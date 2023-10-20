FOOD

Chips

Chips & Salsa
$5.29

Covered with Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, topped with jack cheese

Chips with Guacamole
$6.79

Covered with Cheddar cheese, guacamole topped with jack cheese

Super Nachos
$12.49

Chips covered with Cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, carne asada & pico de gallo

Super Papas
$12.49

Fries covered with Cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, carne asada & pico de gallo

Combinations

1. Three Tacos Your Choice
$12.49

Your choice of tacos

2. Two Enchiladas
$12.49

Your choice of cheese, chicken. Wrapped with two corn tortillas, topped with enchiladas sauce, Cheddar, jack cheese, and lettuce

3. Two Burritos Plate
$12.49

Two chicken burritos

4. Carne Asada Plate
$14.49

2 thin carne asada steaks w/guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce & tortilla on the side (corn or flour)

5. Carnitas Plate
$13.99

Your choice of chunk pork, adobada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas on the side (corn or flour)

6. Chiles Rellenos
$12.49

Two chiles rellenos smothered with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, and tortillas on the side (corn or flour)

7. Chimichanga Plate
$14.99

Deep-fried burrito, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese

8. Tamales
$12.49

Two pork tamales smothered with green salsa

Breakfast Burrito

A- Bean, Cheese & Eggs
$5.99
B- Bacon, Cheese, Potato & Eggs
$6.99
C- Chorizo, Potato, Cheese & Eggs
$6.99
D- Ham, Potato, Cheese & Eggs
$6.99
E- Sausage, Potato, Cheese & Eggs
$6.99
F- Mexican Omelette Ham, Cheese, Pico & Eggs
$6.99
H- Steak, Cheese, Potato, Pico & Eggs
$6.99
I- Potato, Cheese & Eggs
$5.99

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito
$8.99

Carne asada, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chorizo Burrito
$8.49

Mexican sausage cooked with eggs

Chicken Burrito
$8.49

Red chili boiled with spices, rice or bean

Bean & Cheese Burrito
$4.99
Carnitas Burrito
$8.99

Shredded pork, guacamole & pico de gallo

Green Salsa Pork Burrito
$8.49

Shredded pork, green salsa, potato, beans or rice

Adobada Burrito
$8.49

Seasoned chunk pork, pico de gallo, beans or rice

Chile Relleno Burrito
$8.49

Chile relleno, enchilada sauce, lettuce, and rice or beans

Chimichanga Style Burrito
$9.99

Deep-fry any burrito, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheese

California Burrito
$8.49

Carne asada, potato, cheese & pico de gallo

Tacos

Adobada Taco
$2.59

Corn tortilla, seasoned chunk pork, cilantro & onion

Chorizo & Potato Taco
$2.59

Corn tortilla, chorizo, potato cilantro & onions

Potato Taco
$2.59

Hard shell taco, potato, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese

Beef Taco
$2.59

Hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese

Carne Asada Taco
$2.59

Corn tortilla, carne asada, cilantro & onion

Chicken Taco
$2.59

Hard shell taco with red chili, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese

Carnitas Taco
$2.59

Corn tortilla, shredded pork, cilantro & onion

3 Rolled Tacos & Cheese
$4.99

Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with Cheddar & jack cheese

3 Rolled Tacos & Guacamole
$5.49

Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with guacamole, Cheddar & jack cheese

5 Rolled Tacos & Guacamole
$6.49

Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with guacamole, Cheddar & jack cheese

Tortas

Torta Ham
$7.99

Sliced ham, guacamole, tomato & lettuce

Torta Chorizo
$7.99

Mexican sausage with eggs, lettuce, and tomato topped with guacamole

Torta Carne Asada
$8.99

Carne asada bistek, guacamole, tomato & lettuce

Torta Carnitas
$8.99

Shredded pork, guacamole, tomato & lettuce

Torta Adobada
$8.99

Seasoned chunk pork, guacamole, tomato & lettuce

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas
$7.59

Red chili chicken wrapped with two corn tortillas, topped with enchilada sauce, Cheddar, jack cheese & lettuce

Cheese Enchiladas
$7.59

Plenty of cheese with two corn tortillas topped with enchilada sauce & Cheddar, jack cheese & lettuce

Side Orders

Quesadilla
$5.49

Tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese

Quesadilla with Filling
$8.99

Tortilla filled with cheddar cheese & your choice of (carne asada, carnitas, or adobada)

Pico De Gallo
$1.99
Spanish Rice
$2.99

1/2 pint

Refried Beans
$2.99

1/2 pint

Carne Asada
$4.99

12 pint

Guacamole
$1.59+

1/2 pint

Tamales Per Dozen
$19.00
1/2 Dozen Tamales
$10.00
Single Tamale
$2.99
Side of Fries
$2.89
Chile Toreano
$0.35
Side of Salsa
$0.35
Chile Relleno
$2.99
Side of Pico
$1.99
1/2 Pint Carne
$4.99
Side Sour Cream
$1.29+
Side Cheese
$1.29+
Side Beans
$2.99
Side Rice
$2.99
Side Jalapenos
$0.35
Side Toreados
$0.35
Corn tortilla
$1.49
Flour tortilla
$1.49

Desserts

Churro Plain
$2.59

Plain, cajeta, cream

Churro Strawberry
$2.79
Xangos
$5.49

Cheese cake chimichanga dessert

Churro Cream
$2.59
Churro Cajeta
$2.59

DRINKS

MD Drinks

MD Coke
$2.09
MD Diet Coke
$2.09
MD Sprite
$2.09
MD Dr. Pepper
$2.09
MD Iced Tea
$2.09
MD Horchata
$2.79
MD Fanta Orange
$2.79
MD Jamaica
$2.79
Coffee
$1.29

LG Drinks

LG Coke
$2.29
LG Diet Coke
$2.29
LG Sprite
$2.29
LG Dr. Pepper
$2.29
LG Iced Tea
$2.29
LG Horchata
$3.19
LG Fanta Orange
LG Jamaica
$3.19
Coffee
$1.29

BTL Drinks

Apple Juice BTL
$2.49
Mexican Coke BTL
$3.50
Mexican Sprite BTL
$3.50
Mexican Fanta BTL
$3.50
Orange Juice BTL
$2.49
Water BTL
$1.29