DRINK MENU

Coffee

Americano

$3.25

2 shots of espresso poured over hot water

Cappuccino

$3.25+

6oz drink with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam

Latte

$3.75+

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk

Mocha

$4.00+

2 shots of espresso with chocolate and steamed milk

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00+Out of stock

Courthouse Coffeebar's very own house made cold brew with Nitro

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Courthouse Coffeebar's very own house made cold brew

Decaf Brewed Coffee

$2.50+Out of stock

Caravan Coffee's Morning Glory Decaf blend

Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Caravan Coffee's Basecamp coffee blend

Non-Coffee

Italian Soda

$3.25+

Soda water, ice, and flavored syrup (Half & Half optional)

Matcha Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Matcha mixed with steamed milk

Steamer

$2.50+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavoring

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Holy Kakow chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Chai

$3.75+

A mix of spices steeped into a tea-like beverage, 1 part chai to one part milk

Dirty Chai

$4.00+

Sawtta Chai mix with your choice of milk, and an espresso shot.

Tea

Black Tea

$2.50+

Loose leaf Numi Tea

Iced Black Tea

$2.50+

Freshly brewed loose leaf Numi tea, poured over ice.

Green Tea

$2.50+

Loose leaf Numi Tea

Iced Green Tea

$2.50+

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Crystal Spring bottled water

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.00

A sports drink that is made up of water, carbohydrates, and electrolytes, designed to help replenish the body after physical activity

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Gatorade

$2.00

Glacier Cherry

$2.00

Cool Blue

$2.00

FOOD MENU

Protein

Quest Peanut Butter Cups

$2.50

Quest Peanut Butter Cups satisfy your sweet tooth with less than 1g of sugar, made with 11g of protein and 1g of net carbs per serving

Lenny & Larry Protein Cookie - White Chocolate

$3.00

Lenny & Larry Protein Cookie - Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Lenny & Larry Protein Cookies Chocolate

$3.00

Our Complete Cookies pack a powerful punch with up to 16g of protein and 10g of fiber per serving

Chips

Goldfish

$1.00

The snack that smiles back

Garden Salsa Sunchips

$1.50

Sour Cream & Onion Sun Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Cheddar Sun Chips

$1.50

Original Sun Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Kettle Corn PopCorners

$1.50

Sea Salt PopCorners

$1.50

Spicy Queso PopCorners

$1.50

White Cheddar Popcorners

$1.50

Sweets

Fruit Snacks

$1.00

Welches fruit snack pouch

Popsicles

$5.00Out of stock

Nomad Ice Pops

RETAIL

T-Shirts

Stone Logo T-Shirt

$15.00+

Wave T-Shirt

$15.00+

Black Logo T-Shirt

$15.00+

Long Sleeves

Black Logo Long Sleeve

$25.00+

Lilac Long Sleeve

$25.00+

Hats

Richardson Running Hat

$18.00

Richardson Trucker Hat

$30.00

Beanie

$17.50

Books

The Obesity Code

$18.95

Younger Next Year

$15.95

Drink Wear

Blender Bottle

$12.00

Hydroflask

$50.00

Mini Blender Bottle

$10.00

Straw Tumbler

$15.00

Tumbler Mug

$20.00

Etched Coffeebar Mug

$13.00

Extra Retail

Tozo Wireless Headphones

$45.00

Combo Lock

$6.00

Key Lock

$5.00

MyZone Switch

$99.00

Outerwear

Quarter Zip Crop

$35.00+

Bags

Wave Tote

$10.00

Fanny Pack

$10.00

Stickers

Sunrise Coffee Bean Sticker

$3.00

Swim

Kids Goggles

$14.00

Adult Goggles

$15.00

Swim Caps

$11.00

Ear Plugs

$5.00

Nose Clips

$5.00

Racquet Sports

Pickelball Paddle

$70.00

Pickelball

$10.00