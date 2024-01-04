Hilltop - Call Your Mother Deli Hilltop
Coffee, Tea & More
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
A cup of a delicious South American blend roasted by Huckleberry Roasters.
- Iced Cold Brew$4.00
Refreshing Huckleberry Nitro Cold Brew.
- Matcha Latte$4.00
Matcha Green Milk Tea, lightly sweetened with Honey and Vanilla Syrup.
- Unsweetened Black Iced Tea$3.00
It's unsweetened black tea and it's ICED!!!
- Mulled Chai Cider$4.00
Local Apple Cider with delicious spiced Chai, steamed to perfection!
- Chai$4.00
12oz Sherpa Chai Latte. Add espresso to make it a "Dirty" Chai!
- Hot Apple Cider$3.00
Steam, local Apple Cider.
- Mem Hot Tea$3.00
Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
Made with CYM-made chocolate syrup!
Espresso Drinks
- Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Latte$5.00
CYM's own Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Latte. Whipped Cream optional, select modifier below. *Pumpkin Dulce de Leche syrup contains milk.
- Maple French Toast Latte$5.25
The best part of waking up is a Maple French Toast Latte in your cup! *Cinni chips contain milk.
- Latte$4.50
- Honey Oat Latte$5.50
Our Honey Oat Latte, made with Oat Milk and a swirl of Honey.
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Americano$3.25
- Mocha$5.00
Mocha with CYM-made Chocolate Syrup.
- Espresso$2.50
Double shot of Espresso.
Drinks
- Dr. Brown's Soda$2.10
Cream Soda, Root Beer, Black Cherry, and Diet Black Cherry.
- Mexican Coke$3.75
- Natalie's Orange Juice$4.00
16oz of Natalie's OJ. Plenty for one person or good for 2 to share.
- Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
16oz of Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade- Natalie's uses only 4 ingredients: lemons, ripe strawberries, pure cane sugar and water. Rich in vitamin C & anthocyanins (antioxidant).
- Proud Source Still Water$2.50
Naturally-filtered, Rocky Mountain spring water, 16oz bottle.
- Proud Source Sparkling Water$3.00
Naturally-filtered, Rocky Mountain sparkling spring water, 16oz bottle.
Bagels
Schmearz + Fixin's
CYM Signatures
- The Bacon Sun City$10.50
Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.
- The Pastrami Sun City$10.50
Pastrami, Bodega-style Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.
- The Impossible™ Sun City$10.50
Impossible™ sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American & Cheddar cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.
- The No-Meat Sun City$7.00
Bodega-Style Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.
- The Mountain View$10.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
- The Thunderbird$10.50
Logan's Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
- The Royal Palm$12.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel.
- The No-Salmon Royal Palm$6.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel.
- The Boca Club$11.00
Whitefish Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, on a Sesame bagel.
- The Fiddler's Creek$7.50
Apple Pie Cream Cheese, Dulce de Leche, Apple Slices, Apple Jacks™ Cereal on an Apple Cinnamon bagel.
- The Gleneagle$10.00
Candied Salmon Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots, Lettuce on a Za'atar bagel.
- The Grand Villa$7.50
One Trick Pony Kinda Crunchy Peanut Butter, CYM-made Granola and Strawberry-Mint Jam on a Cinnamon Raisin bagel.
- The Horizon$8.00
Mashed Avocado, Fritos, Pickled Veggies, Jalapeño on an Everything bagel.
- The Whisper Walk$10.00
Cheez-It™ Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Fritos on a Cheddar Bagel.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich
Melty Things
- The Grandezza$11.00
Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto* and Red Pepper Relish, melted on a Plain bagel. Pesto* *contains dairy, pesto does not contain pine nuts
- The Inside-out Tuna Melt$11.50
Tuna Salad, Cheddar + American Cheeses on an inside-out Everything bagel.
- The Valencia del Sol$8.00
Like an Argentinian Fugazzetta on a bagel! Latke, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Chimichurri on a Cheddar Bagel.
- Tuna Melt on Rye$11.50
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye.
- The Jetski$13.00
Pastrami/Brisket, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Jalapeños, melted on a Cheddar bagel.
Lunch Sandwiches
- Classic Tuna Salad$14.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.
- Spicy Pastrami$15.00
Pastrami, Jalapeño, Pickled Veggies and Jalapeño-Herb Mayo on Rye or Challah.
- Hummus + Avocado$12.00
Little Sesame Hummus, Mashed Avocado, Pickled Veggies, Roasted Pepitas on Rye or Challah.
- BLTA$15.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mashed Avocado, Jalapeño-Herb Mayo on Challah or Rye.
- Classic Turkey$15.00
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion, Duke's Mayo on your choice of Challah or Rye.
Sides
- Latkes$7.50
3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.
- Yuca Cheesy Bread$5.00
2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)
- Chips$4.50
Original (Salted) or Sweet & Spicy Potato Chips from Denver Chip Co.
- Whole Pickle$1.25
Whole Sour Pickle.
Sweets
- Black & White Cookie$3.50
A Cake-like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.
- Confetti Cookie$3.50
Delicious Sprinkle Sugar Cookie
- Chocolate Babka Muffin$4.50
Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
- Jumbo Black & White Alfajor w/ Dulce de Leche$4.50
The big-as-your-palm CYM spin on the delicious Argentinian sweet! Rich Dulce de Leche sandwiched between two cake-like cookies then covered with our Chocolate and White glazes.
Extraz / Swag
- Retro CYM Crew Neck Sweatshirt$40.00
Name something more retro than this retro CYM crew neck!
- CYM Retro Logo Hat$25.00
Embroidered CYM tan hat with some extra pizzazz!
- Manatee Corduroy Snapback Hat$25.00
Elevate your summertime swag with one of these silky smooth, ultra luxurious, extremely adorable corduroy manatee snapback hats! Available in dusty guava and washed mint flavors. “Call Your Mother” embroidery on the back.
- Bag o' Coffee$18.00
12 ounces of a delicious South American blend roasted locally by Huckleberry Roasters. Whole Bean.
- One Trick Pony Peanut Butter Jar$8.00
The latest and greatest from the CYM family: One Trick Pony Peanut Butter. Made from just Argentinian peanuts and Patagonian sea salt. No oils, no sugars, no nonsense.
- CYM Camper Mug$20.00
12oz Insulated CYM Camper Mug
- CYM Logo Patch Hat$25.00
Hat with CYM logo patch in Black, Mint or White.
- Z&Z Za'atar Spice$15.00
8oz pouch of Z&Z Za'atar. Z&Z Za’atar is bursting with the delicious flavors of all-natural wild thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, salt, and sunflower oil.
- CYM Tie Dye T-Shirt$20.00
Sherbet-ish Tie-Dye T-shirt with White CYM logo.
- White Logo T-Shirt$20.00
- Napkins + Cutlery$0.50
Priced per person.