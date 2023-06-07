Via 313 Star Bar
Salad & Appetizers
Appetizers
- Cheese Bread$7.00
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and our four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.
- Gluten Free-Cheese Bread$10.00
Gluten Free, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and our four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.
Salads
- Caesar Large$9.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Caesar Small$6.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.
- House Large$9.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
- House Small$6.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
Pizza
Small - Detroit 8x10 Inch
- 1/2 & 1/2 SM
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- 500 SM$16.00
Cheese, pickled jalapeños, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.
- Ambassador Bridge SM$18.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Bobo Brazil SM$18.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
- Cadillac SM$18.00
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.
- Carnivore SM$17.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Cheese SM$13.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Detroiter SM$15.00
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Four Cheese SM$15.00
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.
- Hawaiian SM$16.00
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
- Herbivore SM$15.00
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Marinara SM$10.00
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
- Omnivore SM$16.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Pepperoni SM$14.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.
- Rocket SM$17.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
- Funkadelic Chicken SM$17.00
Cheese, chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, and ranch drizzle (no Detroit sauce)
Large - Detroit 10x14 Inch
- Build Your Own Large$22.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- 1/2 & 1/2 LG
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- Ambassador Bridge LG$32.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Bobo Brazil LG$32.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
- Cadillac LG$32.00
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.
- Carnivore LG$30.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Cheese LG$22.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Detroiter LG$26.00
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Four Cheese LG$26.00
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.
- Hawaiian LG$28.00
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
- Herbivore LG$26.00
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Marinara LG$16.00
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
- Omnivore LG$28.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Pepperoni LG$24.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.
- Rocket LG$30.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Gluten-Free 8x10 Inch
- Build Your Own Gluten Free$17.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- 1/2 & 1/2 Gluten Free
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- 500 Gluten Free$20.00
Cheese, pickled jalapeños, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.
- Ambassador Bridge Gluten Free$22.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Bobo Brazil Gluten Free$22.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
- Cadillac Gluten Free$22.00
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.
- Carnivore Gluten Free$21.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Cheese Gluten Free$17.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Detroiter Gluten Free$19.00
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Four Cheese Gluten Free$19.00
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.
- Hawaiian Gluten Free$20.00
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
- Herbivore Gluten Free$19.00
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Marinara Gluten Free$14.00
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
- Omnivore Gluten Free$20.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Pepperoni Gluten Free$18.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.
- Rocket Gluten Free$21.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
- Funkadelic Chicken Gluten Free$21.00
Cheese, chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, and ranch drizzle (no Detroit sauce)
Desserts
- Cinnamon Sticks$7.00
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
- Cinnamon Sticks Gluten Free$11.00
Small Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
- Hockey Sticks$7.00
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.
- Hockey Sticks Gluten Free$11.00
Small Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.