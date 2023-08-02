Pub Menu

Wings

6 Wings

$12.00

our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12 Wings

$21.00

our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; we sauce in increments of 6 or 12 only

18 Wings

$30.00

our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; we sauce in increments of 6, 12 or 18 only

24 Wings

$38.00

our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; we sauce in increments of 6, 12 or 24 only

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

fresh chicken tenders tossed in choice of sauce with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12 Boneless Wings

$15.00

fresh chicken tenders tossed in choice of sauce with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese

18 Boneless Wings

$22.00

fresh chicken tenders tossed in choice of sauce with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese

24 Boneless Wings

$28.00

fresh chicken tenders tossed in choice of sauce with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Appetizers

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

with pink sauce

1/2 Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

with pink sauce

WNP Tots

$7.50

with pink sauce

1/2 WNP tots

$4.75

with pink sauce

Fried Banana Peppers

$8.75

with smoked onion ranch

1/2 Fried Banana Peppers

$5.50

with smoked onion ranch

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$8.75

with buttermilk ranch dressing

1/2 Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$5.50

with buttermilk ranch dressing

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$11.50

chopped bacon, red onion, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing

Fried Pickles

$7.25

with smoked onion ranch

Fried Veg of the Day

$9.00

chef's selection with rotating dipping sauce; check our facebook page for current offerings

1/2 Fried Veg of the Day

$5.50

chef's selection with rotating dipping sauce; check our facebook page for current offerings

Hand-Cut Garlic Fries

$9.00

with pink sauce

1/2 Hand-Cut Garlic Fries

$5.50

with pink sauce

Edamame w/ Old Bay

$7.00

whole soybeans tossed in old bay

Edamame w/ Salt

$7.00

whole soybeans tossed in kosher salt

Loaded Tots

$10.00

with bacon, shredded cheeses and a side of ranch

1/2 Loaded Tots

$6.50

with bacon, shredded cheeses and a side of ranch

Loaded Fries

$10.50

with bacon, shredded cheeses and a side of ranch

1/2 Loaded Fries

$7.00

with bacon, shredded cheeses and a side of ranch

House Side Salad

$5.00

carrots, grape tomatoes, red onion & croutons | choice of dressing

Round for the Kitchen Crew

$10.00

they work hard, treat 'em to a 6-pack after work

Side Cukes

$1.95

side order of house-pickled cucumbers

Side Beans

$1.95

side order of house black beans

Side Slaw

$1.95

side order of house cole slaw

Side Mac

$1.95

side order of house macaroni salad

Pub Classics

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.75

fried chicken tenders tossed with mild wing sauce, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese in a flour tortilla wrap

Nickel-Fil-A

$12.75

pickle-brined chicken breast with pickles & mayo on a potato bun

Nash-Fil-A

$13.75

pickle-brined chicken breast tossed nashville-style in cluck sauce with pickles & slaw on a potato bun(for xxxtra spicy sub nickel hot sauce)

Fish & Chips

$17.00

fresh beer-battered cod served with house slaw, dill tartar sauce and hand-cut fries

Fish Tacos

$14.00

grilled or fried fish topped with house slaw, fresh cilantro and lime zest crema on housemade corn tortillas

Dragon Dance Power Bowl

$11.50

edamame, carrots, purple cabbage, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons and cucumbers over mixed greens, with a scoop of our ancient grains blend; served with a side of sesame-ginger dressing

Dragon Dance Power Bowl w/Grilled Chicken

$15.00

edamame, carrots, purple cabbage, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons and cucumbers over mixed greens, with a scoop of our ancient grains blend; served with a side of sesame-ginger dressing

