Rice Bowls
- Chili Garlic Chicken$12.50
・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Spicy Orange Chicken$12.50
・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ spicy orange sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seeds ・ gluten-free
- Dry Pepper Steak$13.50
・ white jasmine rice ・ top round steak (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ spicy xo xian dry spice (spice level: 9/10) ・ spicy szechuan chili oil ・ topped with shallots and sesame seeds ・ gluten-free
- Chili Garlic Steak$13.50
・ white jasmine rice ・ top round steak (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Honey Garlic Shrimp$13.50
・ white jasmine rice ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ honey garlic sauce (spice level 2/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seeds ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- General Tso’s Stir Fry$12.50
・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ general tso sauce (spice level: 3/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains gluten
- Special Fried Rice$15.00
・ white jasmine rice (stir fried) ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ umami tiger sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
Noodle Bowls
- Drunken Noodles$15.00
・ thick ribbon rice noodles ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Bam Bam Chicken$13.50
・ thin stir fry noodle (hong kong style) ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Dan Dan Lo Mein$12.50
・ fresh lo mein noodle ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ dan dan sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ gluten free
- Pad See Yew$12.50
・ thick ribbon rice noodles ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ umami tiger sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Honey Garlic Shrimp Lo Mein$13.50
・ fresh lo mein noodle ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ honey garlic sauce (spice level: 2/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Vegetable Lo Mein$11.00
・ fresh lo mein noodle ・ 2x broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ honey garlic sauce (spice level: 2/10) ・ topped with shallot and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
Vegan Bowls
- Spicy Orange Tofu$12.00
・ white jasmine rice ・ tofu ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ spicy orange sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ vegan and gluten-free
- General Tso's Vegetables$11.00
・ white jasmine rice ・ 2x broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ general tso sauce (spice level: 3/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains gluten ・ vegan
- Dan Dan Tofu$12.00
・ thick ribbon rice noodles ・ tofu ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ dan dan sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ vegan and gluten free
- Spicy Garden Bowl$11.00
・ 4x broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ sezchuan chili oil (spice level: 9/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ vegan and gluten free
Sides
- Crispy Spring Rolls$5.50
・ (3) crispy vegetable spring rolls ・ tangy orange dipping sauce (spice level: 0/10) ・ vegetarian
- Crispy Vegetable Dumplings$5.50
・ (5) crispy vegetable dumplings ・ spicy aoli dipping sauce (spice level: 5/10) ・ vegetarian
- Crispy Wonton Chips$3.00
・ house-made crispy wonton chips ・ tangy orange dipping sauce (spice level: 0/10) ・ vegetarian
- Lo Mein in Chili Oil$5.00
・ fresh lo mein noodles ・ sezchuan chili oil (spice level: 9/10)
- Mixed Market Vegetables$5.00
・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Szechuan Brussels Sprouts$6.00
・ crispy brussels sprouts ・sezchuan chili oil (spice level: 9/10) ・ vegan, gluten free
- White Jasmine Rice$3.00
white jasmine rice
- Wok-Seared Broccoli$5.00
・ broccoli ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish
- Shrimp Tempura$5.50
・ (3) crispy shrimp tempura ・ spicy aoli dipping sauce (spice level: 5/10)
- Shrimp Egg Rolls$7.00
(2) Shrimp egg roles with tangy orange dipping sauce