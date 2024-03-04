Old Town - Call Your Mother Old Town VA
Coffee, Tea & More
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
A cup of Jojo's Daily Drip Medium Roast coffee.
- Iced Cold Brew$4.00
Refreshing iced cold brew using CYM's own Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.
- Matcha Latte$4.00
Matcha Green Milk Tea, lightly sweetened with Honey and Vanilla Syrup.
- Unsweetened Black Iced Tea$3.00
It's unsweetened black tea and it's ICED!!!
- Chai$4.00
Chai Latte
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
Hot Chocolate, made with CYM-made Chocolate Syrup!
- Mem Hot Tea$3.00
Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.
Espresso Drinks
- Maple French Toast Latte$5.25
The best part of waking up is a Maple French Toast Latte in your cup! *Cinni chips contain milk.
- Andes Choco-Mint Latte$5.25
A delicious, chocolately-minty latte, tastes even better than those mints you find at your grandparents' house. Topped with Crushed Andes Mints*. *Topping contains milk and soy
- Cinna-bun Latte$5.25
Have you ever woken up craving a cinny bun AND a latte? Check both boxes and satisfy your wildest desires with this little number.
- Latte$4.50
- Honey Oat Latte$5.50
Our Honey Oat Latte, made with Oat Milk and a swirl of Honey.
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Espresso$2.50
Double shot of espresso
- Mocha$5.00
Mocha, made with CYM-made Chocolate Syrup.
- Americano$3.25
Drinks
- Dr. Brown's Soda$2.10
Cream Soda, Root Beer, Black Cherry, and Diet Black Cherry.
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$3.75
- Mexican Coke$3.75
- Mountain Valley Sparkling Water$2.50
500ml bottle of Sparkling Water
- Mountain Valley Still Water$3.50
750ml bottle of Still Water
- Natalie's Orange Juice$4.00
16oz of Natalie's OJ. Plenty for one person or good for 2 to share.
- Yoo-Hoo$4.25
15.5oz Bottle of Yoo-Hoo
Bagels
Schmearz + Fixin's
CYM Signatures
- The Bacon Sun City$10.50
Liberty Delight Farm Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.
- The Pastrami Sun City$10.50
Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.
- The Impossible™ Sun City$10.50
Impossible™ sausage, Bodega-style local eggs, American & cheddar cheeses, spicy honey on an Everything bagel.
- The No-Meat Sun City$7.00
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.
- The Mountain View$10.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
- The Thunderbird$10.50
Logan's Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
- The Royal Palm$12.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel.
- The No-Salmon Royal Palm$6.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications or substitutions at this time.
- The Boca Club$11.00
Whitefish Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, on a Sesame bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time.
- The Gleneagle$10.00
Candied Salmon Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots, Lettuce on a Za'atar bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
- The Grand Villa$7.50
One Trick Pony Kinda Crunchy Peanut Butter, CYM-made Granola and Strawberry Jam on a Cinnamon Raisin bagel.
- The Horizon$8.00
Mashed Avocado, Fritos, Pickled Veggies and Jalapeños on an Everything Bagel.
- The Whisper Walk$10.00
Cheez-It™ Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Fritos on a Cheddar Bagel.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich
Melty Things
- The Grandezza$11.00
Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Red Pepper Relish, melted on a Plain bagel.
- The Jetski$13.00
Brisket/Pastrami, Sofrito, Jalapeño, American + Cheddar cheeses melted on a Cheddar bagel.
- The Valencia del Sol$8.00
Latke, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Chimichurri on a Cheddar Bagel.
- The Inside-Out Tuna Melt$11.50
Tuna Salad, Cheddar + American Cheeses on an inside-out Everything bagel.
- Tuna Melt on Rye$11.50
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye.
Lunch Sandwiches
- Classic Turkey$15.00
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion, Duke's Mayo on your choice of Challah or Rye.
- Classic Tuna Salad$14.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.
- Spicy Pastrami$15.00
Pastrami, Jalapeño, Pickled Veggies and Jalapeño-Herb Mayo on Rye or Challah.
- Hummus + Avocado$12.00
Little Sesame Hummus, Mashed Avocado, Pickled Veggies, Roasted Pepitas on Rye or Challah.
- BLTA$15.50
Liberty Delight Farm Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mashed Avocado, Jalapeño-Herb Mayo on Challah or Rye.
Sides
- Latkes$7.50
3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.
- Yuca Cheesy Bread$5.00
2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)
- Chips$3.25
Salted or Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips.
- Whole Pickle$1.25
Whole Sour Pickle.
Sweets
- Black & White Cookie$3.50
A Cake-like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.
- Confetti Cookie$3.50
Delicious Sprinkle Sugar Cookie
- Chocolate Babka Muffin$4.50
Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
- Cinnamon Roll Babka Muffin$4.00
#1 most delicious thing on earth: cinnamon buns. #2 most delicious thing on earth babka. You do the math!
Extraz / Swag
- Jojo's Daily Drip Medium Roast Coffee Beans$14.00
12oz Bag of Whole Coffee Beans. CYM’s first coffee roasted in-house! Medium roast. Brazilian beans. Brewed up for super simple, super bomb, classic diner caffeination experience. Named after our favorite girl, Lil’ Jojo!
- Retro CYM Crew Neck Sweatshirt$40.00
Name something more retro than this retro CYM crew neck!
- CYM Checkerboard Patch Beanie$25.00
Teal knit beanie with a checkerboard CYM patch!
- CYM Retro Logo Hat$25.00
Embroidered CYM tan hat with some extra pizzazz!
- Carbohydrates Hat$40.00
Rep team Carbohydrates everywhere you go in this stylin Yarrow Goods hat!!
- Aqua Icon Travel Mug$25.00
17 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler
- All Star Sweatshirt$45.00
Inspired by the iconic 1996 NBA All-Star game jersey. Playful, fun, sporty and fly - slip this hoodie on and instantly become JUST LIKE MIKE
- All Star T-Shirt$20.00
Inspired by the iconic 1996 NBA All-Star game jersey. Playful, fun, sporty and fly.
- CYM Camper Mug$20.00
12oz Insulated CYM Camper Mug
- CYM Logo Tote Bag$15.00
Canvas tote bag with CYM logo.
- CYM Team Carbohydrates Onesie$17.00
CYM Team Carbohydrates pink and gray onesie. Snap closure.
- CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card$5.00
A CYM x The Neighborgoods collaboration. Card is blank inside. The Neighborgoods is a local, woman-owned business celebrating "gifts for everyday life."
- Carbohydrates Baseball Shirt$30.00
Soft, 3/4 sleeve Team Carbohydrates Shirt.
- One Trick Pony Peanut Butter Jar$8.00
- Pink Icon Travel Mug$25.00
17 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler
- Salmon Mug Patch Hat$25.00
Salmon snapback with CYM mug patch.
- Tie-Dye Logo Sweatshirt$45.00
Tie-dye sweatshirt with Teal/Blue CYM logo.
- Z&Z Za'atar Spice$15.00
8oz pouch of Z&Z Za'atar. Z&Z Za’atar is bursting with the delicious flavors of all-natural wild thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, salt, and sunflower oil.
- Call Your Father T-Shirt$25.00
A niiiiifty little flip on our classic CYM logo. Shoutout to pops! Printed on 100% Cotton Comfort Colors tee.
- CYM Tie Dye T-Shirt$20.00
Sherbet-ish Tie-Dye T-shirt with White CYM logo.