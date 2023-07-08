EggTown New Tampa


Beverages

Soft Drinks

$3.55
Milk

$2.95+
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (made to order)

$5.95+
Apple Juice

$3.75+
Lemonade

$3.75+
Tomato Juice

$3.75+
Cranberry Juice

$3.75+
Iced Tea

$3.95+
Arnold Palmer

$4.45
Regular Coffee

$3.55
Decaf Coffee

$3.55
Flavor Coffee

$4.55
Hot Tea

$3.95
Hot Chocolate

$4.95
Iced Coffee

$4.55
Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.55
Oreo Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.75
Flavor Iced Coffee

$5.25

Feature & 222

Feature

$11.75

Two fresh eggs any style with your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions and a biscuit.

Triple 222

$12.95

Two pieces of french toast or pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or two sausage links. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.

Omelettes

All omelettes are served with seasoned potatoes and with onions and biscuit.
Crab Omelette

$15.95
Spinach Feta Omelette

$13.25
Cheese Omelette

$11.45
Southwest Chicken Omelette

$14.95

Served with potatoes and biscuit

Power Omelette

$13.45

Three egg whites, turkey sausage, onions and mushrooms, topped with salsa. Served with a cup of fruit and wheat toast.

Steak Omelette

$15.95

Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Hash Omelette

$13.95

Corned beef hash and cheddar cheese.

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.95

Ham, sausauge, bacon and cheddar cheese

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$15.95

Smoked salmon, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce and capers.

Cali Omelette

$12.45

Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream.

Veggie Omelette

$12.25

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Spicy Chorizo Omelette

$13.25

Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese

B.L.T. Avocado Omelette

$12.95

Spinach omelette, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado

Benedicts

All Benedicts are served with seasoned potatoes with onions.
EggTown Benedict

$12.45

Two eggs poached, grilled smoked ham, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

Spicy Chorizo Benedict

$13.25

Two eggs poached, grilled chorizo, pepper jack cheese and avocado on an english muffin topped with tomatillo sauce.

Southern Benedict

$12.25

Scrambled eggs and sausage patties on a biscuit topped with sausage gravy.

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.95

Two eggs poached, two crab cakes and tomatoes on an english muffin topped topped with hollandaise sauce.

Salmon Benedict

$15.95

Two eggs poached and grilled smoked salmon on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, onions and capers.

Hash Benedict

$13.95

Scrambled eggs and corned beef hash on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

Florentine Benedict

$12.95

Two eggs poached, spinach, bacon and tomatoes on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

Chicken Waffle Benedict

$13.95

Two eggs poached and fried chicken on a waffle topped with hollandaise sauce.

Steak Benedict

$15.95

Two eggs poached, shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

Traditional Benedict

$11.95

Country Skillets

All skillets are served with seasoned potatoes with onions as the base and a biscuit.
EggTown Skillet

$14.75

Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs.

Veggie Skillet

$12.25

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.

Southern Skillet

$13.45

Bacon, onions, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and scrambled eggs.

Spicy Chorizo Skillet

$13.25

Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, jack cheese, tomatillo sauce, avocado, and scrambled eggs.

Sweet Temptations

All sweet temptations are topped with whipped cream and powder sugar.
Loaded French Toast

$5.45+
Loaded Pancakes

$5.45+
Loaded Waffle

$12.25
Oreo Pancakes

$6.95+
Orange Pecan French Toast

$6.45+
Nutella Crepes

$6.45+
Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes

$8.95+
Plain Waffle

$9.95
Plain French Toast

$3.45+
Plain Pancake

$3.45+
Stuffed Strawberry French Toast

$9.95+
Pancake Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake

$8.95+
French Toast Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake

$8.95+
Swedish Pancakes

$6.25+

Specialties

Chorizo Tacos

$13.75

Three tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, chipotle mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.75

Two scrambled eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese and parsley. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Hearth multi grain toast with fresh smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, broccoli sprouts, feta cheese crumbles and scrambled eggs.

