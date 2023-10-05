Popular Items

10 oz PRIME RIB*

$36.00

Slow Roasted, Herb Crusted, Boneless Rib Eye, Au Jus Served with Mashed Potato and Vegetable

STEAK AND CHEESE EGG ROLLS

$15.00

Choice Strip Sirloin and Tenderloin with a Five Cheese Blend in a Crispy Egg Roll Wrapper served with Sriracha-Ranch Sauce for Dipping.

DINNER

SPECIALS

SCALL GORGONZOLA

$34.00

Local Sea Scallops Sauteed with Garlic & White Wine, Tossed with Sun Dried Tomatoes, Tortellini & a Sauce of Pancetta Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese & Cream, Topped with Candied Walnuts

BOUILLABAISSE

$33.00

Salmon, Mahi Mahi , Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels & Tortellini Simmered in a Lobster & Tomato Broth Laced with Saffron & a Hint of Anise

OVEN ROASTED HALIBUT

$37.00

Roasted Halibut Filet with extra virgin olive oil, Greek oregano & lemon, Placed on Greek orzo with Spinach, Olives & Feta, Drizzled with additional EVOO, lemon & oregano

PAN SEARED HALIBUT

$37.00

Placed on Parmesan Risotto, Served with Broccolini & topped with Lemon-Caper Sauce

CAJUN BLACKENED SWORDFISH

$33.00

Placed on Rice & Topped with a Fresh Watermelon- Berry Salsa, Served with Brocolini

SWORD FISH ALA MEUNIERE

$33.00

Char-Broiled then Topped with Artichoke Hearts, Capers & Lemon Sauce, Served with Grilled Asparagus & Rice

CHICKEN KEBOB

$25.00

Chicken Thigh Meat Marinated in Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette, Skewered with Peppers & Onion , Served with Tzatziki & Greek Orzo with Spinach 23

LOBSTER SAUTEE

$52.00

7 oz of lobster meat tossed with broccoli florets , artichoke hearts, Papadelle pasta & white wine- citrus sauce

BEEF STROGANOFF

$25.00

Chicken Tenderloins Sauteed with garlic, Exotic Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Brown Sauce & Sour Cream , Served on Penne Pasta

BAKED BRIE

$14.00

Brie cheese baked in a flaky puff pastry with fig jam ,served with fresh Berries

CHICKEN MOUTARDE

$25.00

Sauteed Chicken Tenderloins with Mushrooms & Roasted Red Peppers in a Dijon & Whole Grain Mustard Sauce, Tossed in Pappardelle Pasta

BOURBON, APPLE & GINGER WINGS

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings Tossed in a Sweet & Sticky Sauce

DINNER (3PD)

CHICK/RISOTTO/PASTA/SEAFOOD

BUTTERNUT NO CHICKEN

$20.00

CHICKEN PRIMAVARA AGLIOLIO

$26.00

Sauteed Chicken, Roasted Vegetables, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Pesto, White Wine and a splash of Lemon Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta.

CHICKEN & BUTTERNUT RAVIOLI

$28.00

(Contains Nuts) Sautéed Chicken Breast Tossed in a Madeira Cream Sauce with Butternut Squash Stuffed Ravioli. Topped with Sun Dried Cranberries, Julienne Carrots and Toasted Almonds.

CHICKEN ATLANTIS*

$44.00

Our Signature Dish for More Than 20 Years Boneless Chicken Breast and Local Sea Scallops Sautéed with Shallot, Mushrooms, White Wine and Tarragon Cream. Placed on Rice and Garnished with Lobster Meat.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$25.00

Tender Chicken Breast Crusted with Crisp Seasoned Crumbs, Finished with Marinara, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses. Served with Linguini.

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$27.00

Sautéed Chicken Tenderloins tossed with Broccoli Florets and Penne Pasta in a Parmesan Cream Sauce.

FISH & CHIPS

$26.00

Sam Adams Beer Batter topped with Onion Rings, served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and Tartar Sauce.

VEGETABLE RISOTTO

$20.00

Roastd Vegetables & Sweet Peas Tossed in Our Creamy Parmesan Risotto

LEMON CHICKEN

$25.00

Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, fire roasted peppers, caper berries, white wine & lemon-butter, served on linguine

PECAN ENCRUSTED FILET OF COD

$29.00

Local Cod baked with pecan-panko crumbs. Topped with julienned vegetables tossed in a citrus beurre blanc. Served with mashed potatoes

PENNE PRIMAVARA AGLIOLO

$20.00

Roasted Vegetables sautéed with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Pesto, White Wine and a splash of Lemon Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta.

