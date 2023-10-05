2x points for loyalty members
Yarmouth House Restaurant
Popular Items
10 oz PRIME RIB*
Slow Roasted, Herb Crusted, Boneless Rib Eye, Au Jus Served with Mashed Potato and Vegetable
STEAK AND CHEESE EGG ROLLS
Choice Strip Sirloin and Tenderloin with a Five Cheese Blend in a Crispy Egg Roll Wrapper served with Sriracha-Ranch Sauce for Dipping.
20oz PRIME RIB*
Slow Roasted, Herb Crusted, Boneless Rib Eye, Au Jus Served with Mashed Potato and Vegetable
DINNER
SPECIALS
SCALL GORGONZOLA
Local Sea Scallops Sauteed with Garlic & White Wine, Tossed with Sun Dried Tomatoes, Tortellini & a Sauce of Pancetta Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese & Cream, Topped with Candied Walnuts
BOUILLABAISSE
Salmon, Mahi Mahi , Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels & Tortellini Simmered in a Lobster & Tomato Broth Laced with Saffron & a Hint of Anise
OVEN ROASTED HALIBUT
Roasted Halibut Filet with extra virgin olive oil, Greek oregano & lemon, Placed on Greek orzo with Spinach, Olives & Feta, Drizzled with additional EVOO, lemon & oregano
PAN SEARED HALIBUT
Placed on Parmesan Risotto, Served with Broccolini & topped with Lemon-Caper Sauce
CAJUN BLACKENED SWORDFISH
Placed on Rice & Topped with a Fresh Watermelon- Berry Salsa, Served with Brocolini
SWORD FISH ALA MEUNIERE
Char-Broiled then Topped with Artichoke Hearts, Capers & Lemon Sauce, Served with Grilled Asparagus & Rice
CHICKEN KEBOB
Chicken Thigh Meat Marinated in Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette, Skewered with Peppers & Onion , Served with Tzatziki & Greek Orzo with Spinach 23
LOBSTER SAUTEE
7 oz of lobster meat tossed with broccoli florets , artichoke hearts, Papadelle pasta & white wine- citrus sauce
BEEF STROGANOFF
Chicken Tenderloins Sauteed with garlic, Exotic Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Brown Sauce & Sour Cream , Served on Penne Pasta
BAKED BRIE
Brie cheese baked in a flaky puff pastry with fig jam ,served with fresh Berries
CHICKEN MOUTARDE
Sauteed Chicken Tenderloins with Mushrooms & Roasted Red Peppers in a Dijon & Whole Grain Mustard Sauce, Tossed in Pappardelle Pasta
BOURBON, APPLE & GINGER WINGS
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings Tossed in a Sweet & Sticky Sauce
DINNER (3PD)
CHICK/RISOTTO/PASTA/SEAFOOD
BUTTERNUT NO CHICKEN
CHICKEN PRIMAVARA AGLIOLIO
Sauteed Chicken, Roasted Vegetables, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Pesto, White Wine and a splash of Lemon Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta.
CHICKEN & BUTTERNUT RAVIOLI
(Contains Nuts) Sautéed Chicken Breast Tossed in a Madeira Cream Sauce with Butternut Squash Stuffed Ravioli. Topped with Sun Dried Cranberries, Julienne Carrots and Toasted Almonds.
CHICKEN ATLANTIS*
Our Signature Dish for More Than 20 Years Boneless Chicken Breast and Local Sea Scallops Sautéed with Shallot, Mushrooms, White Wine and Tarragon Cream. Placed on Rice and Garnished with Lobster Meat.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Tender Chicken Breast Crusted with Crisp Seasoned Crumbs, Finished with Marinara, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses. Served with Linguini.
CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO
Sautéed Chicken Tenderloins tossed with Broccoli Florets and Penne Pasta in a Parmesan Cream Sauce.
FISH & CHIPS
Sam Adams Beer Batter topped with Onion Rings, served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and Tartar Sauce.
