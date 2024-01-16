Viva Burrito - Pecos 7550 Pecos St
FOOD
Chips
- Chips & Salsa$5.29
Covered with Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, topped with jack cheese
- Chips with Guacamole$6.79
Covered with Cheddar cheese, guacamole topped with jack cheese
- Super Nachos$12.49
Chips covered with Cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, carne asada & pico de gallo
- Super Papas$12.49
Fries covered with Cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, carne asada & pico de gallo
Combinations
- 1. Three Tacos Your Choice$12.49
Your choice of tacos
- 2. Two Enchiladas$12.49
Your choice of cheese, chicken. Wrapped with two corn tortillas, topped with enchiladas sauce, Cheddar, jack cheese, and lettuce
- 3. Two Burritos Plate$12.49
Two chicken burritos
- 4. Carne Asada Plate$14.49
2 thin carne asada steaks w/guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce & tortilla on the side (corn or flour)
- 5. Carnitas Plate$13.99
Your choice of chunk pork, adobada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas on the side (corn or flour)
- 6. Chiles Rellenos$12.49
Two chiles rellenos smothered with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, and tortillas on the side (corn or flour)
- 7. Chimichanga Plate$14.99
Deep-fried burrito, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese
- 8. Tamales$12.49
Two pork tamales smothered with green salsa
Breakfast Burrito
Burritos
- Carne Asada Burrito$8.99
Carne asada, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Chorizo Burrito$8.49
Mexican sausage cooked with eggs
- Chicken Burrito$8.49
Red chili boiled with spices, rice or bean
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.99
- Carnitas Burrito$8.99
Shredded pork, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Green Salsa Pork Burrito$8.49
Shredded pork, green salsa, potato, beans or rice
- Adobada Burrito$8.49
Seasoned chunk pork, pico de gallo, beans or rice
- Chile Relleno Burrito$8.49
Chile relleno, enchilada sauce, lettuce, and rice or beans
- Chimichanga Style Burrito$9.99
Deep-fry any burrito, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheese
- California Burrito$8.49
Carne asada, potato, cheese & pico de gallo
Tacos
- Adobada Taco$2.59
Corn tortilla, seasoned chunk pork, cilantro & onion
- Chorizo & Potato Taco$2.59
Corn tortilla, chorizo, potato cilantro & onions
- Potato Taco$2.59
Hard shell taco, potato, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese
- Beef Taco$2.59
Hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese
- Carne Asada Taco$2.59
Corn tortilla, carne asada, cilantro & onion
- Chicken Taco$2.59
Hard shell taco with red chili, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese
- Carnitas Taco$2.59
Corn tortilla, shredded pork, cilantro & onion
- 3 Rolled Tacos & Cheese$4.99
Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with Cheddar & jack cheese
- 3 Rolled Tacos & Guacamole$5.49
Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with guacamole, Cheddar & jack cheese
- 5 Rolled Tacos & Guacamole$6.49
Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with guacamole, Cheddar & jack cheese
Tortas
- Torta Ham$7.99
Sliced ham, guacamole, tomato & lettuce
- Torta Chorizo$7.99
Mexican sausage with eggs, lettuce, and tomato topped with guacamole
- Torta Carne Asada$8.99
Carne asada bistek, guacamole, tomato & lettuce
- Torta Carnitas$8.99
Shredded pork, guacamole, tomato & lettuce
- Torta Adobada$8.99
Seasoned chunk pork, guacamole, tomato & lettuce
Enchiladas
Side Orders
- Quesadilla$5.49
Tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese
- Quesadilla with Filling$8.99
Tortilla filled with cheddar cheese & your choice of (carne asada, carnitas, or adobada)
- Pico De Gallo$1.99
- Spanish Rice$2.99
1/2 pint
- Refried Beans$2.99
1/2 pint
- Carne Asada$4.99
12 pint
- Guacamole$1.59+
1/2 pint
- Tamales Per Dozen$19.00
- 1/2 Dozen Tamales$10.00
- Single Tamale$2.99
- Side of Fries$2.89
- Chile Toreano$0.35
- Side of Salsa$0.35
- Chile Relleno$2.99
- Side of Pico$1.99
- 1/2 Pint Carne$4.99
- Side Sour Cream$1.29+
- Side Cheese$1.29+
- Side Beans$2.99
- Side Rice$2.99
- Side Jalapenos$0.35
- Side Toreados$0.35
- Corn tortilla$1.49
- Flour tortilla$1.49