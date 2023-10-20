Chi Tea Schaumburg 602 West Wise Road
Sandwiches
The Big Bird
$8.99
Nashville hot style fried chicken served with coleslaw, Chi-sauce on a brioche bun
Chi Tea Classic
$6.89
Beef burger served with tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions, jalapenos and Chi-sauce on a Brioche Bun.
The Big Bird Slider
$4.99
A Nashville hot style fried chicken slider served with coleslaw and Chi-sauce
Chi Tea Classic Slider
$3.99
Beef slider served with lettuce, grilled onions, jalapenos and Chi-sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Grilled Chicken
$7.99
Grilled Chicken served with jalapenos, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Chi-sauce on a brioche bun
Sides
The Angry Birds
$5.69
Popcorn chicken with fries and Chi-sauce on the side
Seasoned Fries
$3.50
Beef Loaded Fries
$5.89
Fries topped with Chi-sauce, cheese, jalapenos, onions, spice and freshly grounded beef
Chicken Loaded Fries
$6.49
Fries topped with Chi-sauce, cheese, coleslaw, spice and popcorn chicken.
Tenders
$10.99
3 Nashville hot style fried chicken tenders served with fries and Chi Sauce
Chi Sauce
$0.50
Cheese Sauce
$0.60
Side Of Honey
$0.50
Coleslaw
$2.89
fried pickles
$3.95
Chi Tea Schaumburg 602 West Wise Road Location and Ordering Hours
(630) 674-3392
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM