SANDWICH & SALAD

Sandwich

Turkey & Cheddar

$8.75

Turkey, cheddar, tomato, and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications. (mayonnaise now comes on the side)

Turkey Club

$9.75

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, tomato, and lettuce on rustic white bread. Please no substitutions or modifications. (mayonnaise now comes on the side)

Ham and Swiss

$9.75

Ham, swiss, mayonnaise, mustard, and lettuce on multigrain bread

Albacore Tuna Salad

$8.75

(dairy-free) Tuna, mayonnaise, tomato, pickle and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Egg Salad

$8.75

(vegetarian, dairy-free) Eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, scallions and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Caprese

$9.75

(vegetarian) Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and basil oil, on our ficelle. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Buffalo Cauliflower & Chickpea Wrap

$9.75

(vegan, dairy-free) Spicy cauliflower and chickpeas wrapped in a flour tortilla with red cabbage, romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, Mama Lil’s peppers, and a touch of garlic. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.50

(vegan, dairy-free) Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on French white bread

Tuna Melt

$8.75

Albacore tuna, cheddar, mayonnaise, and pickle on French white bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

(vegetarian) Cheddar on french white bread

Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, radicchio, croutons, and Parmesan with our Caesar dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Classic Cobb Salad

$12.00

(wheat-free) Romaine, tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, and scallions with our French vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Chop Chop Salad

$12.00

(wheat-free) Romaine, garbanzo beans, smoked turkey, provolone, salami, olives, Parmesan, Mama Lil's peppers, and scallions with our balsamic vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Smoked Salmon Salad

$12.00

Couscous, arugula, house-smoked salmon, tomatoes, shallots, basil, olive oil, roasted corn, cranberries, Parmesan, and pepitas with our creamy pesto dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Willamette Valley Salad

$12.00Out of stock

(vegetarian, wheat-free) Mixed greens, hazelnuts, blue cheese, apples, and grapes with our raspberry vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Seasonal House Salad- Spring/Summer

$11.00

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Arugula, radicchio, red leaf lettuce, fresh fennel, dried cranberries, seasoned pepitas, and our rosé dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Greek Metala Orzo Salad

$8.00Out of stock

(vegetarian) Orzo pasta, onions, bell peppers, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta, tomato, olive oil, lemon, garlic, and spices

Caprese Pasta Salad

$8.00Out of stock

(vegetarian) Ditalini pasta, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and garlic oil. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Quinoa & Black Bean Salad

$8.00

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Quinoa, black beans, cabbage, carrots, cilantro and scallions in our smoky lime dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00

(wheat-free) Kale, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, and Parmesan in our Caesar dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Sesame Noodles

$8.00Out of stock

(vegan, dairy-free) Noodles, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, red chili flakes, scallions, sesame seeds, and sesame oil. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Veggies & Ranch

$8.00

(vegetarian) Carrots, celery, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and our roasted garlic ranch dip. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Cheese & Fruit

$8.00

(vegetarian) Cheddar, provolone, grapes, apples, and crackers. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Teriyaki Salmon Bites

$11.00Out of stock

(wheat-free, dairy-free) Roasted teriyaki salmon with our wasabi dipping sauce. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Fresh Fruit Salad

$6.50Out of stock

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, grapes, strawberries, and blueberries

Roast Chicken and Ranch Salad

$12.00

(wheat-free) Mixed greens, romaine, chicken, walnuts, and dried cranberries with our roasted garlic ranch dressing

SOUP & HOT FOOD

Soup

Mama Leone's Half Pint

$5.50

Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock

Tomato Orange Half Pint

$5.50Out of stock

(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange

Elephants Cure Half Pint

$5.50

(wheat-free, dairy-free) Chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, cloves, serrano peppers, and cilantro all simmered in our house-made chicken stock

Summer Veggie Half Pint

$5.50

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Tomatoes, carrot, potatoes, onion, celery, turnips, garbanzo, and lima beans simmered in a seasoned broth

Corn Chowder Half Pint

$5.50

A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick

Mama Leone's Pint

$8.50

Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock

Tomato Orange Pint

$8.50Out of stock

(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange

Elephants Cure Pint

$8.50

(wheat-free, dairy-free) Chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, cloves, serrano peppers, and cilantro all simmered in our house-made chicken stock

Summer Veggie Pint

$8.50

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Tomatoes, carrot, potatoes, onion, celery, turnips, garbanzo, and lima beans simmered in a seasoned broth