VEGETABLE RISOTTO
Roastd Vegetables & Sweet Peas Tossed in Our Creamy Parmesan Risotto
LEMON CHICKEN
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, fire roasted peppers, caper berries, white wine & lemon-butter, served on linguine
PECAN ENCRUSTED FILET OF COD
Local Cod baked with pecan-panko crumbs. Topped with julienned vegetables tossed in a citrus beurre blanc. Served with mashed potatoes
PENNE PRIMAVARA AGLIOLO
Roasted Vegetables sautéed with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Pesto, White Wine and a splash of Lemon Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta.
SALMON ARMSTRONG*
Grilled Salmon Filet served on a Goat Cheese Risotto with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Drizzle.
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS DINNER
Served with white Truffle Parmesan Risotto, Baby Arugula Salad & Pomegranate Drizzle
SHRIMP SCAMPI*
Plump, Sweet, Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Garlic, Scallion, Roasted Tomato and Herbs. Finished with a Lemon-White Wine Sauce and served over Linguini.
DESSERT
APPLE CRISP
House Made Apple Crisp Served Warm, Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream & Candied Walnuts
CHOC ICE CREAM
VANILLA ICE CREAM
CARROT CAKE
Three Moist Layers with Cream Cheese Frosting, Topped with Cinnamon Carrots, Candied Walnuts & Whipped Cream
HOMEMADE CHEESECAKE
Creamy Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust, Served with Fresh Berries & Whipped Cream
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE MOUSSE CAKE
Marbled Cake Separated by a Layer of Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate Mousse, Topped with a Dark Chocolate Ganache Swirled with White Chocolate, Served with Chocolate Sauce & Whipped Cream
GF BROWNIE SUNDAE
Warmed Gluten Free Brownie , Served with Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge , Whipped Cream and Candied Walnuts
LEMON RICOTTA CAKE
Classically delicious- light and fluffy, lemony and moist Italian ricotta cake. Served with Mixed Berry Sorbet & Whipped cream
KID ENTREES
LOBSTER CHOICES
1 1/4 LB BK STUFFED
1 1/4 pound lobster baked stuffed with Seasoned Crumbs, served with mashed potato & Vegetable
1 1/4 LB BOILED LOBSTER
1 1/4 pound boiled lobster served with mashed potato & Vegetable
1 1/4 LB SEAFOOD STUFFED
1 1/4 pound lobster baked stuffed with Scallops, Shrimp & Seasoned Crumbs, served with mashed potato & Vegetable
LOBSTER THERMIDOR
8 oz lobster meat with mushrooms , dijon mustard, Lee & Perrins, cream & cheese, placed baked in lobster shell, served with rice & vegetables
2 1/2 LB BOILED LOBSTER
2 1/2 LB BK STUFFED
2 1/2 LB SEAFOOD STUFFED
TWIN BK ST LOB
(2) 1 1/4 pound lobsters baked stuffed with Seasoned Crumbs, served with mashed potato & Vegetable
TWIN SEAFOOD LOB
(2) 1 1/4 pound lobsters baked stuffed with Scallops, Shrimp & Seasoned Crumbs, served with mashed potato & Vegetable
TWIN BOILED LOB
(2) 1 1/4 pound boiled lobsters served with mashed potato & Vegetable
BANG BANG LOBSTER
Crispy Chunks of Lobster Meat (7oz) tossed in our Spicy Sauce, Served with Seaweed Salad & Rice
LOBSTER FRA DIAVOLO
7oz of LobsterMeat Simmered in a Spicy red Sauce, Served on Linguine
LOBSTERS & SURF TURF
LOBSTER STACK*
Filet Mignon Placed on Lobster Risotto and Topped with Butter Poached Lobster Meat. Served with Grilled Asparagus.
PRIME RIB & 1/2 LOBSTER*
10oz. Choice Prime Rib. With Vegetable, Mashed Potato and Au Jus.