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.25

farm beef patty, pickles, onions, mustard, ketchup

Double Classic Cheeseburger

$18.25

two farm beef patties, pickles, onions, mustard, ketchup

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.75

bacon, american cheese, grilled onions, bbq sauce, pickles

Fried Egg Burger

$14.75

lettuce, tomato, mayo, american cheese, red onion, fried farm egg

Hangover Burger

$16.00

bacon, cheddar, smashed tots, pink sauce, lettuce, pickles, runny farm egg

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.25

wild mushrooms, swiss cheese, mixed greens, secret sauce

Fig & Brie Burger

$15.25

melted french brie, sliced green apples, grilled onions, sweet local fig jam

Cowboy Burger

$15.25

cheddar cheese, tabasco-fried onions, honey bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Southwest Chili Burger

$14.75

pepper jack cheese, chef's five pepper relish, lime-poblano chili mayo

Plain Cheeseburger

$13.25

farm beef patty with american cheese

Plain Hamburger

$13.25

farm beef patty, no cheese

Kids Menu

Children's Cheeseburger

$10.75

12 & under only, please

Children's Tenders

$7.50

12 & under only, please

Children's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

12 & under only, please

Children's Wings

$8.00

12 & under only, please

Specials Board

Daily Specials

Soup of day

$16.00

chef's soup of the day, if available; check our facebook page for current offerings

Chili of Day

$11.00

chef's chili of the day, if available; check our facebook page for current offerings

Classic BLT

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on locally-baked sourdough texas toast

Fried Veg of the Day

$9.00

chef's selection with rotating dipping sauce; check our facebook page for current offerings

1/2 Fried Veg of the Day

$5.50

chef's selection with rotating dipping sauce; check our facebook page for current offerings

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.75

daily offerings from our very own Kim's Bake Shop next door

S'more layer cake

$6.75

daily offerings from our very own Kim's Bake Shop next door

Whookie

$4.00

daily offerings from our very own Kim's Bake Shop next door

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.25
Mexican Sprite

$3.25
Jarritos Mandarin Orange

$3.25
Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25
Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25
Boylan's Cream Soda

$3.25
Boylan's Root Beer

$3.25
Boylan's Sparkling Lemonade

$3.25
Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.25
Cheerwine

$3.25
Club Soda

$1.00
Sweet Tea

$3.00
Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00

Kim's Bake Shop

right next door to the pub! open Fridays from 8am-4pm and Saturday thru Monday from 8am-Noon
6 Donuts

$12.50

*not available for online ordering

12 Donuts

$21.00

*not available for online ordering

Biscotti

$6.00

it's a bag 'o biscotti, yo

Caramel Corn

$4.00

our little bag of fun

Peanut Brittle

$5.00

the brittle of your dreams

Caramel Jar

$7.00

a spoon is recommended, but your finger is a great plan B

Granola Bag

$7.00

bling out your next morning yogurt bowl

Cakes by Kim's Bake Shop

$35.00

visit www.downtownpies.com to place custom cake orders anytime | not available for online ordering

WNP Bottle Shop

Retail Beer

visit our bottle shop next to the pub to browse our entire inventory
Resident Culture Lightning Drops Hazy IPA

$18.00

limited! 4pk 16oz cans | tropical haze

Halfway Crooks Grapefruit Radler

$18.00

limited! 4pk 16oz cans | fruity & light

Tripping Animals No Mames Lager

$12.00

limited! 4pk 16oz cans | crisp & refreshing

Burial Skillet Donut Coffee Stout

$19.00

limited! 4pk 16oz cans | bold yet smooth

Hardywood Gingerbread Stout

$17.00

4pk 16oz cans | imperial milk stout with gingerbread spices

Hardywood Gingerbread Porter

$15.00

4pk 16oz cans | lactose-free porter with gingerbread spices

Burial Surf Wax West Coast IPA

$15.75

6pk 12oz cans | a great local hop bomb

21st Amendment El Sully Mexican Lager

$14.75

6pk 12oz cans | one of our fave crushers

Trophy Wife Session IPA

$14.75

6pk 12oz cans | citrusy & sessionable

Stem Pear Apple Cider

$15.75

4pk 12oz cans | bright & crisp

Untitled Art 0% non-alcoholic Italian Pilsner

$16.75

6pk 12oz cans | you truly can't tell

Pacifico Mexican Lager

$13.75

6pk 12oz bottles | olé

Retail Wine

a more extensive wine selection is available at the bottle shop
Guilhem Rose

$17.50

a classic, dry & very charming Mediterranean rosé, from the southern coast of France and featuring a blend of Syrah and Carignan

