Bethesda Bagels Navy Yard
Featured Items
SANDWICHES
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Ham, Egg, Cheese$7.00
Applewood smoked ham, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Egg, Cheese$6.50
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese$7.00
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese$7.00
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Steak, Egg, Cheese$8.00
Thinly sliced steak, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Avo, Egg, Cheese$7.00
½ of a fresh avocado, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- BEYOND MEAT, Egg, Cheese$7.50Out of stock
- Egg Sandwich$5.75
Eggs cooked to your liking.
- Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese$7.00
Turkey sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Egg Plate$4.50
Eggs cooked to your liking with a choice of meat/no meat, sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- MEAT ONLY$3.00
Breakfast meat, cold or hot. No cheese.
- Spinach Florentine EGG$7.50
Spinach melted with three cheeses & a hint of garlic, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Nova & CC$10.00
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
- Peppered Salmon & CC$10.00
Flaky hot-smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
- Meat and Cheese$3.75
Breakfast meat and cheese, cold or melted.
- ? , Egg and Cheese$5.00
Other proteins that are not on our standard menu (ex. nova, turkey). Eggs cooked to your liking, & a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Pork Roll Sandwich$7.50
Double Pork roll / Taylor ham, with the choice of cheese or no cheese.
- Nova BLAT$12.00
Avocado BLT with Ivy City smoked salmon, & a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
- Whitefish Salad$10.00
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.
- NOVA NO CC- NO CC$9.00
Ivy City smoked salmon, no cream cheese.
- Salmon Salad$10.00Out of stock
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
- Fruit Cup$5.99
20 fl oz cup stacked with watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and kiwi.
- Yogurt Parfait$3.99
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.
- Crumb Cake (Online)$2.75
- EVERYTHING SEASONING BOTTLE (6oz)$5.99
- Hash Brown Patty$1.49
Cream Cheese/Spreads
- Chive CC$4.50
Green onion flavored cream cheese.
- Veggie CC$4.50
Assorted garden vegetables mixed cream cheese.
- Lox Spread$5.25
Bits of smoked salmon mixed cream cheese.
- Jalapeno Cheddar CC$4.50
Cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños mixed cream cheese.
- Reduced Fat Plain CC$3.85
Whipped light plain cream cheese on a bagel.
- Reduced Fat Chive CC$4.50
Green onion flavored light cream cheese.
- Reduced Fat Veggie CC$4.50
Assorted garden vegetables mixed light cream cheese.
- Reduced Fat Lox Spread$5.25
Bits of smoked salmon mixed light cream cheese.
- Caramelized Onion CC$4.50
Caramelized onion, cracked black pepper, and a hint of rosemary.
- Strawberry CC$4.50
Strawberry flavored cream cheese.
- Raisin Walnut CC$4.50
Honey, brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts.
- Honey Butter$3.45
- Plain TOFU$5.25
Non-dairy, VEGAN, plain cream cheese..
- Sun-Dried Tomato CC$4.50
Sun-dried tomato mixed cream cheese.
- Blueberry CC$4.50
Blueberry flavored cream cheese.
- Butter$2.75
- Cinnamon Butter$3.45
- Veggie TOFU$5.25
Non-dairy, VEGAN, VEGGIE cream cheese..
- Roasted Red Pepper CC$4.50
Roasted red peppers mixed cream cheese.
- PB and Jelly$4.50
Smooth peanut butter with strawberry or grape jelly.
- Butter AND Jelly$3.45
Regular butter with strawberry or grape jelly.
- Cream Cheese and Jelly$4.50
Any flavor of cream cheese with strawberry or grape jelly.
- Olive CC$4.50
Black and green olives mixed cream cheese..
- Peanut Butter ONLY$4.50
Smooth peanut butter.
- Jelly ONLY$2.75
Strawberry or grape.
- Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Cold cheese sandwich. Available with 2 or 6 slices of cheese. Select grilled cheese for a hot sandwich.
- Avocado ONLY$4.00
1/2 of a fresh avocado on a bagel.
Lunch
- Turkey$9.50
Freshly roasted everyday. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Roast Beef$9.50
Oven roasted eye of round steak marinated with mustard and horseradish. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Corned Beef$9.50
Slowly braised in pickling spices and thinly sliced. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Ham and Cheese$9.50
Applewood smoked ham with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
- Tuna Salad$9.50
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Chicken Salad$9.50
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
- Avocado BLT$9.50
Crispy bacon rounds, 1/2 of a fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato.
- BLT$8.50
Crispy bacon rounds, lettuce and tomato.
- Hummus and Veggies$8.50
Hummus, choice of veggies.
- Hummus ONLY$5.00
- Turkey Club (with Bacon)$10.50
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
- Egg Salad$8.50
- Veggies and Cheese$7.25
Fresh veggies with a choice of cheese or cream cheese..
- Turkey Pastrami$9.50
Pastrami seasoning coated turkey breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
- Grilled Cheese$5.50
- Melted Mozzarella with Pesto and Tomato$8.50
Mozzarella cheese melted over tomatoes and pesto. Open faced.
- Veggie Sandwich$6.50
Choice of veggies.
- Tuna Melt$10.50
Cheese of your choice melted over all-white tuna salad. Open faced.
- Reuben$10.50
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.
- Mediterranean$9.50
Olive tapenade, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber.
- Steak and Cheese$10.50
Classic cheesesteak.
- Uber Eats Chix Salad$10.50
Jalapeno cheddar cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion.
- Grilled Chicken w/ Ranch$9.50
- Turkey Parm$10.50
Mozzarella cheese melted over freshly roasted turkey, with pizza sauce and pesto.
- CHICKEN SALAD Melt$10.50
Cheese of your choice melted over all-white meat chicken salad. Open faced.
Lunchtime Goodies
- Bagel Dog$4.75
All-beef kosher hot dog wrapped in bagel dough. Choice of plain, sesame, poppy, & ET.
- Plain Pizza Bagel$5.25
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Open faced.
- Pepperoni Pizza Bagel$6.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Open faced.
- Spinach Florentine$5.50
Three cheeses melted over chopped spinach with a hint of garlic on top of a bagel. Single half open faced.
Loose Bagels To Go (home)
DRINKS
- Small Coffee$2.35
- Medium Coffee$2.75
- Large Coffee$3.05
- Medium Iced Coffee$3.25
- XL Iced Coffee$4.25
- Bottled Drink
- Water
- Juice
- Medium Fountain SODA$2.75
- XL Fountain SODA$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Milk
- Canned Soda (Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Brown)$1.65
- Energy Drinks
- Large Coffee Joe (20 Cups, Creamer, Sweetener, Stirrers)$31.99
- Small Coffee Joe (10 Cups, Creamer, Sweetener, Stirrers)$21.99
ONLINE ITEMS
COLD ITEMS TO GO (Cream Cheese, Salads, Lunch Meat)
- Olive TAPENADE (1/2 lb)$4.99
- Fruit Cup$5.99
20 fl oz cup stacked with watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and kiwi.
- Yogurt Parfait$3.99
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.