Bethesda Bagels Arlington
Popular Items
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
SANDWICHES
Breakfast Sandwiches
Applewood smoked ham, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Thinly sliced steak, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
½ of a fresh avocado, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Eggs cooked to your liking.
Turkey sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Eggs cooked to your liking with a choice of meat/no meat, sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Breakfast meat, cold or hot. No cheese.
Spinach melted with three cheeses & a hint of garlic, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Flaky hot-smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Breakfast meat and cheese, cold or melted.
Other proteins that are not on our standard menu (ex. nova, turkey). Eggs cooked to your liking, & a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Double Pork roll / Taylor ham, with the choice of cheese or no cheese.
Avocado BLT with Ivy City smoked salmon, & a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.
Ivy City smoked salmon, no cream cheese.
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
20 fl oz cup stacked with watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and kiwi.
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.
Cream Cheese/Spreads
Green onion flavored cream cheese.
Assorted garden vegetables mixed cream cheese.
Bits of smoked salmon mixed cream cheese.
Cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños mixed cream cheese.
Whipped light plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Green onion flavored light cream cheese.
Assorted garden vegetables mixed light cream cheese.
Bits of smoked salmon mixed light cream cheese.
Caramelized onion, cracked black pepper, and a hint of rosemary.
Strawberry flavored cream cheese.
Honey, brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts.
Non-dairy, VEGAN, plain cream cheese..
Sun-dried tomato mixed cream cheese.
Blueberry flavored cream cheese.
Non-dairy, VEGAN, VEGGIE cream cheese..
Roasted red peppers mixed cream cheese.
Smooth peanut butter with strawberry or grape jelly.
Regular butter with strawberry or grape jelly.
Any flavor of cream cheese with strawberry or grape jelly.
Black and green olives mixed cream cheese..
Smooth peanut butter.
Strawberry or grape.
Cold cheese sandwich. Available with 2 or 6 slices of cheese. Select grilled cheese for a hot sandwich.
1/2 of a fresh avocado on a bagel.
Lunch
Freshly roasted everyday. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Oven roasted eye of round steak marinated with mustard and horseradish. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Slowly braised in pickling spices and thinly sliced. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Applewood smoked ham with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Crispy bacon rounds, 1/2 of a fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato.
Crispy bacon rounds, lettuce and tomato.
Hummus, choice of veggies.
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
Fresh veggies with a choice of cheese or cream cheese..
Pastrami seasoning coated turkey breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
Mozzarella cheese melted over tomatoes and pesto. Open faced.
Choice of veggies.
Cheese of your choice melted over all-white tuna salad. Open faced.
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.
Olive tapenade, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber.
Classic cheesesteak.
Jalapeno cheddar cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Mozzarella cheese melted over freshly roasted turkey, with pizza sauce and pesto.
Cheese of your choice melted over all-white meat chicken salad. Open faced.
Lunchtime Goodies
All-beef kosher hot dog wrapped in bagel dough. Choice of plain, sesame, poppy, & ET.
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Open faced.
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Open faced.
Three cheeses melted over chopped spinach with a hint of garlic on top of a bagel. Single half open faced.
Salad
Loose Bagels To Go (home)
Pre-packed Cream Cheese, Lox, Salads (home)
DRINKS
ONLINE ITEMS
Loose Bagels To Go (not toasted, no toppings)
COLD ITEMS TO GO (Cream Cheese, Salads, Lunch Meat)
Pre-packed Cream Cheese, Lox, Salads
