Viva Burrito CO 6990 Leetsdale DR
FOOD
Chips
Covered with Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, topped with jack cheese
Covered with Cheddar cheese, guacamole topped with jack cheese
Chips covered with Cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, carne asada & pico de gallo
Fries covered with Cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, carne asada & pico de gallo
Combinations
Your choice of tacos
Your choice of cheese, chicken. Wrapped with two corn tortillas, topped with enchiladas sauce, Cheddar, jack cheese, and lettuce
Two chicken burritos
2 thin carne asada steaks w/guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce & tortilla on the side (corn or flour)
Your choice of chunk pork, adobada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas on the side (corn or flour)
Two chiles rellenos smothered with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, and tortillas on the side (corn or flour)
Deep-fried burrito, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese
Two pork tamales smothered with green salsa
Breakfast Burrito
Burritos
Carne asada, guacamole & pico de gallo
Mexican sausage cooked with eggs
Red chili boiled with spices, rice or bean
Shredded pork, guacamole & pico de gallo
Shredded pork, green salsa, potato, beans or rice
Seasoned chunk pork, pico de gallo, beans or rice
Chile relleno, enchilada sauce, lettuce, and rice or beans
Deep-fry any burrito, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheese
Carne asada, potato, cheese & pico de gallo
Tacos
Corn tortilla, seasoned chunk pork, cilantro & onion
Corn tortilla, chorizo, potato cilantro & onions
Hard shell taco, potato, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese
Hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese
Corn tortilla, carne asada, cilantro & onion
Hard shell taco with red chili, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese
Corn tortilla, shredded pork, cilantro & onion
Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with Cheddar & jack cheese
Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with guacamole, Cheddar & jack cheese
Tortas
Sliced ham, guacamole, tomato & lettuce
Mexican sausage with eggs, lettuce, and tomato topped with guacamole
Carne asada bistek, guacamole, tomato & lettuce
Shredded pork, guacamole, tomato & lettuce
Seasoned chunk pork, guacamole, tomato & lettuce
Enchiladas
Side Orders
Tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese
Tortilla filled with cheddar cheese & your choice of (carne asada, carnitas, or adobada)
1/2 pint
1/2 pint
12 pint
1/2 pint