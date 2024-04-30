Bamboo Sushi LOHI
Featured Items
Sushi Platters
- Chef's Selection Nigiri with Yakumi$50.00
Includes 2pc Tuna, 2pc Albacore, 2pc Ora King Salmon, 2pc Kanpachi, 2pc Scallop. All served Yakumi style.
- Chef's Selections Sashimi$45.00
Includes 3pc Tuna, 3pc Ora King Salmon, 3pc Kanpachi, 3pc Scallop. All served neat.
- Inner Circle$140.00
Please allow a 2 hour lead time on Platters. The Inner Circle platter includes 2 Green Machine Rolls, 2 Friday the 13th Rolls, 1 Chasing the Dragon Roll, 1 Sunset Roll, 6 pieces of Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, 6 pieces of Spicy Albacore Crispy Rice, and 6 pieces of Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice.
- Setto Platter$125.00
Includes 6pc Chef's Selection Nigiri with Yakumi, 9pc Chef's Selection Sashimi, 1 Green Machine Roll, 1 Sunset Roll, 1 Salmon Hosomaki Roll, 1 order of Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
- Traditional Roll Platter$95.00
Includes 2 Tuna Rolls, 2 Salmon Rolls, 2 Spicy Tuna Rolls, 2 Spicy Salmon Rolls, 2 California Rolls
- Veggie Roll Platter$110.00
Please allow a 2 hour lead time on platters. The veggie roll platter includes 2 Green Machine Rolls, 2 Little Island Rolls, 2 Yuzu Avocado Crispy Rice, 2 Avocado Rolls, 2 Cucumber Rolls
- Kid's Package$25.00
The Kid's Package includes 1 Cucumber Roll, 1 Avocado Roll, 1 California Roll, and 1 Rice Roll.
Sushi Platter Add-Ons
Online Ordering
Utensils and Condiments -- Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!
- Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
- Tamari
- Ginger
- Wasabi
- Napkins
Starters
- Miso Soup$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed, sea salt
- Spicy Edamame$8.00
Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi
- Sunomono Salad$7.00
Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds
- Tuna Poke$13.00
Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing
- Gomae$8.00Out of stock
Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing
- Miso Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers
- Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette
Small Plates
Crispy Rice
- Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna$16.00
Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. 6 pcs.
- Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore$16.00
Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. 6 pcs.
- Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon$15.00
Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. 6 pcs.
- Crispy Rice Smashed Avocado$13.00
Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt
Kitchen
- Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
- Spicy Seaweed Fried Rice$15.00
Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori
- Crispy Garlic Tofu$17.00
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
- Waygu Burger$19.00
Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings
Signature Sashimi
- King Salmon Crudo$23.00
White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato
- Tuna Zuke$24.00
Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive
- Albacore Crispy Onion$22.00
Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil
- Tuna Tataki$24.00
Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion
- Shiso Plum Shiromi$22.00
Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso
- Octopus Carpaccio$22.00
Lemon vinaigrette, crispy capers, tomato, fresh herbs
Signature Rolls
- Green Machine$14.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
- Green Machine W/ Crab$19.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with crab, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
- Green Machine W/ Salmon$18.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified coho salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
- Green Machine W/ Albacore$18.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
- Bamboo Dragon$17.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.
- Full Circle$19.00
Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.
- Friday The 13th$19.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.
- Sunset$19.00
House crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.
- Big Island$18.00
Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing
- Little Island$14.00
Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso
- Garden of Eden$18.00
Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil
- Fry Tide$16.00
Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli
- Hoki Poki Box$20.00
Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi
- The Unicorn$20.00
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro
- Rainbow Roll$19.00
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore
Traditional Rolls
- Tuna Roll$9.00
Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
- Salmon Roll$8.00
Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
- Negihama Roll$9.00
Hamachi, green onion, seaweed outside, 6 pcs.
- Ume Shiso Roll$8.00
Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside
- Cucumber Roll$7.00
Cucumber, seaweed outside
- Avocado Roll$8.00
Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
- Marinated Shiitake Roll$8.00
Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside
- Oshinko Roll$7.00
Oshinko, seaweed outside
- Chef's Snack Roll$15.00
Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura
- Veggie Tamago Roll$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber 8 pcs.
- Spicy Albacore Roll$10.00
Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware
- California Roll$10.00
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.
Nigiri
- Nigiri Albacore$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
- Nigiri Kanpachi$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, with no toppings. 2 pcs.
- Nigiri Hamachi$10.00
Served two ways, ponzu and serrano, or served without toppings. 2 pcs.
- Nigiri King Salmon$10.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
- Nigiri Scallop$10.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
- Nigiri Tuna$11.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat - served without toppings. 2 pcs.
- Nigiri Saba$8.00Out of stock
Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
- Nigiri Sockeye Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
- Nigiri Shiromi$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
- Nigiri Tamago$7.00
Served neat only!
- Nigiri Avocado$7.00
Served two ways, yakumi, served with black truffle salt. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.
- Nigiri Octopus$10.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with kumquat yuzu-kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Sashimi
- Sashimi Albacore$19.00
Served neat, 5 pieces.
- Sashimi Kanpachi$19.00
Served neat, 5 pieces.
- Sashimi Hamachi$21.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
- Sashimi King Salmon$21.00
Served neat, 5 pieces.
- Sashimi Scallop$21.00
Served neat, 5 pieces.
- Sashimi Tuna$23.00
Served neat, 5 pieces.
- Sashimi Sockeye Salmon$19.00
Served neat
- Sashimi Saba$17.00Out of stock
Served neat
- Sashimi Shiromi$19.00
Served neat
- Sashimi Octopus$21.00
Served neat. 5 pc.
Sides
Wine
- Lifevine Blancs de Blancs, Brut Sparkling$30.00
- Gundlach Bundschu, Gewurtztraminer$30.00
- La Crema, Sauvignon Blanc$25.00
- Cutrer Russian River Ranches, Chardonnay$26.00
- Stoller Family Estate, Rose of Pinot Noir$22.00
- Martin Ray, Pinot Noir$26.00
- Matchbook, Melbec$22.00
- Daou Discovery, Cabernet Sauvignon$30.00
Sake
- Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake "Cedar Country"$41.00
- Eiko Fuji Hankara Honjozo "Dry Mountain"$40.00
- Kanbara Junmai Gingo "Bride of the Fox"$53.00
- Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Futsu "Extra Dry"$43.00
- Seikyo Omachi Junmai Ginjo "Mirror of Truth"$46.00
- Rihaku Nigori "Dreamy Clouds"$50.00
- Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori "Little Lilly"$23.00
This unfiltered sake has a very light nose filled with cream, cherry blossom, and white grape elements. “Sayuri” is a very special Nigori – it is not flashy and not simple – just clean and easy with a semi-sweet appearance and very smooth finish.
- Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo "The 55"$52.00
- Hakutsuru Ukiyo-e Junmai Daiginjo "The Shogun"$36.00
- Yuho Junmai "Eternal Embers"$46.00