Everything Bagel

$16.95

Everything bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, fresh sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, poached eggs and broccoli sprouts.

Blackboard Specials

Bagel Lox Platter

$14.25
Biscuit & Gravy

$12.25

One biscuit topped with gravy, served with two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and seasoned potatoes with onions.

Country Fried Chicken

$15.95

Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.

Corn Beef Hash

$14.25

Corn beef hash served with two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.

Country Fried Steak

$15.95

Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.

Crepe Combo

$14.25

Strawberry Cheesecake or Nutella crepes, served with seasoned potatoes with onions and a homemade muffin.

Chicken & Waffles

$13.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$12.95

Two eggs over hard, fried chicken breast and american cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions

Bagel Sandwich

$10.95

Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.

Sausage Waffle Sandwich

$11.95

Two eggs over hard, sausage patties and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions

Breakfast Croissant

$10.95

Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions

Kids Corner

One Egg

$7.25

One egg any style, served with seasoned potatoes with onions, two pieces of bacon or two pieces of sausage links and a biscuit.

Kids Cheese Omelette

$7.95

Two egg omelette with cheddar cheese, served with seasoned potatoes with onions and a biscuit.

Kids French Toast Combo

$7.95

Your choice of French Toast or Pancake, served with one egg scrambled and two pieces of bacon or two sausage

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Served with french fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Three piece chicken tenders. Served with french fries.

Kids Pancake Combo

$7.95

Sandwiches

All sandwiches and wraps are served with your choice of potato salad, seasoned potatoes with onions or french fries.
Grilled Raisin Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.75

Grilled raisin bread with swiss cheese, chicken salad, cranberries, nuts and lettuce

Grilled Chicken Melt

$12.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and Swiss cheese. Served on a sesame bun.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.75

Crab cake, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Swiss cheese on grilled white bread.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.45

Chicken salad, cranberries, nuts, leaf lettuce and tomatoes on a croissant

B.L.T.

$9.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white bred

B.L.T. Avocado Wrap

$12.45

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, avocado, mayonnaise, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Chicken Estrada

$12.75

Grilled chicken breast, spinach, mushrooms, feta, swiss cheese and mayonnaise, served on grilled marble rye bread.

Reuben

$12.95

Corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.

EggTown Burger

$13.25

Half pounder cooked to perfection, topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served on a sesame bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Cheeseburger

$11.95
Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.45

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.75

Grilled chicken served over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Spinach Avocado Salad

$10.45

Spinach, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese and tortilla strips with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Small House Salad

$6.95

Sides

Bacon

$2.75+
Fresh Fruit

$4.75+
Biscuits & Gravy

$7.95
Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.45
Sausage Links

$3.25+
Sausage Patties

$2.75+
Grits

$2.95+
French Fries

$3.95
Seasoned Potatoes (with onions)

$3.95
Loaded Oatmeal

$7.45

Oatmeal topped with brown sugar, raisins, pecans and bananas.

Side Croissant

$2.95
Potato Salad

$2.95
Salsa

$0.60
Sausage Gravy

$1.95
Side Hamburger Patty

$5.95
Side Sliced Tomato

$1.95
Smoked Salmon Side

$6.25
Sour Cream

$0.60
Toast

$1.95
Tomatillo Sauce

$1.50
Turkey Sausage

$2.75+
(1) Egg

$1.95
(2) Eggs

$3.90
Side Crab Cakes

$9.95
Avocado

$2.95
Biscuit

$1.95
Chicken Breast

$6.95
Chorizo Side

$6.95
Half Bacon/Half Sausage

$4.25
Ham Steak

$6.25
Hash Side

$5.95
Hollandaise

$1.75
Home-Made Muffin

$4.95
Plain Oatmeal

$4.95

Doggie Menu

Little Nibbles

$4.25
Beagle

$10.95
Doggie Biscuit

$4.95
Baconator

$6.45
Doggie Chicken Breast

$5.95
Puppy Patty

$6.95