FILET MIGNON & 1/2 LOBSTER*
Cabernet Demi Glace, 1/2 Boiled Lobster, Mushroom Risotto and Asparagus.
PRIME RIB & FULL LOBSTER*
10oz. Choice Prime Rib. With Vegetable, Mashed Potato and Au Jus.
FILET MIGNON & FULL LOBSTER*
Cabernet Demi Glace, 1/2 Boiled Lobster, Mushroom Risotto and Asparagus.
10 oz RIB & LAZY LOBSTER $70
10oz. Choice Prime Rib and 7oz Lobster Meat Lazy Man’s Style , Served With Vegetable, Mashed Potato and Au Jus.
FILET MIGNON & LAZY LOBSTER $80
8oz Filet Mignon and 7 oz Lobster Meat Lazy Man’s Style,Served with Lobster Risotto and Grilled Asparagus
20oz PRIME RIB & LAZY LOBSTER $85
20oz. Choice Prime Rib and 7oz Lobster Meat Lazy Mans Style, Served with Mashed Potato & Vegetable
14oz & LAZY
SALADS
$13 CAPRESE *
Sliced Ripe Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella and a Balsamic Drizzle
CAESAR SALAD*
Crisp Romaine, Seasoned Croutons, Shredded Parmesan and Classic Dressing. Anchovy Filets Optional.
GORGONZOLA SALAD*
Mesclun Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries and Candied Walnuts tossed in a Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Gorgonzola Cheese.
HOUSE SALAD
SMALL PLATES
BANG BANG SHRIMP
Crispy Fried Shrimp tossed in a Spicy Asian Sauces.
JUMBO SHRIMP MARTINI*
3 Jumbo Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Fresh Sliced Lemon Add Shrimp 4.00 each
OYSTERS ON 1/2 SHELL*
Sriracha Cocktail Sauce or Mignonette (lemon) Add Oysters 3.00 each
SCALLOP APP *
Local Sea Scallops, Golden Seared, placed on Cucumber and Avocado-Sriracha Cream Tower and Drizzled with Citrus Aioli.
SPICY PEANUT CHICKEN
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins tossed in a Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, With Noodles and garnished with Green Onion.
STEAK AND CHEESE EGG ROLLS
Choice Strip Sirloin and Tenderloin with a Five Cheese Blend in a Crispy Egg Roll Wrapper served with Sriracha-Ranch Sauce for Dipping.
CHILLED AHI TUNA
While it lasts!! Sesame crusted Ahi seared rare then chilled and sliced, served with seaweed salad, pickled ginger, sweet soy sauce and wasabi aioli
SOUPS
STEAK HOUSE
10 oz PRIME RIB*
Slow Roasted, Herb Crusted, Boneless Rib Eye, Au Jus Served with Mashed Potato and Vegetable
14oz PRIME RIB*
Slow Roasted, Herb Crusted, Boneless Rib Eye, Au Jus Served with Mashed Potato and Vegetable
20oz PRIME RIB*
Slow Roasted, Herb Crusted, Boneless Rib Eye, Au Jus Served with Mashed Potato and Vegetable
8 oz. FILET MIGNON*
Center Cut Tenderloin served with Wild Mushroom Risotto and Grilled Asparagus.
BRAISED BEEF SHEPHERD'S PIE
Choice Beef, Carrots and Peas in a Rich Brown Sauce. Topped with Cheddar Jack Mashed Potatoes.
BRAISED BLACK ANGUS SHORT RIBS OF BEEF
Placed on Red Bliss Mashed, served with Roasted Vegetables and Topped with Cabernet Demi Glace.
PORK CHOPS
SEE ON LINE MENU FOR DESCRIPTIONS
14 oz. NY SIRLOIN SIRLOIN*
Grilled to your liking. Served with Mashed Potatoes & Broccolini
STEAK AU POIVRE
Crack Pepper Coated 14oz NY Sirloin Cooked to Your liking then Placed on Mashed Potatoes & topped with Our Famous Au Poivre Sauce, Served with Broccolini