SALMON ARMSTRONG*

$31.00

Grilled Salmon Filet served on a Goat Cheese Risotto with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Drizzle.

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS DINNER

$34.00

Served with white Truffle Parmesan Risotto, Baby Arugula Salad & Pomegranate Drizzle

SHRIMP SCAMPI*

$28.00

Plump, Sweet, Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Garlic, Scallion, Roasted Tomato and Herbs. Finished with a Lemon-White Wine Sauce and served over Linguini.

DESSERT

APPLE CRISP

$10.00

House Made Apple Crisp Served Warm, Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream & Candied Walnuts

CHOC ICE CREAM

$5.50

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.50

CARROT CAKE

$9.00

Three Moist Layers with Cream Cheese Frosting, Topped with Cinnamon Carrots, Candied Walnuts & Whipped Cream

HOMEMADE CHEESECAKE

$10.00

Creamy Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust, Served with Fresh Berries & Whipped Cream

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE MOUSSE CAKE

$9.00

Marbled Cake Separated by a Layer of Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate Mousse, Topped with a Dark Chocolate Ganache Swirled with White Chocolate, Served with Chocolate Sauce & Whipped Cream

GF BROWNIE SUNDAE

$9.00

Warmed Gluten Free Brownie , Served with Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge , Whipped Cream and Candied Walnuts

LEMON RICOTTA CAKE

$9.00

Classically delicious- light and fluffy, lemony and moist Italian ricotta cake. Served with Mixed Berry Sorbet & Whipped cream

KID ENTREES

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KID CHICK PARM

$10.00

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$11.00

KIDS LINGUINE

$10.00

KIDS PENNE

$9.00

KIDS RIB

$19.00

KIDS MINTCHOC

$1.00

KID VANILLA IC

$1.00

KID CHOC IC

$1.00

KID SORBET

$1.00

KID LEMADE

$1.00

KID SODA

$1.00

KID MILK

$3.50

KID CHOC MILK

$3.50

LOBSTER CHOICES

1 1/4 LB BK STUFFED

$42.00

1 1/4 pound lobster baked stuffed with Seasoned Crumbs, served with mashed potato & Vegetable

1 1/4 LB BOILED LOBSTER

$40.00

1 1/4 pound boiled lobster served with mashed potato & Vegetable

1 1/4 LB SEAFOOD STUFFED

$52.00

1 1/4 pound lobster baked stuffed with Scallops, Shrimp & Seasoned Crumbs, served with mashed potato & Vegetable

LOBSTER THERMIDOR

$52.00

8 oz lobster meat with mushrooms , dijon mustard, Lee & Perrins, cream & cheese, placed baked in lobster shell, served with rice & vegetables

2 1/2 LB BOILED LOBSTER

$90.00Out of stock

2 1/2 LB BK STUFFED

$94.00Out of stock

2 1/2 LB SEAFOOD STUFFED

$100.00

TWIN BK ST LOB

$64.00

(2) 1 1/4 pound lobsters baked stuffed with Seasoned Crumbs, served with mashed potato & Vegetable

TWIN SEAFOOD LOB

$74.00

(2) 1 1/4 pound lobsters baked stuffed with Scallops, Shrimp & Seasoned Crumbs, served with mashed potato & Vegetable

TWIN BOILED LOB

$60.00

(2) 1 1/4 pound boiled lobsters served with mashed potato & Vegetable

BANG BANG LOBSTER

$52.00

Crispy Chunks of Lobster Meat (7oz) tossed in our Spicy Sauce, Served with Seaweed Salad & Rice

LOBSTER FRA DIAVOLO

$52.00

7oz of LobsterMeat Simmered in a Spicy red Sauce, Served on Linguine

LOBSTERS & SURF TURF

LOBSTER STACK*

$51.00

Filet Mignon Placed on Lobster Risotto and Topped with Butter Poached Lobster Meat. Served with Grilled Asparagus.

PRIME RIB & 1/2 LOBSTER*

$50.00

10oz. Choice Prime Rib. With Vegetable, Mashed Potato and Au Jus.

FILET MIGNON & 1/2 LOBSTER*

$51.00

Cabernet Demi Glace, 1/2 Boiled Lobster, Mushroom Risotto and Asparagus.

PRIME RIB & FULL LOBSTER*

$60.00

10oz. Choice Prime Rib. With Vegetable, Mashed Potato and Au Jus.

