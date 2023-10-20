Cookie Fix - Berry Farms
Fresh Baked in Kraft Box
oatmeal cookie, cinnamon brown sugar coating
white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (tree nuts)
semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt.
oreos, semi-sweet chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, sea salt, topped with a halloween oreo
heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
NO flour, oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free) (peanuts)
triple chocolate chip topped with vanilla and chocolate buttercream icing
peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips (peanuts)
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt
semi-sweet chocolate chips, pecans, caramel bits, sea salt
Cookie Tins
Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked.
Cakes, Trays, & Cellos
serves 8 slices | ≈ 8 in. diameter | If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 5 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip.
serves 24 slices | ≈ 13 in. diameter | If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 6 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip
serves 32 slices | ≈ 16 in. diameter | If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 8 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip
Catering tray of 40 cookies containing up to four different flavors.
Catering tray of 50 cookies containing up to four different flavors.
single cookie cello with cookie fix sticker & tied with ribbon.
double cookie cellos with cookie fix sticker & tied with ribbon.
Frozen Dough to Go
white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
white chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
sprinkles, sea salt (15 dough balls) (glaze & sprinkle topping not included)
NO flour, oatmeal, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
NO flour, oatmeal, peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chia, flax, walnuts, brewer's yeast (tree nuts & peanuts) (15 dough balls)
oatmeal, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits ( tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
classic, bakery style peanut butter cookie. (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
oatmeal sugar cookie with secret ingredient of cream cheese, with sugar in the raw coating
caramel bits, heath bits, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt (15 dough balls)
classic, bakery style sugar cookie (15 dough balls)
rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
Retail
Freezer bags will hold up to 4 packs of frozen dough and a couple of ice packs.
Ice pack will keep your dough frozen longer if needed.
A perfect spatula with a thin edge to gently lift cookies off the cookie sheet.
5" cast iron skillet: perfect for baking 2 -3 dough balls. See https://cookiefix.com/dessert-ideas for instructions and more!
DoughMaker's small cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 10" X 14"
DoughMaker's large cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 14" X 17.5"
11 oz. hot or cold white tumbler with pink Cookie Fix logo
white stadium cup with pink Cookie Fix logo & locations listed
two sided "Cookies Fix Every Thing" & "Cookie Fix" logo canvas tote bag.