Corn Chowder Pint

$8.50

A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick

Mama Leone's Quart

$13.00

Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock

Tomato Orange Quart

$13.00Out of stock

(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange

Elephants Cure Quart

$13.00

(wheat-free, dairy-free) Chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, cloves, serrano peppers, and cilantro all simmered in our house-made chicken stock

Summer Veggie Quart

$13.00Out of stock

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Tomatoes, carrot, potatoes, onion, celery, turnips, garbanzo, and lima beans simmered in a seasoned broth

Corn Chowder Quart

$13.00

A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick

Mama Leone's Cold Pint

$8.50

Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock

Tomato Orange Cold Pint

$8.50

(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange

Elephants Cure Cold Pint

$8.50

(wheat-free, dairy-free) Chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, cloves, serrano peppers, and cilantro all simmered in our house-made chicken stock

Summer Veggie Cold Pint

$8.50

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Tomatoes, carrot, potatoes, onion, celery, turnips, garbanzo, and lima beans simmered in a seasoned broth

Corn Chowder Cold Pint

$8.50

A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick

Mama Leone's Cold Quart

$13.00

Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock

Tomato Orange Cold Quart

$13.00

(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange

Elephants Cure Cold Quart

$13.00

(wheat-free, dairy-free) Chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, cloves, serrano peppers, and cilantro all simmered in our house-made chicken stock

Summer Veggie Cold Quart

$13.00

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Tomatoes, carrot, potatoes, onion, celery, turnips, garbanzo, and lima beans simmered in a seasoned broth

Corn Chowder Cold Quart

$13.00

A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick

Hot Food

Macaroni & Cheese SM

$5.00

(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Macaroni & Cheese LG

$9.00

(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Chicken Enchilada Verde Slice

$9.00Out of stock

(wheat-free) With cheddar and tomatillo sauce, topped with our homemade salsa.

BAKERY & DESSERTS

Cookies & Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Cowboy Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Plain Elephant Shortbread Cookie

$2.00

(vegetarian) Delicious elephant-shaped shortbreads

Frosted Seasonal Shortbread Cookie

$3.25

(vegetarian)

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50
Banana Bread Slice

$3.75

(vegetarian) Cake-like, with pecans and a hint of vanilla

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Marionberry Scone

$4.00

(vegetarian) Full of marionberries and a touch of vanilla

Cinnamon Twist

$4.25

(vegetarian) Rich flaky dough twisted and baked with a cinnamon-sugar center and drizzled with a light glaze.

Italian Thumbprint Cookie

$1.50

Dolci di Noci Cookie

$1.50

Ricciarelli Cookie

$1.50

Italian Lemon Cookie

$1.50

Italian Cookies 8pk

$12.00

Bread & Desserts

Baguette

$4.50

(vegan, dairy-free) Baked fresh daily

Baguette Slice

$0.75

(vegan, dairy-free) Baked fresh daily

Cheese Twist

$4.25

(vegetarian) Rich flaky dough twisted and baked with cheddar and Asiago cheese. Perfect for dipping into soup

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

(vegetarian, wheat-free) A light fluffy mousse made with chocolate and a hint of vanilla

Passionfruit Mousse

$5.50

(wheat-free) A light, fluffy, and slightly tart mousse made with passionfruit and topped with raspberries

Ding Dong

$8.50

(vegetarian) Rich chocolate cake with a vanilla whipped cream filling encased in chocolate ganache

BREAKFAST

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Eggs, bacon, cheddar, and Cholula sauce on ciabatta roll

Veggie Sausage Breakfast Sando

$7.00

(vegetarian) Eggs, our house-made veggie sausage, Tillamook cheddar, and spinach with hollandaise on ciabatta

Sausage Frittata Slice

$7.50Out of stock

(wheat-free) Eggs, potatoes, sausage, cheddar, Swiss, scallions, and chives

Veggie Frittata Slice

$7.50Out of stock

(vegetarian, wheat-free) Eggs, potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, cheddar, Swiss, scallions, and chives

Chili con Queso Breakfast Burrito

$8.00Out of stock

(vegetarian) Eggs, potato, pinto beans, jalapeños, poblanos, green chilies, tomato, cream cheese, jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro, scallions, and cumin in a whole wheat tortilla

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Eggs, bacon, potatoes, pepper jack, and Cholula sauce in a flour tortilla

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

(vegetarian, wheat-free) House-made granola, vanilla and strawberry yogurt, and fresh seasonal berries

SINGLE ENTREES

Single Entrees - Heat to Eat

Mac and Cheese Single

$9.00

(vegetarian) Served ready to heat–Guest favorite — cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Smoked Bacon Mac Single

