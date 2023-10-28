Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, Cheese
$7.00

Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Plain CC
$3.85

Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.

Sausage, Egg, Cheese
$7.00

Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.