Full Food Menu

Eggs & Omelette

Happy Morning

Happy Morning

$15.00

Omelette with one choice of meat (Ham, Bacon or Turkey), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), one sunny side-up egg, next to one slice of our classic French toast, topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.

St.Cloud Sunrise

St.Cloud Sunrise

$11.00

Two eggs style of your choice, your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), next to a side of our buttered toast

Southwestern

Southwestern

$15.00

Omelette stuffed with Ham, Bacon, Peppers and Onions, Topped with Swiss and Cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, Poblano corn and Queso fresco, next to Tortilla chips accompanied by Salsa and Guacamole

Vanessa's Supreme

Vanessa's Supreme

$13.00

Omelette with your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), next to our Home-Fries and a side of Buttered-toast

Sunrise Deluxe

Sunrise Deluxe

$15.00

Scrambled eggs with Bacon, your choice of cheese (Swiss, Cheddar or American), next to one of our classic French toast, Topped with Whipped cream, Seasonal fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.

Pancakes

Pancakes Supreme

Pancakes Supreme

$14.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella

Birthday Pancakes

Birthday Pancakes

$13.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Sprinkles and Powdered sugar

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$17.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Blueberry Jelly, Blueberries and Powdered sugar

Strawberry Pancakes

Strawberry Pancakes

$17.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped cream, Strawberry jelly, FreshStrawberries and Powdered sugar.

Plain Pancakes

Plain Pancakes

$10.00

Stack of Four plain pancakes

Sweet Dishes

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$15.00

Stack of Three Classic French Toasts Topped with Seasonal Fruits, Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar with a side of Nutella

Cream Cheese French Toast

Cream Cheese French Toast

$15.00

One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella.

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$15.00

One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Jelly and Powdered sugar.

Waffles

Waffles

$10.00

Three Waffles, Topped with Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar, Fresh seasonal Fruit with a side of Nutella.

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Twelve ounces of Acai, Topped with Seasonal Fruits, Almond shavings, Coconut flakes, Granola, Honey, and Coconut oil.

Sandwiches

Bagel

Bagel

$5.00

Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Bagel bread.

Croissant

Croissant

$8.00

Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Croissant bread.

Mallorca

Mallorca

$8.00

Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Mallorca bread, Topped with Powdered sugar.

Panini

Panini

$8.00

Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Panini bread.

St. Cloud Sandwich

St. Cloud Sandwich

$9.00

Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon or Turkey), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our White bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Chicken Avocado BLT

Chicken Avocado BLT

$11.00

Grilled chicken, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Guacamole, Tomato, and Arugula inside our White loaf bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, Arugula, Tomato, and Mayo-Ketchup inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Slices of Ham and Pork with Swiss cheese, Pickles, Mustard, and Mayo in our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.00

Pastrami with Sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, Mustard, and Pickles inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Tripleta Sandwich

Tripleta Sandwich

$12.00

Mix of Chicken, Pork and Ham with Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Mayo-Ketchup inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Sides

Nutella Mini Jar

Nutella Mini Jar

$2.50
Side of Seasonal Fruits

Side of Seasonal Fruits

$4.00

One cup of seasonal fruits

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Three pieces of bacon

Side of Turkey

Side of Turkey

$3.00

Slices of Turkey Ham.

Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Two sausage patties.

Side of Ham

Side of Ham

$3.00

Four slices of ham

Side of Eggs

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Two eggs style of your choice.

Side of Potatoes

Side of Potatoes

$3.00

A side of Home-fries.

Side of Toast

Side of Toast

$3.00

Two buttered toasts

Side of French Toast

Side of French Toast

$5.00

One slice of one of our plain classic French toast, topped with powdered sugar.

Side of Pancakes

Side of Pancakes

$5.00

Two plain pancakes, topped with powdered sugar.

Side of Waffles

Side of Waffles

$4.00

Two plain waffles, topped with powdered sugar.

Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$3.50
Side of Avocado

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Slices of half an avocado.

Side of Pico De Gallo

Side of Pico De Gallo

$4.00
Side of Mayo-cilantro

Side of Mayo-cilantro

$0.75
Side of Mustard

Side of Mustard

$0.75
Side of Mayo-Ketchup

Side of Mayo-Ketchup

$0.75
Side of Whipped Cream

Side of Whipped Cream

$0.75
Side of Wavy Chips

Side of Wavy Chips

$2.00

Brunch

Steak Avocado Brunch

Steak Avocado Brunch

$14.99

Fresh Arugula, topped with Steak, Whole Avocado , Pico de gallo, Queso fresco,Mayo-cilantro Dressing and Egg on Top.

