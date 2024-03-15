Wokworks South Philly
Build Your Own
Rice Bowls
- Chili Garlic Chicken$11.00
・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Spicy Orange Chicken (GF)$11.00
・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ spicy orange sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seeds ・ gluten-free
- General Tso’s Stir Fry$11.00
・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ general tso sauce (spice level: 3/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains gluten
- Dry Pepper Steak (GF)$12.00
・ white jasmine rice ・ top round steak (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ spicy xo xian dry spice (spice level: 9/10) ・ spicy szechuan chili oil ・ topped with shallots and sesame seeds ・ gluten-free
- Chili Garlic Steak$12.00
・ white jasmine rice ・ top round steak (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Special Fried Rice$14.00
・ white jasmine rice (stir fried) ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ umami tiger sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Lobster Fried Rice$19.00
- Honey Garlic Shrimp$12.00
・ white jasmine rice ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ honey garlic sauce (spice level 2/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seeds ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
Noodle Bowls
- Drunken Noodles$13.00
・ thick ribbon rice noodles ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Bam Bam Chicken$12.50
・ thin stir fry noodle (hong kong style) ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Dan Dan Lo Mein$11.00
・ fresh lo mein noodle ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ dan dan sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ gluten free
- Pad See Yew$11.00
・ thick ribbon rice noodles ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ umami tiger sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Honey Garlic Shrimp Lo Mein$12.00
・ fresh lo mein noodle ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ honey garlic sauce (spice level: 2/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Vegetable Lo Mein$11.00
・ fresh lo mein noodle ・ 2x broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ honey garlic sauce (spice level: 2/10) ・ topped with shallot and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
Vegan Bowls
- Spicy Orange Tofu$12.00
・ white jasmine rice ・ tofu ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ spicy orange sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ vegan and gluten-free
- General Tso's Vegetables$11.00
・ white jasmine rice ・ 2x broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ general tso sauce (spice level: 3/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains gluten ・ vegan
- Dan Dan Tofu$12.00
・ thick ribbon rice noodles ・ tofu ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ dan dan sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ vegan and gluten free
- Spicy Garden Bowl$11.00
・ 4x broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ sezchuan chili oil (spice level: 9/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ vegan and gluten free
Wings
Sides
- Shrimp Egg Rolls$5.99
(2) Shrimp egg roles with tangy orange dipping sauce
- Crispy Spring Rolls (V)$5.50
・ (3) crispy vegetable spring rolls ・ tangy orange dipping sauce (spice level: 0/10) ・ vegetarian
- Crispy Vegetable Dumplings (V)$6.00
・ (5) crispy vegetable dumplings ・ spicy aoli dipping sauce (spice level: 5/10) ・ vegetarian
- Crispy Shrimp Tempura$5.00
・ (3) crispy shrimp tempura ・ spicy aoli dipping sauce (spice level: 5/10)
- Crispy Wonton Chips$3.00
・ house-made crispy wonton chips ・ tangy orange dipping sauce (spice level: 0/10) ・ vegetarian
- Lo Mein in Chili Oil$4.00
・ fresh lo mein noodles ・ sezchuan chili oil (spice level: 9/10)
- Wok-Seared Vegetables$4.00
・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Wok-Seared Broccoli$4.00
・ broccoli ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Szechuan Brussels Sprouts$5.50
・ crispy brussels sprouts ・sezchuan chili oil (spice level: 9/10) ・ vegan, gluten free
- White Jasmine Rice$3.00
white jasmine rice
- Sauces
- Miso Soup$3.00
Drinks
- Iced Hibiscus Tea$3.50
- Iced Peach Tea$3.50
- Wild Berry Tea$4.00
- Lemon & Ginger Tea$4.00
- Honey & Ginger Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Pomegranate & Rasberry Tea$4.00
- Coke$1.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Ginger Ale$1.50
- Sprite$1.50
- Soda Bottles$2.00
- Pureleaf$2.50
- EverFresh$2.00
- RedBull$3.00
- Small water$1.50
- Bottle Water (23oz)$3.50
- Fresh Juice Bottles$7.00
Smoothies
- Razzle Dazzle$5.00+
Strawberry, Banana
- Fruity Tooty$5.00+
Strawberry, Banana, Mango, Pineapple
- Sun Shake$5.00+
Banana, Mango, Strawberry
- Berry Tickle$5.00+
Mango, Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple
- Banana Rama$5.00+
Mango, Banana
- Tropical Storm$5.00+
- Summer Vibes$5.00+
Pineapple, Orange, Mango, Almond Milk, Honey
- Berry Blast$5.00+
Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Almond Milk, Honey
- Chunky Monkey$5.00+
Banana, Peanut Butter, Blueberry, Almond Milk, Honey
- Popeye Vibes$5.00+
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Green Apple, Coconut Water
- Mango Madness$5.00+
Mango, Spinach, Banana, Strawberry, Honey
- Pina Colada$5.00+
Pineapple
- Sea Moss$20.00
Fresh Juice
- Cleansing Tonic$6.00+
Carrot, Beet, Ginger, Apple
- Green Power$6.00+
Green Apple, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber
- Immunity Boost$6.00+
Carrot, Celery, Apple, Beet
- Jolly Rancher$6.00+
Pineapple, Orange, Lemon, Rose
- King Juice$6.00+
Celery, Apple, Carrot, Ginger
- Glow Up$6.00+
Spinach, Kale, Cucumber
- Anti Aging$6.00+
Carrot, Orange, Beet, Celery
- Summer Drink$6.00+
Lemon, Orange
- Wake Up$6.00+
Orange, Lemon, Ginger
- Energy Juice$6.00+
Apple, Beet, Lemon, Carrot
- Virgin Mojito$6.00+
Strawberries, Pineapple, Mixed Berries or Lime/Mint