FILET MIGNON & FULL LOBSTER*

$70.00

Cabernet Demi Glace, 1/2 Boiled Lobster, Mushroom Risotto and Asparagus.

10 oz RIB & LAZY LOBSTER $70

$66.00

10oz. Choice Prime Rib and 7oz Lobster Meat Lazy Man’s Style , Served With Vegetable, Mashed Potato and Au Jus.

FILET MIGNON & LAZY LOBSTER $80

$76.00

8oz Filet Mignon and 7 oz Lobster Meat Lazy Man’s Style,Served with Lobster Risotto and Grilled Asparagus

20oz PRIME RIB & LAZY LOBSTER $85

$86.00

20oz. Choice Prime Rib and 7oz Lobster Meat Lazy Mans Style, Served with Mashed Potato & Vegetable

14oz & LAZY

$74.00

SALADS

$13 CAPRESE *

$14.00

Sliced Ripe Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella and a Balsamic Drizzle

CAESAR SALAD*

$13.00

Crisp Romaine, Seasoned Croutons, Shredded Parmesan and Classic Dressing. Anchovy Filets Optional.

GORGONZOLA SALAD*

$14.00

Mesclun Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries and Candied Walnuts tossed in a Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Gorgonzola Cheese.

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

SMALL PLATES

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$18.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp tossed in a Spicy Asian Sauces.

JUMBO SHRIMP MARTINI*

$18.00

3 Jumbo Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Fresh Sliced Lemon Add Shrimp 4.00 each

OYSTERS ON 1/2 SHELL*

$19.00

Sriracha Cocktail Sauce or Mignonette (lemon) Add Oysters 3.00 each

SCALLOP APP *

$20.00

Local Sea Scallops, Golden Seared, placed on Cucumber and Avocado-Sriracha Cream Tower and Drizzled with Citrus Aioli.

SPICY PEANUT CHICKEN

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Tenderloins tossed in a Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, With Noodles and garnished with Green Onion.

STEAK AND CHEESE EGG ROLLS

$15.00

Choice Strip Sirloin and Tenderloin with a Five Cheese Blend in a Crispy Egg Roll Wrapper served with Sriracha-Ranch Sauce for Dipping.

CHILLED AHI TUNA

$18.00

While it lasts!! Sesame crusted Ahi seared rare then chilled and sliced, served with seaweed salad, pickled ginger, sweet soy sauce and wasabi aioli

SOUPS

SOUP DU JOUR

$8.00

Our Chef’s Homemade Soup of the Day

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$11.00

Thick and Creamy

SPECIALS

LOBSTER SAUTEE

$52.00

7 oz of lobster meat tossed with broccoli florets , artichoke hearts, Papadelle pasta & white wine- citrus sauce

STROGANOFF

$26.00

Beef Tenderloin Tips Tossed with with garlic, Exotic Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Brown Sauce & Sour Cream , Served on Pappadelle Pasta

BAKED BRIE

$14.00

Brie cheese jam baked in a flaky puff pastry, topped with a Grainy Mustard- Cracked Pepper Sauce, served with fresh Berries

CHICKEN MOUTARDE

$25.00

Sauteed Chicken Tenderloins with Mushrooms & Roasted Red Peppers in a Dijon & Whole Grain Mustard Sauce, Tossed in Pappardelle Pasta

BOURBON, APPLE & GINGER WINGS

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings Tossed in a Sweet & Sticky Sauce

STEAK HOUSE

8 oz. FILET MIGNON*

$42.00

Center Cut Tenderloin served with Wild Mushroom Risotto and Grilled Asparagus.

BRAISED BEEF SHEPHERD'S PIE

$27.00

Choice Beef, Carrots and Peas in a Rich Brown Sauce. Topped with Cheddar Jack Mashed Potatoes.

BRAISED BLACK ANGUS SHORT RIBS OF BEEF

$34.00

Placed on Red Bliss Mashed, served with Roasted Vegetables and Topped with Cabernet Demi Glace.

PORK CHOPS

$26.00

SEE ON LINE MENU FOR DESCRIPTIONS

14 oz. NY SIRLOIN SIRLOIN*

$40.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with Mashed Potatoes & Broccolini

STEAK AU POIVRE

$42.00

Crack Pepper Coated 14oz NY Sirloin Cooked to Your liking then Placed on Mashed Potatoes & topped with Our Famous Au Poivre Sauce, Served with Broccolini

Lob

