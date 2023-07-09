ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Lake Highlands ZAAP Kitchen - Lake Highlands
Starters
Crispy Veggie Rolls
(5pcs) A mixture of glass noodles, carrots, white onions, taro and cabbage wrapped in eggroll shell and deep fried. Served with thin sweet & sour sauce
Fresh Rolls
(2pcs) Fresh salad rolls: shredded lettuce, carrots, basil and rice noodles, rolled in rice paper. Choose from: vegetarian, chicken, OR shrimp. Dipping sauce: sweet & sour OR peanut sauce **NOT FRIED**
Crab Cream Cheese Rolls
(5pcs) A mixture of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, and white onions wrapped in eggroll shell and deep fried. Served with thin sweet & sour sauce.
Beef Meatball Skewers
(3 skewers) Beef meatballs on a stick, served with thin sweet & sour sauce
Shrimp Blankets
(5pcs) Shrimp wrapped in crispy eggroll shell, served with thin sweet & sour sauce.
Soups
Tom Yum (Thai hot & sour soup)
Traditional Thai hot & sour soup. Chicken broth based soup, in a mix of Thai spices with green onions, mushroom, white onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and kafir leaves. Served with a cup of Jasmine Rice. Rice can be substituted with steamed noodles.
Tom Kha (Thai coconut soup)
Traditional Thai coconut soup. Chicken broth based, a mix of Thai spices and coconut milk with green onions, mushroom, white onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and kafir leaves. Served with a cup of Jasmine Rice. Rice can be substituted with steamed noodles.
Khao Piak Sen (Lao Chicken Noodle Soup)
Homemade tapioca rice noodles (semi-thick and chewy texture), in clear chicken broth, with chicken. Topped with green onions, cilantro, fried garlic, and dash of white pepper. Served with chili oil. Best comfort food when sick, or hungover.
Khao Poon - (red curry chicken noodle soup)
Traditional Lao red curry & coconut milk, chicken based soup. With rice vermicelli noodles, chicken, bamboo, topped with shredded cabbage, green onions, cilantro.
Salads
Green Papaya Salad
Traditional green papaya salad, mixed with cherry tomatoes, fresh squeezed lime, served with cabbage. Choose either LAO or THAI style. Thai chilies are used in this dish, please order with caution!! LAO style: made with fermented crab paste, bolder taste, more umami flavor, contains crab claws. THAI style: traditional fish sauce and tamarind, with crushed peanuts on top
Laab Salad
Ground Chicken or Beef mixed in a savory and sour sauce with mint, green onions, red onions, lime, & cilantro. Served with lettuce & cucumber.
Nam Khao (Crispy Rice Salad)
Crushed crispy coconut fried rice balls with cured pork in a mildly sour sauce. Served iceberg lettuce, cilantro & dried chili peppers for lettuce wraps.
Laotian Favorites
Sizzling Lao Sausage
Two succulent pork sausages, seasoned with Lao herbs and spices, lemongrass, and lime leaves.
Crispy ZAAP Wings
(5pcs) Dry garlic marinated chicken wings, fried crispy, topped with crispy garlic.
Heavenly Beef Jerky
Homemade ZAAP beef jerky. Lao style teriyaki flavor.
Dancing Garlic Riblets
Garlic marinated pork rib bites, crispy fried, topped with fried garlic.
ZAAP Combo Set
Choice of (1) Laotian favorite + side of papaya salad + side of rice
Curries
Red Curry
Traditional Thai red curry with Thai basil, peas, carrots, bamboo, & bell peppers. Served with Jasmine Rice.
Yellow Curry
Traditional Thai yellow curry with potatoes, white onions, carrots, & topped with fried onions. Served with Jasmine Rice. **Not Gluten Free**
Green Curry
Traditional Thai green curry with green beans, eggplants, bamboo shoots, basil, and bell peppers. Served with Jasmine Rice.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles in a semi sweet tamarind sauce with eggs, tofu, topped with bean sprouts, and green onions. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge on the side.
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)
Thick flat rice noodles in a savory sauce and a hint of spice with eggs, Thai basil, white onions, tomato, bell peppers, & broccoli.
Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)
Thick rice noodles in sweet black soy sauce mixture with eggs, carrots, & broccoli.
Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodles)
Thin glass noodles, cooked with eggs, baby corn, mushroom, carrots, white onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers and green onions in a savory sauce.
Fried Rice & Stir Fry
Laotian Fried Rice
Traditional Lao fried rice , seasoned with butter, garlic, cooked with eggs, white onions, green onions, tomato.
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice in a basil sauce with egg, bamboo shoots, baby corn, mushrooms, bell peppers, white onions, basil, and garlic.
Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, white onions, green onions, tomato, and Garlic with our special curry seasoning.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, cashews, pineapple, raisins, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions, tomato, and garlic.
Thai Basil Stir Fry
Bamboo shoots, basil, mushrooms, baby corn, white onions, bell peppers, and garlic stir fried in a mildly spicy basil sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice. Fried egg on top suggested!
Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry
Broccoli, tomatoes, green onions, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, white onions, bell peppers, and garlic in a savory sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice.
Garlic Stir Fry
Broccoli, garlic and white pepper in a garlicky, savory sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice.
Sides
Jasmine Rice
steamed jasmine rice :)
Brown Rice
steamed brown rice
Sticky Rice
Sticky Rice, just better than jasmine rice
Steamed Vegetables
mixed steamed veggies
Fried Egg
sunny side up fried egg :)
Jeow Som (Bang Bang Sauce)
Traditional Lao dipping sauce: fresh squeezed limes, garlic, Thai chili, sugar, and fish sauce. Sweet, salty, garlicky and spicy all together. "Crack sauce" Good to dip wings, riblets, sticky rice
Peanut Sauce
Soy Sauce Packets
Sriracha Packets
Chili Oil
**NO UTENSILS**
**PEANUT ALLERGY**
Desserts
Beverages
Bottled Water
Ozarka bottle water
Topo Chico
Thai Iced Tea
Lao Iced Coffee
similar to Vietnamese coffee, just not super strong. mixed with condensed milk
Young Coconut Juice
sweet young coconut juice, with coconut flesh