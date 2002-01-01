2x points now for loyalty members
Dunville's
Dunvilles
Soups
Apps
- Cheeseburger Sliders$14.00
Three American cheese sliders
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
- Hummus Platter$13.00
House whipped tahini hummus, vegetables, tuscan olives, stack of warm grilled flatbread
- Buffalo Wings$14.00
Crispy wings tossed in buffalo hot sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
- Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Enormous soft baked pretzel served with honey mustard.
- Nachos$14.00
Just fried tortilla chips, cheddar jack, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños
- Sticky Nuggets$12.00
Chicken Nuggets tossed in general tso sauce
- Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Cauliflower florets, rice flour, buffalo sauce
Salads
- Cobb$14.00
Mesclun greens, bacon bits, tomatoes, olives, hardboiled egg, avocado, and crumbled gorgonzola served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Southwest Chicken$16.00
Grilled and sliced cilantro-lime marinated chicken breast, mesclun greens, corn, black beans, pico, sliced olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, served with a chipotle ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic crotons, parmesan, caesar dressing
- Hamburger Chopped Salad$16.00
Fresh ground hand packed angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg lettuce, chopped pickles, bacon bits , tomatoes, red onions, cheddar jack cheese and french fries (yes, french fries) all tossed in thousand island dressing
- House Salad$14.00
Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, apples, and garlic croutons served with a raspberry vinaigrette
- Buffalo Cauliflower Caesar$16.00
Caesar Salad topped with Buffalo Cauliflower bites
Sandwiches, Etc...
- Birds n’ Bees Sandwich$15.00
Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions. sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey Dijon aioli
- Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap$15.00
Crunchy fried chicken, crispy fries, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, and buttermilk ranch dressing
- Hot Honey Chicken$15.00
Chicken Cutlet, pepper jack, bacon bits, buttermilk ranch pickle slaw, and little pub hot honey drizzle
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Paper thin shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onions, and chipotle aioli on a grinder roll
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Fork shredded oven roasted pork drenched in house bbq sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw
- Reuben And Rachel$15.00
Thin sliced corned beef and hot pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island dressing all grilled between thick slices of NY rye bread
- The B.L.T.$14.00
Giant stack of crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast
- Turkey Reuben$16.00
Hand carved slabs of oven roasted turkey breast, melted swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, and thousand island dressing all grilled between thick cut slices of New York rye bread
- Creole Reuben$16.00
Blackened whitefish, melted swiss, creamy coleslaw, and thousand island dressing all grilled between thick cut NY rye
Dunville's Traditions
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh beer battered cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and crispy fries
- Crispy Fish Tacos$16.00
Fresh beer battered cod served in soft flour tortillas with cilantro-green onion slaw, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of chipotle aioli
- Moo Shu Pork Tacos$16.00
Oven roasted fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli
- Tenderloin Steak Tips$20.00
Tenderloin steak tips served with smashed potatoes and sautéed onions and peppers
Burgers
- Build A Burger$12.00
Start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. All Come with lettuce and tomato. there are no rules! it's your burger.
- Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
The building blocks of life as we know it. Hand packed Angus Beef, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, roll. Fries.
- Homemade Veggie Burger$15.00
Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers, jack cheese, and cilantro-chipotle aioli
- Over-Easy$16.00
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with cheddar jack, over easy egg, bacon, and chipotle aioli
- Steakhouse$16.00
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with smoked bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, and steakhouse mayo
Kids Menu
- Kids Buttery Noodles$9.00
Ever have a child refuse to eat buttered noodles because the chef sprinkled parsley all over them for color? yeah, us too. no green stuff on these. just noodles and butter.
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
It’s a simple, classic grilled cheese. the kind you’d make if you had the time. we use american cheese but you can pick what you want from options below. not sure why this is only on the kids menu. it's perfect for adults too. add avocado and bacon for an "avocado bacon grilled cheese" if you like. or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". well, maybe not that but you get the point.
- Kid Quesadilla$9.00
If nachos and pizza had a baby it would be like this small pizza sized cheddar cheese quesadilla. think about it.
- Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$9.00
A grilled and sliced chicken breast served with sliced apples. Or fries if you allow a little indulgence.
- Kids Slider and Fries$9.00
Most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if they're feeling hungry.
- World's Best Chicken Nuggets$9.00
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Beverages
N/A Drinks
- Bottled Spring Water$2.99
Oh, behold the beauty and elegance of simple spring water. Of course, the formation of hydrogen and oxygen molecules and the subsequent formation of water are two different things. That's because even when hydrogen and oxygen molecules mix, they still need a spark of energy to form water.
- Coke$2.99
When was the last time you had an Ice cold 12 oz can of Coca Cola? Yep, that's too long.
- Diet Coke$2.99
Diet Coke might be even more popular than water.
- Gingerale$2.99
Sweet, citrusy, and a little peppery.
- Sprite$2.99
Lemon-lime flavor, a crisp clean taste,, and caffeine free