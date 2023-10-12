Popular Items

Laotian Fried Rice

$12.99

Traditional Lao fried rice , seasoned with butter, garlic, cooked with eggs, white onions, green onions, tomato.

Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)

$12.99

Thick rice noodles in sweet black soy sauce mixture with eggs, carrots, & broccoli.

Pad Thai

$12.99

Thin rice noodles in a semi sweet tamarind sauce with eggs, tofu, topped with bean sprouts, and green onions. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge on the side.


Appetizers

Crispy Veggie Rolls

$5.99

(5pcs) A mixture of glass noodles, carrots, white onions, taro and cabbage wrapped in eggroll shell and deep fried. Served with thin sweet & sour sauce

Shrimp Blankets

$7.99

(5pcs) Shrimp wrapped in crispy eggroll shell, served with thin sweet & sour sauce.

Beef Meatball Skewers

$6.99

(3 skewers) Beef meatballs on a stick, served with thin sweet & sour sauce

Crab Cream Cheese Rolls

$6.99

finely chopped carrots and onions, mixed with cream cheese, rolled into a crispy eggroll served with sweet and sour dipping sauce.

Laotian Favorites

Sizzling Lao Sausage

$8.99

Two succulent pork sausages, seasoned with Lao herbs and spices, lemongrass, and lime leaves.

Crispy ZAAP Wings

$8.99

(5pcs) Dry garlic marinated chicken wings, fried crispy, topped with crispy garlic.

Heavenly Beef Jerky

$8.99

Homemade ZAAP beef jerky. Lao style teriyaki flavor.

Dancing Garlic Riblets

$8.99
ZAAP Combo Set

$15.99

Choice of (1) Laotian favorite + side of papaya salad + side of rice

Green Papaya Salad

$11.99

Traditional green papaya salad, mixed with cherry tomatoes, fresh squeezed lime, served with cabbage. Choose either LAO or THAI style. Thai chilies are used in this dish, please order with caution!! LAO style: made with fermented crab paste, bolder taste, more umami flavor, contains crab claws. THAI style: traditional fish sauce and tamarind, with crushed peanuts on top

Nam Khao (Crispy Rice Salad)

$11.99

Crushed crispy coconut fried rice balls with cured pork in a mildly sour sauce. Served iceberg lettuce, cilantro & dried chili peppers for lettuce wraps.

Soups & Curries

Tom Yum (Thai hot & sour soup)

$10.99

Traditional Thai hot & sour soup. Chicken broth based soup, in a mix of Thai spices with green onions, mushroom, white onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and kafir leaves. Served with a cup of Jasmine Rice. Rice can be substituted with steamed noodles.

Tom Kha (Thai coconut soup)

$10.99

Traditional Thai coconut soup. Chicken broth based, a mix of Thai spices and coconut milk with green onions, mushroom, white onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and kafir leaves. Served with a cup of Jasmine Rice. Rice can be substituted with steamed noodles.

Yellow Curry

$12.99

Traditional Thai yellow curry with potatoes, white onions, carrots, & topped with fried onions. Served with Jasmine Rice. **Not Gluten Free**

Red Curry

$12.99

Traditional Thai red curry with Thai basil, peas, carrots, bamboo, & bell peppers. Served with Jasmine Rice.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$12.99

Thin rice noodles in a semi sweet tamarind sauce with eggs, tofu, topped with bean sprouts, and green onions. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge on the side.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

$12.99

Thick flat rice noodles in a savory sauce and a hint of spice with eggs, Thai basil, white onions, tomato, bell peppers, & broccoli.

Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)

$12.99

Thick rice noodles in sweet black soy sauce mixture with eggs, carrots, & broccoli.

Rice Dishes

Laotian Fried Rice

$12.99

Traditional Lao fried rice , seasoned with butter, garlic, cooked with eggs, white onions, green onions, tomato.

Curry Fried Rice

$12.99

Fried rice with egg, white onions, green onions, tomato, and Garlic with our special curry seasoning.

Basil Fried Rice

$12.99

Fried rice in a basil sauce with egg, bamboo shoots, baby corn, mushrooms, bell peppers, white onions, basil, and garlic.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.99

Fried rice with eggs, cashews, pineapple, raisins, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions, tomato, and garlic.

Garlic Stir Fry

$12.99

Broccoli, garlic and white pepper in a garlicky, savory sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice.

Thai Spicy Basil Stir Fry

$12.99

Bamboo shoots, basil, mushrooms, baby corn, white onions, bell peppers, and garlic stir fried in a mildly spicy basil sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice. Fried egg on top suggested!

Sides

Misc

**PEANUT ALLERGY**

**NO UTENSILS**

Chili Oil

Sriracha Packets

$0.25

Soy Sauce Packets

Jeow Som (Bang Bang Sauce)

$2.99

Traditional Lao dipping sauce: fresh squeezed limes, garlic, Thai chili, sugar, and fish sauce. Sweet, salty, garlicky and spicy all together. "Crack sauce" Good to dip wings, riblets, sticky rice

Fried Egg

$2.50

sunny side up fried egg :)

Steamed Vegetables

$4.99

mixed steamed veggies

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice, just better than jasmine rice

Brown Rice

$3.50

steamed brown rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

steamed jasmine rice :)

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.99Out of stock

sweet coconut sticky rice, with mango, topped with coconut cream and sesame seeds

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ozarka bottle water

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50
Lao Iced Coffee

$4.50

similar to Vietnamese coffee, just not super strong. mixed with condensed milk

Young Coconut Juice

$4.50

sweet young coconut juice, with coconut flesh

Topo Chico

$3.50

Topo Chico LIME

$3.50
Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Celsius

$3.50

Coconut Water

$4.50

Iced Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50