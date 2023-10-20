FRIDAY

Specials

Over The Top
$4.35

monster mash, buttercream icing, halloween m&ms, chocolate drizzle, candy corn

Gameday Blondie
$3.35

brown sugar blondie topped with vanilla glaze & sprinkles

Fresh Baked in Kraft Box

Amish Friendship
$2.95

oatmeal cookie, cinnamon brown sugar coating

Blondie Crunch
$2.95

white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (tree nuts)

Chocolate Chip
$2.95

semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt.

Cookies & Scream
$3.15

oreos, semi-sweet chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, sea salt, topped with a halloween oreo

First Date
$2.95

heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt

Healthy Peanut Butter
$2.95

NO flour, oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free) (peanuts)

Mummy
$3.60

triple chocolate chip topped with vanilla and chocolate buttercream icing

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
$2.95

peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips (peanuts)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
$2.95

peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips (peanuts)

Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel
$2.95

semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt

Turtle
$3.60

semi-sweet chocolate chips, pecans, caramel bits, sea salt

Cookie Tins

Small Tin of 8 (cookies NOT included)
$6.00

Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked.

Medium Tin of 12 (cookies NOT included)
$7.00

Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked.

Large Tin of 20 (cookies NOT included)
$9.00

Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked.

Cakes, Trays, & Cellos

Small Cookie Cake
$27.00

serves 8 slices | ≈ 8 in. diameter | If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 5 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip.

Medium Cookie Cake
$47.50

serves 24 slices | ≈ 13 in. diameter | If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 6 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip

Large Cookie Cake
$59.00

serves 32 slices | ≈ 16 in. diameter | If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 8 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip

Catering Tray of 40 Cookies
$120.00

Catering tray of 40 cookies containing up to four different flavors.

Catering Tray of 50 Cookies
$150.00

Catering tray of 50 cookies containing up to four different flavors.

Single Cookie Cellos
$3.50

single cookie cello with cookie fix sticker & tied with ribbon.

Double Cookie Cellos
$6.45

double cookie cellos with cookie fix sticker & tied with ribbon.

Frozen Dough to Go

Blondie Crunch Frozen Dough
$24.00

white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)

Brown Sugar Blondie Frozen Dough
$24.00

white chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough
$24.00

semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

First Date Frozen Dough
$24.00

heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Funfetti Frozen Dough
$24.00

sprinkles, sea salt (15 dough balls) (glaze & sprinkle topping not included)

Healthy Peanut Butter Frozen Dough
$24.00

NO flour, oatmeal, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)

M&M Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough
$24.00

m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Mommy's Superfood Frozen Dough
$24.00

NO flour, oatmeal, peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chia, flax, walnuts, brewer's yeast (tree nuts & peanuts) (15 dough balls)

Oatmeal Toffee Frozen Dough
$24.00

oatmeal, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits ( tree nuts) (15 dough balls)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough
$24.00

peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)

Peanut Butter Frozen Dough
$24.00

classic, bakery style peanut butter cookie. (peanuts) (15 dough balls)

Presidential Frozen Dough
$24.00

semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Plain Jane Frozen Dough
$24.00

oatmeal sugar cookie with secret ingredient of cream cheese, with sugar in the raw coating

Salted Caramel Toffee Frozen Dough
$24.00

caramel bits, heath bits, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)

Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel Frozen Dough
$24.00

semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Sugar Cookie Frozen Dough
$24.00

classic, bakery style sugar cookie (15 dough balls)

Triple Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough
$24.00

rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Retail

Freezer Bag
$3.00

Freezer bags will hold up to 4 packs of frozen dough and a couple of ice packs.

Ice Pack
$1.00

Ice pack will keep your dough frozen longer if needed.

Cookie Spatula
$7.50

A perfect spatula with a thin edge to gently lift cookies off the cookie sheet.

5" Cast Iron Skillet
$11.25

5" cast iron skillet: perfect for baking 2 -3 dough balls. See https://cookiefix.com/dessert-ideas for instructions and more!

Dough Makers Small Cookie Sheet
$13.99

DoughMaker's small cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 10" X 14"

Dough Makers Large Cookie Sheet
$19.99

DoughMaker's large cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 14" X 17.5"

Cookie Fix Tumbler
$14.00

11 oz. hot or cold white tumbler with pink Cookie Fix logo

Cookie Fix Stadium Cup
$1.00

white stadium cup with pink Cookie Fix logo & locations listed

Tote Bag
$15.00

two sided "Cookies Fix Every Thing" & "Cookie Fix" logo canvas tote bag.