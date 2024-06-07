Bethesda Bagels Wildwood
SANDWICHES
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$7.00
- Ham, Egg, Cheese
Applewood smoked ham, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$7.00
- Egg, Cheese
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$6.50
- PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$7.00
- Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$7.00
- Sausage, Egg, Cheese
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$7.00
- Steak, Egg, Cheese
Thinly sliced steak, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$8.00
- Avo, Egg, Cheese
½ of a fresh avocado, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$7.00
- BEYOND MEAT, Egg, Cheese$7.50
- Egg Sandwich
Eggs cooked to your liking.$5.75
- Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Turkey sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$7.00
- Egg Plate
Eggs cooked to your liking with a choice of meat/no meat, sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$4.50
- MEAT ONLY
Breakfast meat, cold or hot. No cheese.$3.00
- Spinach Florentine EGG
Spinach melted with three cheeses & a hint of garlic, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$7.50
- Nova & CC
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.$10.00
- Peppered Salmon & CC
Flaky hot-smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.$10.00
- Meat and Cheese
Breakfast meat and cheese, cold or melted.$3.75
- ? , Egg and Cheese
Other proteins that are not on our standard menu (ex. nova, turkey). Eggs cooked to your liking, & a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$5.00
- Pork Roll Sandwich
Double Pork roll / Taylor ham, with the choice of cheese or no cheese.$7.50
- Nova BLAT
Avocado BLT with Ivy City smoked salmon, & a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.$12.00
- Whitefish Salad
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.$10.00
- NOVA NO CC- NO CC
Ivy City smoked salmon, no cream cheese.$9.00
- Salmon Salad
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.$10.00
- Fruit Cup
20 fl oz cup stacked with watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and kiwi.$5.99
- Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.$3.99
- BAG TAX
- Crumb Cake (Online)$2.75
- EVERYTHING SEASONING BOTTLE (6oz)$5.99
- Hash Brown Patty$1.49
Cream Cheese/Spreads
- Plain CC
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.$3.85
- Chive CC
Green onion flavored cream cheese.$4.50
- Veggie CC
Assorted garden vegetables mixed cream cheese.$4.50
- Lox Spread
Bits of smoked salmon mixed cream cheese.$5.25
- Jalapeno Cheddar CC
Cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños mixed cream cheese.$4.50
- Reduced Fat Plain CC
Whipped light plain cream cheese on a bagel.$3.85
- Reduced Fat Chive CC
Green onion flavored light cream cheese.$4.50
- Reduced Fat Veggie CC
Assorted garden vegetables mixed light cream cheese.$4.50
- Reduced Fat Lox Spread
Bits of smoked salmon mixed light cream cheese.$5.25
- Caramelized Onion CC
Caramelized onion, cracked black pepper, and a hint of rosemary.$4.50
- Strawberry CC
Strawberry flavored cream cheese.$4.50
- Raisin Walnut CC
Honey, brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts.$4.50
- Honey Butter$3.45
- Plain TOFU
Non-dairy, VEGAN, plain cream cheese..$5.25
- Sun-Dried Tomato CC
Sun-dried tomato mixed cream cheese.$4.50
- Blueberry CC
Blueberry flavored cream cheese.$4.50
- Butter$2.75
- Cinnamon Butter$3.45
- Veggie TOFU
Non-dairy, VEGAN, VEGGIE cream cheese..$5.25
- Roasted Red Pepper CC
Roasted red peppers mixed cream cheese.$4.50
- PB and Jelly
Smooth peanut butter with strawberry or grape jelly.$4.50
- Butter AND Jelly
Regular butter with strawberry or grape jelly.$3.45
- Cream Cheese and Jelly
Any flavor of cream cheese with strawberry or grape jelly.$4.50
- Olive CC
Black and green olives mixed cream cheese..$4.50
- Peanut Butter ONLY
Smooth peanut butter.$4.50
- Jelly ONLY
Strawberry or grape.$2.75
- Cheese Sandwich
Cold cheese sandwich. Available with 2 or 6 slices of cheese. Select grilled cheese for a hot sandwich.$5.00
- Avocado ONLY
1/2 of a fresh avocado on a bagel.$4.00
Lunch
- Turkey
Freshly roasted everyday. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$9.50
- Roast Beef
Oven roasted eye of round steak marinated with mustard and horseradish. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$9.50
