok - SC Campus 650 LINCOLN STREET, SUITE 200,
URBAN WOK MENU
APPETIZERS
"NEW" Pineapple Teriyaki Fried Rice - GF
"NEW" UW Chopped Salad
Vegetable Spring Rolls - V
Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers
6 Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
Traditional Wings
10 Traditional Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!
Boneless Wings
10 Boneless Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!
Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice - GF
Sweet hint of Agave nectar with a hint of heat from Ginger & Sriracha fried rice with chicken! WOK YOUR WAY
Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF
Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!
Edamame Stir Fry - GF, V
Edamame stir fried in our Garlic, Ginger, and Soy Signature Sauce! Packed w/ Protein and Flavor! WOK YOUR WAY!
Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup
Chicken & Cilantro Wontons in a savory & spicy Miso, Tamari, Garlic & Ginger broth! WOK YOUR WAY!
Chick Pea Protein Bowl - GF, V
Chick Peas with red onions, jalapeño, bean sprouts and stir fried in our Signature Tikka Masala Sauce. Drizzled with Korean Gochujang and garnished w/ green onions! WOK YOUR WAY!
CREATE YOUR OWN STIR FRY BOWL
Jasmine Rice - GF, V
White, long-grain variety of rice - GF
Brown Rice - GF, V
Brown whole-grain rice - GF
Udon Noodles - V
Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle
Rice Noodles - GF, V
Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.
Zucchini Noodles - GF, V
Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice - GF, V
PRE-CREATED FAVORITES
Garlic, Ginger Beef & Broccoli - GF
Brown rice, tender marinated steak with broccoli, carrots, purple cabbage, snow peas and crimini mushrooms! Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce! Served with Korean Gochujang Hot Sauce on the side! GF Tamari
Waikiki Surf & Turf - GF
Rice Noodles, shrimp, steak with red onions, jalapeños, pineapple and bahn mi in our Signature Hawaiian BBQ Sauce! HANG TEN & WOK YOUR WAY!
Wokin' Cantina - GF
Jasmine Rice, marinated chicken stir fried with red onions, green onions, & jalapeños. Tossed in our Signature Coriander/Cumin, Lime and Tamari Sauce! Served with Habanero Hot Sauce on the side!
Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour Shrimp - GF
Rice noodles and marinated shrimp stir fried with snow peas, green onions, carrots, bok choy and pineapples! Stir fried in our Signature Lemongrass Mango Sweet and Sour Sauce!
KID CREATIONS
Kid Meal Garlic, Ginger & Soy
URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Jasmine Rice, chicken with carrots, broccoli and bean sprouts in our Garlic, Ginger and Soy Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!
Kid Meal Tropical Pineapple
URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Brown Rice, chicken with carrots, snap peas and carrots in our Tropical Pineapple Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!
Kid Meal Orange Citrus
URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Rice noodles and chicken with carrots, pineapple and bean sprouts in our Orange Citrus Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!
DESSERTS
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
IN-HOUSE CATERING - 24 HOUR LEAD TIME
CATERING APPETIZERS
EDAMAME SPRING ROLLS - 24 CT
Vegetable spring rolls with edamame and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
CHICKEN & VEGETABLE POTSTICKERS - 24 CT
Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
WINGS WOK STYLE - 24 CT
Traditional Wings or Boneless in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!
COMBO PLATTER - 24 CT
8 Chicken Potstickers, 8 Spring Rolls & 8 Wings with your choice of our Signature Wing and Dipping Sauces. WOK YOUR WAY!
CATERING ENTREES
1/2 PAN - FEEDS 8-12
FULL PAN - FEEDS 16-24
CREATE YOUR OWN - SINGLE CUSTOMIZED MEALS