$11.00

Served ready to heat–Our creamy macaroni and cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and lemon

Enchilada Verde w/Rice Single

$11.00Out of stock

(wheat-free) Served ready to heat–Seasoned chicken and cheese enchiladas baked in our tomatillo sauce served with Spanish rice

Chicken Pot Pie Single

$11.00

Served ready to heat–Chicken, root vegetables, and creamy herb sauce topped with Elephants homemade biscuits

Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes Single

$11.00

Served ready to heat–Our classic meatloaf paired with creamy mashed potatoes

Teriyaki Chicken Single

$11.00Out of stock

(wheat-free, dairy-free) Served ready to heat–Grilled boneless chicken thighs glazed with our wheat-free teriyaki sauce; served with sushi rice and garnished with pineapple

Coconut Curry Single

$11.00

GRILL

Grill

Hamburger

$13.00

Angus beef, burger sauce, lettuce, onion, and pickles on our sesame seed bun; served with fries

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Angus beef, lettuce, American cheese, onion and pickles with burger sauce on our house-made bun; served with fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

Angus beef, lettuce, American cheese, bacon, onion and pickles with burger sauce on our house-made bun; served with fries.

Bistro Burger

$13.50

Angus beef, bacon-onion compote, mayonnaise, blue cheese, and arugula on our sesame seed bun; served with fries

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

(vegetarian) House-made black bean burger, pepper jack cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles, and onion on our sesame seed bun; served with fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dip, and bread, and butter pickles on our sesame seed bun; served with fries

Quesadilla

$10.00

(vegetarian) Cheddar jack, cilantro, scallions, and green chiles in a flour tortilla; served with sour cream, Cabo sauce, and arugula side salad

Chicken Strips

$11.50

Crispy battered chicken served with fries, chipotle BBQ sauce, and garlic ranch dip

Fish & Chips

$15.50

(dairy-free) Beer battered Mahi-Mahi with tartar sauce and fries

Fish Tacos

$15.50

(dairy-free) Grilled mahi-mahi, mango pico de gallo, Cuban sauce, lettuce, and cabbage on flour tortillas

Grilled BLT

$9.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on rustic white bread

Classic Pastrami Reuben

$15.50

Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on our light rye; served with a pickle spear

A La Carte Sides

French Fries

$5.00

With Burger Sauce and Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Side Fries

$3.00
Garlic French Fries

$5.50

French fries tossed in butter, garlic, parsley, and olive oil

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

With Chipotle Dip

Side Tots

$3.00
Macaroni & Cheese LG

$9.00

(vegetarian) Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, cream, flour, and pickapeppa

Macaroni & Cheese SM

$5.00

(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Side Salad, Seasonal House, Spring/Summer

$4.50

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Arugula, radicchio, red leaf lettuce, fresh fennel, dried cranberries, seasoned pepitas, and our rosé salad dressing

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza 12in.

$13.00

(vegetarian) Mozzarella and pomodoro pizza sauce

Pepperoni Pizza 12in.

$14.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, and pomodoro pizza sauce

Margherita Pizza 12in.

$14.00

(vegetarian) Mozzarella, basil, garlic olive oil, and pomodoro pizza sauce

Italian Sausage Pizza 12in.

$14.00

Italian sausage, Mama Lil’s peppers, fennel, mozzarella, olive oil, and pomodoro pizza sauce

Arugula Pizza 12in.

$14.00

(vegetarian) Arugula, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, mascarpone, and garlic olive oil

Pizza, Campania 12in.

$14.00

Italian sausage, sauteed kale (kale, garlic, olive oil, garlic powder, salt) Castlevetrano olives, serrano pepper, and smoked mozzarella with our Pomodoro pizza sauce on our pizza dough

Pizza, Slice Cheese

$4.00

(vegetarian) Mozzarella and pomodoro pizza sauce

Pizza, Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Pepperoni, mozzarella, and pomodoro pizza sauce

Pizza Slice, Margherita

$5.00

Pizza Slice, Italian Sausage

$5.00

Pizza Slice, Arugula

$5.00

Pizza Slice, Campania

$5.00

Chips and Beverages

Chips

Kettle Chips Sea Salt

$2.50

Kettle Chips Sea Salt Vinegar

$2.50

Kettle Chips BBQ

$2.50

Kettle Chips Honey Dijon

$2.50

Beverages

Oregon Rain Water Bottle

$2.00

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

San Pellegrino Can Aranciata Rossa

$2.50

Polar Lime

$2.00

Red Bull Regular 8.4OZ

$4.00

Guayaki Can Enlightenmint

$5.00