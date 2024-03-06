An's Dry Cleaning
- Burlap$12.85Out of stock
Peanut Butter + Dark Chocolate + Coconut Milk - This vegan gelato continues to be one of the most requested and popular flavors on our menu. It is made with coconut milk instead of regular milk. The creaminess from the peanut butter mixed with little chunks of melted dark chocolate is reminiscent of Reese's Pieces.
- Canvas$12.85
Olive Oil + Rosemary - One of our most requested flavors of all time, if we were going to submit one flavor into a gelato competition, this would be it. This popular gelato starts by infusing milk with rosemary before combining it with olive oil. The result is an extremely creamy and smooth gelato.
- Termeh$12.85Out of stock
Saffron + Vanilla + Pistachio - Termeh was one of the first flavors we ever created. We start with vanilla gelato base and infuse it with just the right amount of saffron, making sure it is perfectly balanced with the vanilla. Then we add lightly roasted, salted, and crushed pistachios.
- Leather$12.85
Brown Butter + Chocolate Chip Cookie - We make brown butter in-house and turn it into a beautiful gelato. Then we mix in homemade, gluten-free chocolate chip cookies. The result is one of our most sought after fabrics ever.
- Velour$12.85
Caramel + Salt - Made with three pounds of homemade salted caramel in each batch, this salted caramel classic is one of our most popular fabrics.
- Cotton$12.85
Rice + Milk + Cinnamon - We use premium rice from Lundberg Family Farms to make a cinnamon rice pudding base, similar to horchata, and blended to our signature creamy texture. Some say it tastes like milk after you eat a bowl of cinnamon toast crunch.
- Bouquet of Flowers$12.85
Vanilla + Almond + Raspberry Rosewater - We use vanilla pods to make a vanilla gelato base, and then add in homemade almond cake and homemade raspberry rosewater jam.
- Hemp$12.85
Chocolate + Hazelnut - Vegan gelato reminiscent of Ferrero Rocher chocolates. It's made with a chocolate base, roasted hazelnut pieces, and homemade hazelnut praline folded in.
- Broken Heart Brocade$12.85
Chocolate + Chocolate Brownie + Raspberty Jam - A Valentine's take on our popular triple chocolate gelato. We swirl in raspberry jam from Jackie's Jams which is a perfect compliment to this rich, chocolate gelato.