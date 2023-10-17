Popular Items

The Big Bird
$8.99

Nashville hot style fried chicken served with coleslaw, Chi-sauce on a brioche bun

Regular Bubble Tea
$4.50
Large Bubble Tea
$5.50


Sandwiches

The Big Bird
$8.99

Nashville hot style fried chicken served with coleslaw, Chi-sauce on a brioche bun

Chi Tea Classic
$6.89

Beef burger served with tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions, jalapenos and Chi-sauce on a Brioche Bun.

The Big Bird Slider
$4.99

A Nashville hot style fried chicken slider served with coleslaw and Chi-sauce

Chi Tea Classic Slider
$3.99

Beef slider served with lettuce, grilled onions, jalapenos and Chi-sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Grilled Chicken
$7.99

Grilled Chicken served with jalapenos, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Chi-sauce on a brioche bun

Sides

Seasoned Fries
$3.50
The Angry Birds
$5.69

Popcorn chicken with fries and Chi-sauce on the side

Beef Loaded Fries
$5.89

Fries topped with Chi-sauce, cheese, jalapenos, onions, spice and freshly grounded beef

Chicken Loaded Fries
$6.49

Fries topped with Chi-sauce, cheese, coleslaw, spice and popcorn chicken.

Tenders
$10.99

3 Nashville hot style fried chicken tenders served with fries and Chi Sauce

Fried Pickles
$3.95
Chi Sauce
$0.50
Cheese Sauce
$0.60
Side Of Honey
$0.50
Coleslaw
$2.89

Dessert

Banana Pudding
$4.25

Combination of fresh bananas and pudding

Bubble Tea

Large Bubble Tea
$5.50
Regular Bubble Tea
$4.50

Beverages

Water Bottle
$1.50
Coke Bottle
$3.00
Diet Coke Bottle
$3.00
Sprite Bottle
$3.00
Fanta
$3.00Out of stock
Lemonade
Lemonade