Courthouse Coffeebar Lancaster
DRINKS
Coffee
- Espresso Shot$1.25+
- Americano$2.50+
2 shots of espresso poured over hot water
- Cappuccino$3.00+
6oz drink with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam
- Caramel Macchiato$3.25+
- Latte$3.00+
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk
- Mocha$3.25+
2 shots of espresso with chocolate and steamed milk
- Cold Brew$3.00+
Courthouse Coffeebar's very own house made cold brew
- Brewed Coffee$1.75+
Caravan Coffee's Basecamp coffee blend
- Decaf Brewed Coffee$1.75+
Caravan Coffee's Morning Glory Decaf blend
- Dirty Chai$3.25+
Sawtta Chai mix with your choice of milk, and an espresso shot.
Non-Coffee
- Italian Soda$2.75+
Soda water, ice, and flavored syrup (Half & Half optional)
- Energy Infusion$4.25
- Steamer$1.50+
Steamed milk with your choice of flavoring
- Hot Chocolate$2.75+
Holy Kakow chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk
- Chai$3.00+
A mix of spices steeped into a tea-like beverage, 1 part chai to one part milk
Tea
Smoothies
- Mango Peach Smoothie$3.75+
Fruit puree mixed together with your choice of protein. Want to mix things up? Try combining two flavors!
- Tri Berry Smoothie$3.75+
Fruit puree mixed together with your choice of protein. Want to mix things up? Try combining two flavors!
- Strawberry Smoothie$3.75+
Fruit puree mixed together with your choice of protein. Want to mix things up? Try combining two flavors!
- Banana Smoothie$3.75+
Fruit puree mixed together with your choice of protein. Want to mix things up? Try combining two flavors!
- Mocha Smoothie$3.75+
Mocha smoothie mix made with Colombian coffee and your choice of protein.