- Corned Beef
Slowly braised in pickling spices and thinly sliced. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$9.50
- Ham and Cheese
Applewood smoked ham with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.$9.50
- Tuna Salad
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$8.50
- Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.$9.50
- Avocado BLT
Crispy bacon rounds, 1/2 of a fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato.$9.50
- BLT
Crispy bacon rounds, lettuce and tomato.$8.50
- Hummus and Veggies
Hummus, choice of veggies.$8.50
- Hummus ONLY$5.00
- Turkey Club (with Bacon)
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.$10.50
- Egg Salad$8.50
- Veggies and Cheese
Fresh veggies with a choice of cheese or cream cheese..$7.25
- Turkey Pastrami
Pastrami seasoning coated turkey breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.$9.50
- Grilled Cheese$5.50
- Melted Mozzarella with Pesto and Tomato
Mozzarella cheese melted over tomatoes and pesto. Open faced.$8.50
- Veggie Sandwich
Choice of veggies.$6.50
- Tuna Melt
Cheese of your choice melted over all-white tuna salad. Open faced.$10.50
- Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.$10.50
- Mediterranean
Olive tapenade, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber.$9.50
- Steak and Cheese
Classic cheesesteak.$10.50
- Uber Eats Chix Salad
Jalapeno cheddar cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion.$10.50
- Grilled Chicken w/ Ranch$9.50
- Turkey Parm
Mozzarella cheese melted over freshly roasted turkey, with pizza sauce and pesto.$10.50
- CHICKEN SALAD Melt
Cheese of your choice melted over all-white meat chicken salad. Open faced.$10.50
Lunchtime Goodies
- Bagel Dog
All-beef kosher hot dog wrapped in bagel dough. Choice of plain, sesame, poppy, & ET.$4.75
- Plain Pizza Bagel
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Open faced.$5.25
- Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Open faced.$6.00
- Spinach Florentine
Three cheeses melted over chopped spinach with a hint of garlic on top of a bagel. Single half open faced.$5.50
Loose Bagels To Go (home)
Pre-packed Cream Cheese, Lox, Salads (home)
- Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$4.99
- Reduced Fat Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$4.99
- Chive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Reduced Fat Chive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Reduced Fat Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Lox Spread (1/2 lb)$6.50
- Reduced Fat Lox Spread (1/2 lb)$6.50
- Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Caramelized Onion Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Olive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Strawberry Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Blueberry Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- TOFU Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- TOFU Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Butter (1/2 lb)$3.99
- Honey Butter (1/2 lb)$4.99
- Cinnamon Butter (1/2 lb)$4.99
- Roasted Red Pepper Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$5.99
- Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)$7.00
- Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)$10.50
- Egg Salad (3/4 lb)$8.25
- Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)$10.00
- SLICED NOVA (4oz - 2 servings)$11.99
- SLICED NOVA (8oz- 4 servings)$18.99
- SLICED NOVA (16oz- 8 people)$32.99
- Fresh Sliced Turkey TO GO
- Sliced TURKEY PASTRAMI TO GO
- Mock Chopped Liver (1/2 lb VEGETARIAN)$6.50
DRINKS
- Small Coffee$2.35
- Medium Coffee$2.75
- Large Coffee$3.05
- Medium Iced Coffee$3.25
- XL Iced Coffee$4.25
- Bottled Drink
- Water
- Juice
- Medium Fountain SODA$2.75
- XL Fountain SODA$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Milk
- Canned Soda (Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Brown)$1.65
- Energy Drinks
- Large Coffee Joe (20 Cups, Creamer, Sweetener, Stirrers)$31.99
- Small Coffee Joe (10 Cups, Creamer, Sweetener, Stirrers)$21.99
CHIPS/SOUP/PICKLES/HASH BROWNS
Misc (or no sub group)
ONLINE ITEMS
Loose Bagels To Go (not toasted, no toppings)
COLD ITEMS TO GO (Cream Cheese, Salads, Lunch Meat)
- Olive TAPENADE (1/2 lb)$4.99
- Fruit Cup
20 fl oz cup stacked with watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and kiwi.$5.99
- Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.$3.99