Antxiola Txakolina Rose

$18.00

sparkly, bright & spritzy, this very crushable Rosé comes from a family-run winery in Getaria, Spain

Encostas Do Lima Vinho Verde Rose

$10.00

this super sessionable Rosé from Portugal makes you feel like a strawberry skydiving through clouds of citrus

Bacchus Chardonnay

$17.50

designed specifically with food pairing in mind, this is a crisp-as-it-gets Central Coast California Chard with notes of pears and apples

Manciat Macon-Charnay White Burgundy

$24.00

this absolute jewel of a French Chardonnay has aromas of white flowers, big classic lemon vibes, and a minerally finish(with no butter in sight!)

Banyan Gewurtztraminer

$17.50

this light, zippy wine from Monterey, California has a touch of tropical sweetness to it, and is literally summer in a glass

Onward Malvasia Bianca

$40.00

an island vacation in your mind, you will love the silky texture and floral fruit aromas

Valérie Forgues Malbec

$30.00

from a badass lady winemaker in the heart of Loire Valley, this stunner packs elegant notes of cherries and berries

Filliatreau' La Grande Vignolle' Cabernet Franc

$26.00

juicy black currants with nice smoky/earthy edges, this sexy red from Saumur, France in the Loire Valley is one of our very favorite purchases to make each year!

L'Oupia Hérétiques Old Vines Red

$15.00

simply one of the best value wines in the whole wide world: a natural red featuring old vine Carignan grapes plus a splash of Grenache; rustic earth with loads of ripe berries

Castello di Verduno 'Basadone'

$25.00

made from a magical little grape called Pelaverga, this light delicate red has notes of savory spice and juicy red cherries. Basadone means "little kiss", and the locals near this Italian village believe this wine to be an aphrodisiac. So fair warning

Visuals Ascend From Shadows

$35.00

a complex yet very easy to drink natural red from our friends at Burial in Asheville; they use whole cluster Barbera, Montepulciano & Dolcetto grapes sourced from California to extract flavors of plum, boysenberries and black pepper

Witness Mark Pinot Noir

$17.50

full-flavored with easy tannins and aromas of black cherry, it's a pretty darn balanced California Pinot Noir

Retail

Retail Store

Pub Tee

$24.99

please specify desired size in comments

Bake Shop Tee

$24.99

please specify desired size in comments

Farm Tee

$24.99

please specify desired size in comments

Yellow Coffee Mug

$7.00

classic ceramic Kim's Bake Shop mug

Blue Coffee Mug

$12.00

super fancy Kim's Bake Shop logo mug

Pint Glass

$7.50

16oz Wooden Nickel Farms logo glass

Water Bottle + Cap

$9.50

32oz Wooden Nickel Farms logo glass bottle

Pilsner Glass

$9.75

20oz Wooden Nickel Pub logo glass

Stem Glass

$11.75

14oz Wooden Nickel Farms logo glass

Retail Farm Freezer

Take & Bake Chicken Pot Pie

$35.00

classic creamy chicken & vegetables in Kim's handmade pie crust; served frozen with reheating instructions

Take & Bake Mushroom Pot Pie

$35.00

*vegetarian* wild mushrooms & vegetables in Kim's handmade pie crust; served frozen with reheating instructions

Take & Bake Beef Pot Pie

$40.00

braised farm beef & vegetables in Kim's handmade pie crust; served frozen with reheating instructions

Large Wing Orders

50+ Bone-In Wings

$82.50+

order ahead for your next game night | specify desired sauce count in comments below; we can sauce in increments of 25

50+ Boneless Wings

$55.00+

order ahead for your next game night | specify desired sauce count in comments below; we can sauce in increments of 25