Vanessa Coffee Shop - Kissimmee KISSIMMEE
Full Food Menu
Eggs & Omelette
- Happy Morning$16.00
Omelette with one choice of meat (Ham, Bacon or Turkey), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), one sunny side-up egg, next to one slice of our classic French toast, topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.
- Lake Nona's Sunrise$10.00
Two eggs style of your choice, your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), next to a side of our buttered toast
- Southwestern$16.00
Omelette stuffed with Ham, Bacon, Peppers and Onions, Topped with Swiss and Cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, Poblano corn and Queso fresco, next to Tortilla chips accompanied by Salsa and Guacamole
- Vanessa's Supreme$13.00
Omelette with your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), next to our Home-Fries and a side of Buttered-toast
- Sunrise Deluxe$16.00
Scrambled eggs with Bacon, your choice of cheese (Swiss, Cheddar or American), next to one of our classic French toast, Topped with Whipped cream, Seasonal fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.
Pancakes
- Pancakes Supreme$13.00
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella
- Birthday Pancakes$13.00
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Sprinkles and Powdered sugar
- Blueberry Pancakes$17.00
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Blueberry Jelly, Blueberries and Powdered sugar
- Strawberry Pancakes$17.00
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped cream, Strawberry jelly, Fresh Strawberries, Melted Marshmallow, Granola and Powdered sugar.
- Plain Pancakes$10.00
Stack of Four plain pancakes
Sweet Dishes
- Classic French Toast$16.00
Stack of Three Classic French Toasts Topped with Seasonal Fruits, Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar with a side of Nutella
- Cream Cheese French Toast$16.00
One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella.
- Strawberry Shortcake French Toast$14.00
One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Jelly and Powdered sugar.
- Waffles$12.00
Three Waffles, Topped with Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar, Fresh seasonal Fruit with a side of Nutella.
- Acai Bowl$13.00
Twelve ounces of Acai, Topped with Seasonal Fruits, Almond shavings, Coconut flakes, Granola, Honey, and Coconut oil.
Sandwiches
- Bagel$5.00
Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Bagel bread.
- Croissant$5.75
Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Croissant bread.
- Mallorca$8.00
Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Mallorca bread, Topped with Powdered sugar.
- Panini$6.00
Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Panini bread.
- Lake Nona Sandwich$8.00
Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon or Turkey), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our White bread, accompanied by potato chips.
- Chicken Avocado BLT$14.00
Grilled chicken, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Guacamole, Tomato, and Arugula inside our White loaf bread, accompanied by potato chips.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, Arugula, Tomato, and Mayo-Ketchup inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.
- Cuban Sandwich$11.00
Slices of Ham and Pork with Swiss cheese, Pickles, Mustard, and Mayo in our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.
- Pastrami Sandwich$12.00
Pastrami with Sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, Mustard, and Pickles inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.
- Tripleta Sandwich$12.00
Mix of Chicken, Pork and Ham with Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Mayo-Ketchup inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.
Sides
- Nutella Mini Jar$2.50
- Side of Seasonal Fruits$4.00
One cup of seasonal fruits
- Side of Bacon$4.00
Three pieces of bacon
- Side of Turkey$4.00
Slices of Turkey Ham.
- Side of Sausage$4.00
Two sausage patties.
- Side of Ham$4.00
Four slices of ham
- Side of Eggs$4.00
Two eggs style of your choice.
- Side of Potatoes$4.00
A side of Home-fries.
- Side of Toast$3.00
Two buttered toasts
- Side of French Toast$5.00
One slice of one of our plain classic French toast, topped with powdered sugar.
- Side of Pancakes$5.00
Two plain pancakes, topped with powdered sugar.
- Side of Waffles$4.00
Two plain waffles, topped with powdered sugar.
- Side of Guacamole$3.50
- Side of Avocado$4.00
Slices of half an avocado.
- Side of Pico De Gallo$4.00
- Side of Mayo-cilantro$0.75
- Side of Mustard$0.75
- Side of Mayo-Ketchup$0.75
- Side of Whipped Cream$0.75
- Side of Wavy Chips$2.00
Brunch
- Steak Avocado Brunch$15.00
Fresh Arugula, topped with Steak, Whole Avocado , Pico de gallo, Queso fresco,Mayo-cilantro Dressing and Egg on Top.
- Chicken Avocado Brunch$14.00
Fresh Arugula, topped with Chicken, Whole Avocado , Pico de gallo, Queso fresco,Mayo-cilantro Dressing and Egg on Top.
- Salmon Avocado Brunch$18.00
Fresh Arugula, topped with Smoked-cold salmon, Avocado slices, Cherry tomatoes, Queso fresco, Black pepper, Mayo-cilantro and Sunny side up egg on top.
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Guacamole Spreaded over our multi-grain bread, Topped with Arugula, Avocado slices, Cherry tomatoes and Queso fresco.
- Sunrise Tacos$13.00
Three tacos in corn tortillas, Meat of your choice (chicken or steak), Scrambled eggs, Pico de gallo, Queso fresco, Mayo-cilantro, Sliced Avocado and Sour cream, accompanied by a side of our potato chips and salsa.
- Humpty Dumpty Burger$12.99
Delicious Burger with Honey Barbecue sauce, Caramelized Onions, Cheese, Tomato, Arugula, and Egg on Black Bun and Homefries.
Kid's Menu
Drinks Menu
Hot Coffees (Espresso)
- Americanos$3.50+
Two Shots of Espresso with Hot Water. Option to add cream, and flavored syrups.
- Lattes$4.25+
Two Shots of Espresso with steamed texturized milk of choice. (Option to add flavored syrups, toppings around the rim and on top of cup are available.)
- Cappuccinos$4.25+
Two shots of Espresso with Steamed Foamy milk. (Options to add Flavored syrups, toppings around the rim of cup and on top are available.)
- Cortado$3.25
One Shot of Espresso and 3oz of steamed milk.
- Machiattos$3.50
One Shot of Espresso with 3oz of Froth milk.
- Single Espresso$1.95
- Double Espresso$2.95
Hot Chocolates
Hot Teas/Tea Lattes
Iced Lattes/Americanos
- Iced Americanos$4.00+
Two shots of espresso with Iced water for 16oz and 20oz. Three shots of espresso with Iced water for 24oz. (Options to add splash of cream, Flavors, and toppings and available.)
- Iced Lattes$4.45+
Two Shots of espresso with Iced milk for 16oz & 20oz. Three shots of espresso with Iced milk for 24oz. (Options to add Flavor and toppings available.)
- Vanilla Raw Latte 16oz$5.50
- White Chocolate Spring Lattes 16oz$6.75
- Coquito Cold Foam Iced Latte 16oz$6.00
Three shots of espresso mixed with brown sugar poured over ice, your choice of milk and our signature Coquito Flavor Cold Foam.