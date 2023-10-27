EggTown Bradenton
Beverages
Feature & 222
Omelettes
Three egg whites, turkey sausage, onions and mushrooms, topped with salsa. Served with a cup of fruit and wheat toast.
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Corned beef hash and cheddar cheese.
Ham, sausauge, bacon and cheddar cheese
Smoked salmon, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce and capers.
Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream.
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese
Spinach omelette, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado
Benedicts
Two eggs poached, grilled smoked ham, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Two eggs poached, grilled chorizo, pepper jack cheese and avocado on an english muffin topped with tomatillo sauce.
Scrambled eggs and sausage patties on a biscuit topped with sausage gravy.
Two eggs poached, two crab cakes and tomatoes on an english muffin topped topped with hollandaise sauce.
Two eggs poached and grilled smoked salmon on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, onions and capers.
Scrambled eggs and corned beef hash on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Two eggs poached, spinach, bacon and tomatoes on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Two eggs poached and fried chicken on a waffle topped with hollandaise sauce.
Two eggs poached, shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Country Skillets
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs.
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.
Bacon, onions, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and scrambled eggs.
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, jack cheese, tomatillo sauce, avocado, and scrambled eggs.
Sweet Temptations
Specialties
Three tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, chipotle mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo.
Two scrambled eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese and parsley. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.
Hearth multi grain toast with fresh smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, broccoli sprouts, feta cheese crumbles and scrambled eggs.
Everything bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, fresh sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, poached eggs and broccoli sprouts.
Hearty Favorites
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
Corn beef hash served with two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
One biscuit topped with gravy, served with two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and seasoned potatoes with onions.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Two eggs over hard, fried chicken breast and american cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.
Two eggs over hard, sausage patties and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
Kids Corner
One egg any style, served with seasoned potatoes with onions, two pieces of bacon or two pieces of sausage links and a biscuit.
Two egg omelette with cheddar cheese, served with seasoned potatoes with onions and a biscuit.
One piece of French toast, served with one egg scrambled and two pieces of bacon or two sausage links.
Served with french fries
Three piece chicken tenders. Served with french fries.
One pancake, served with one egg scrambled and two pieces of bacon or two sausage links.
Sandwiches
Half pounder cooked to perfection, topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served on a sesame bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, mushrooms, feta, swiss cheese and mayonnaise, served on grilled marble rye bread.
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, avocado, mayonnaise, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white bred
Chicken salad, cranberries, nuts, leaf lettuce and tomatoes on a croissant
Crab cake, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Swiss cheese on grilled white bread.
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and Swiss cheese. Served on a sesame bun.
Grilled raisin bread with swiss cheese, chicken salad, cranberries, nuts and lettuce
Salads
Grilled chicken served over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese and tortilla strips with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Sides
Oatmeal topped with brown sugar, raisins, pecans and bananas.