Chicken Avocado Brunch

Chicken Avocado Brunch

$13.99

Fresh Arugula, topped with Chicken, Whole Avocado , Pico de gallo, Queso fresco,Mayo-cilantro Dressing and Egg on Top.

Salmon Avocado Brunch

Salmon Avocado Brunch

$18.00

Fresh Arugula, topped with Smoked-cold salmon, Avocado slices, Cherry tomatoes, Queso fresco, Black pepper, Mayo-cilantro and Sunny side up egg on top.

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Guacamole Spreaded over our multi-grain bread, Topped with Arugula, Avocado slices, Cherry tomatoes and Queso fresco.

Sunrise Tacos

Sunrise Tacos

$14.99

Three tacos in corn tortillas, Meat of your choice (chicken or steak), Scrambled eggs, Pico de gallo, Queso fresco, Mayo-cilantro, Sliced Avocado and Sour cream, accompanied by a side of our potato chips and salsa.

Humpty Dumpty Burger

Humpty Dumpty Burger

$12.99

Delicious Burger with Honey Barbecue sauce, Caramelized Onions, Cheese, Tomato, Arugula, and Egg on Black Bun and Homefries.

Drinks Menu

Hot Coffees (Espresso)

Americanos

Americanos

$3.50+

Two Shots of Espresso with Hot Water. Option to add cream, and flavored syrups.

Lattes

Lattes

$4.25+

Two Shots of Espresso with steamed texturized milk of choice. (Option to add flavored syrups, toppings around the rim and on top of cup are available.)

Cappuccinos

Cappuccinos

$4.25+

Two shots of Espresso with Steamed Foamy milk. (Options to add Flavored syrups, toppings around the rim of cup and on top are available.)

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

One Shot of Espresso and 3oz of steamed milk.

Machiattos

Machiattos

$3.50

One Shot of Espresso with 3oz of Froth milk.

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$1.95
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.95

Hot Chocolates

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Dark Chocolate with Milk of preference. (Options to add toppings around rim and top of cup.)

Nutty Hot Chocolate

Nutty Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Dark Chocolate mixed with Hazelnut and milk of choice. (Options to add Toppings around rim and top of cup.)

Hot Teas/Tea Lattes

Hot Teas

Hot Teas

$2.00+
Hot Tea Lattes

Hot Tea Lattes

$5.05+

Hot Tea mixed with texturized milk. (Options to add Espresso, Toppings around rim and top of cup.)

Iced Lattes/Americanos

Iced Americanos

Iced Americanos

$4.00+

Two shots of espresso with Iced water for 16oz and 20oz. Three shots of espresso with Iced water for 24oz. (Options to add splash of cream, Flavors, and toppings and available.)

Iced Lattes

Iced Lattes

$4.45+

Two Shots of espresso with Iced milk for 16oz & 20oz. Three shots of espresso with Iced milk for 16oz & 20oz. (Options to add Flavor and toppings available.)

Vanilla Raw Latte 16oz

Vanilla Raw Latte 16oz

$5.50
White Chocolate Spring Lattes 16oz

White Chocolate Spring Lattes 16oz

$6.75

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Lattes

Frozen Lattes

$4.95+

Two Shots of espresso with flavor and milk of choice blended together. (Options to add toppings available.)

Frozen Smoothies

Frozen Smoothies

$6.00

Variety of Smoothie Flavors to choose from. Natural, Vegan-friendly, Organic, No sugar added.

Frozen Tea Lattes

Frozen Tea Lattes

$5.00+
Barbie's Piña Colada

Barbie's Piña Colada

$8.00Out of stock

Iced Teas/Tea Lattes

Iced Teas 20oz

Iced Teas 20oz

$5.00

Iced Tea of choice in 20oz. Black Iced Tea, Strawberry Lemonade Iced Tea, or Blackberry Lavender Iced Tea.)

Iced Tea Lattes

Iced Tea Lattes

$4.50+

Iced Tea Latte of Choice. (Options to add Flavor, espresso, and toppings are available.)

Cold drinks

Water, Juices, Soda, and Milk.
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00
Perrier

Perrier

$3.00
Natural Orange Juice 16oz

Natural Orange Juice 16oz

$5.50
Fountain Drinks 20oz

Fountain Drinks 20oz

$3.00
Apple Juice (Tropicana)

Apple Juice (Tropicana)

$3.00
Nesquick

Nesquick

$3.00
Cold Milk 12oz

Cold Milk 12oz

$2.50
Virgin Mojitos 20oz

Virgin Mojitos 20oz

$7.00

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00
Muffins

Muffins

$3.95
Sugar Cinnamon Donuts

Sugar Cinnamon Donuts

$2.00