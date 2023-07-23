Courthouse Club Fitness CoffeeBar Keizer
DRINK MENU
Coffee
Americano
2 shots of espresso poured over hot water
Cappuccino
6oz drink with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam
Latte
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk
Mocha
2 shots of espresso with chocolate and steamed milk
Nitro Cold Brew
Courthouse Coffeebar's very own house made cold brew with Nitro
Cold Brew
Courthouse Coffeebar's very own house made cold brew
Decaf Brewed Coffee
Caravan Coffee's Morning Glory Decaf blend
Brewed Coffee
Caravan Coffee's Basecamp coffee blend
Non-Coffee
Italian Soda
Soda water, ice, and flavored syrup (Half & Half optional)
Matcha Latte
Matcha mixed with steamed milk
Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of flavoring
Hot Chocolate
Holy Kakow chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk
Chocolate Milk
Chai
A mix of spices steeped into a tea-like beverage, 1 part chai to one part milk
Dirty Chai
Sawtta Chai mix with your choice of milk, and an espresso shot.
Tea
Bottled Drinks
FOOD MENU
Protein
Quest Peanut Butter Cups
Quest Peanut Butter Cups satisfy your sweet tooth with less than 1g of sugar, made with 11g of protein and 1g of net carbs per serving
Lenny & Larry Protein Cookie - White Chocolate
Lenny & Larry Protein Cookie - Snickerdoodle
Lenny & Larry Protein Cookies Chocolate
Our Complete Cookies pack a powerful punch with up to 16g of protein and 10g of fiber per serving