EggTown Sarasota
Beverages
- Soft Drinks$3.75
- Milk$2.95+
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (made to order)$7.95+
- Apple Juice$5.25
- Lemonade$5.25
- Cranberry Juice$5.25
- Iced Tea$3.95+
- Arnold Palmer$4.95
- Regular Coffee$3.75
- Decaf Coffee$3.75
- Flavor Coffee$4.55
- Hot Tea$3.95
- Hot Chocolate$4.95
- Iced Coffee$3.75
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$6.75
- Oreo Mocha Iced Coffee$6.75
- Flavor Iced Coffee$5.25
- Kids Drink$2.95
- Fiji Water Bottle$4.00
Feature & 222
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$11.45
- Power Omelette$14.75
Three egg whites, turkey sausage, onions and mushrooms, topped with salsa. Served with a cup of fruit and wheat toast.
- Steak Omelette$15.95
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Hash Omelette$14.45
Corned beef hash and cheddar cheese.
- Meat Lovers Omelette$14.75
Ham, sausauge, bacon and cheddar cheese
- Smoked Salmon Omelette$16.95
Smoked salmon, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce and capers.
- Cali Omelette$13.95
Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream.
- Veggie Omelette$13.75
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
- Spicy Chorizo Omelette$14.45
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese
- B.L.T. Avocado Omelette$14.45
Spinach omelette, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado
Benedicts
- EggTown Benedict$14.75
Two eggs poached, grilled smoked ham, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Spicy Chorizo Benedict$14.45
Two eggs poached, grilled chorizo, pepper jack cheese and avocado on an english muffin topped with tomatillo sauce.
- Southern Benedict$14.45
Scrambled eggs and sausage patties on a biscuit topped with sausage gravy.
- Crab Cake Benedict$16.95
Two eggs poached, two crab cakes and tomatoes on an english muffin topped topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Salmon Benedict$16.95
Two eggs poached and grilled smoked salmon on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, onions and capers.
- Hash Benedict$14.45
Scrambled eggs and corned beef hash on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Florentine Benedict$14.45
Two eggs poached, spinach, bacon and tomatoes on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Chicken Waffle Benedict$15.95
Two eggs poached and fried chicken on a waffle topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Steak Benedict$15.95
Two eggs poached, shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Traditional Benedict$12.95
Country Skillets
- EggTown Skillet$14.95
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs.
- Veggie Skillet$13.75
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.
- Southern Skillet$14.45
Bacon, onions, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and scrambled eggs.
- Spicy Chorizo Skillet$14.45
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, jack cheese, tomatillo sauce, avocado, and scrambled eggs.
Sweet Temptations
- Loaded French Toast$6.45+
- Loaded Pancakes$6.45+
- Loaded Waffle$13.75
- Oreo Pancakes$7.95+
- Orange Pecan French Toast$7.45+
- Nutella Crepes$6.95+
- Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes$8.95+
- Plain Waffle$9.95
- Plain French Toast$3.45+
- Plain Pancake$3.45+
- Stuffed Strawberry French Toast$9.95+
- Pancake Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake$8.95+
- French Toast Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake$8.95+
- Gluten Free Pancakes$5.95+
- Gluten Free Waffle$11.95
- Plain Crepes$4.95+
Specialties
- Chorizo Tacos$14.25
Three tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, chipotle mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo.
- Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Two scrambled eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese and parsley. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.
- Avocado Toast$14.95
Hearth multi grain toast with fresh smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, broccoli sprouts, feta cheese crumbles and scrambled eggs.
- Everything Bagel$16.95
Everything bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, fresh sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, poached eggs and broccoli sprouts.
- Huevos Rancheros$15.45
Three flour tortillas with cheddar cheese and black beans. Topped with two eggs over medium, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream.
Hearty Favorites
- Chicken & Waffles$14.95
- Country Fried Steak$15.95
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
- Corn Beef Hash$14.45
Corn beef hash served with two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
- Country Fried Chicken$15.95
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
- Biscuit & Gravy$13.75
One biscuit topped with gravy, served with two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and seasoned potatoes with onions.
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Chicken Waffle Sandwich$14.95
Two eggs over hard, fried chicken breast and american cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
- Bagel Sandwich$12.75
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.
- Sausage Waffle Sandwich$12.95
Two eggs over hard, sausage patties and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
- Breakfast Croissant$12.95
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
Kids Corner
- One Egg$7.95
One egg any style, served with seasoned potatoes with onions, two pieces of bacon or two pieces of sausage links and a biscuit.
- Kids Cheese Omelette$8.95
Two egg omelette with cheddar cheese, served with seasoned potatoes with onions and a biscuit.
- Kids French Toast Combo$8.95
One piece of French toast, served with one egg scrambled and two pieces of bacon or two sausage links.
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
Served with french fries
- Chicken Tenders$8.95
Three piece chicken tenders. Served with french fries.
- Kids Pancake Combo$7.95
One pancake, served with one egg scrambled and two pieces of bacon or two sausage links.
Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$11.95
- EggTown Burger$13.95
Half pounder cooked to perfection, topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served on a sesame bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
- Reuben$13.75
Corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.
- Chicken Estrada$13.75
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, mushrooms, feta, swiss cheese and mayonnaise, served on grilled marble rye bread.
- B.L.T. Avocado Wrap$13.95
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, avocado, mayonnaise, bacon, and cheddar cheese
- B.L.T.$11.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white bred
- Chicken Salad Croissant$12.95
Chicken salad, cranberries, nuts, leaf lettuce and tomatoes on a croissant
- Crab Cake Sandwich$16.95
Crab cake, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Swiss cheese on grilled white bread.
- Grilled Chicken Melt$13.75
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and Swiss cheese. Served on a sesame bun.
- Grilled Raisin Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Grilled raisin bread with swiss cheese, chicken salad, cranberries, nuts and lettuce
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.75
Grilled chicken served over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Spinach Avocado Salad$10.95
Spinach, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese and tortilla strips with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Small House Salad$6.95
Sides
- Bacon$3.95+
- Fresh Fruit$6.75+
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.95
- Sausage Links$3.95+
- Sausage Patties$2.75+
- Grits$3.95+
- French Fries$4.95
- Seasoned Potatoes (with onions)$4.45
- Loaded Oatmeal$7.95
Oatmeal topped with brown sugar, raisins, pecans and bananas.
- Side Croissant$3.95
- Potato Salad$3.95
- Salsa$1.45
- Sausage Gravy$3.95
- Side Hamburger Patty$7.95
- Side Sliced Tomato$2.95
- Smoked Salmon Side$8.95
- Sour Cream$1.45
- Toast$2.95
- Tomatillo Sauce$1.95
- Turkey Sausage$2.95+
- (1) Egg$2.75
- (2) Eggs$4.95
- Side Crab Cakes$11.95
- Avocado$3.95
- Biscuit$2.95
- Chicken Breast$6.95
- Chorizo Side$6.95
- Half Bacon/Half Sausage$4.95
- Hash Side$6.95
- Hollandaise$1.95
- Home-Made Muffin$4.95
- Plain Oatmeal$4.95
- Maple Syrup$3.00