2x points for loyalty members
Elephant's Deli - Cedar Hills 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #140
SANDWICH & SALAD
Sandwich
Turkey & Cheddar
Turkey, cheddar, tomato, and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications. (mayonnaise now comes on the side)
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, tomato, and lettuce on rustic white bread. Please no substitutions or modifications. (mayonnaise now comes on the side)
Ham and Swiss
Ham, swiss, mayonnaise, mustard, and lettuce on multigrain bread
Albacore Tuna Salad
(dairy-free) Tuna, mayonnaise, tomato, pickle and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Egg Salad
(vegetarian, dairy-free) Eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, scallions and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Caprese
(vegetarian) Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and basil oil, on our ficelle. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Buffalo Cauliflower & Chickpea Wrap
(vegan, dairy-free) Spicy cauliflower and chickpeas wrapped in a flour tortilla with red cabbage, romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, Mama Lil’s peppers, and a touch of garlic. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Peanut Butter & Jelly
(vegan, dairy-free) Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on French white bread
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna, cheddar, mayonnaise, and pickle on French white bread
Grilled Cheese
(vegetarian) Cheddar on french white bread
Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, radicchio, croutons, and Parmesan with our Caesar dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Classic Cobb Salad
(wheat-free) Romaine, tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, and scallions with our French vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Chop Chop Salad
(wheat-free) Romaine, garbanzo beans, smoked turkey, provolone, salami, olives, Parmesan, Mama Lil's peppers, and scallions with our balsamic vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Smoked Salmon Salad
Couscous, arugula, house-smoked salmon, tomatoes, shallots, basil, olive oil, roasted corn, cranberries, Parmesan, and pepitas with our creamy pesto dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Willamette Valley Salad
(vegetarian, wheat-free) Mixed greens, hazelnuts, blue cheese, apples, and grapes with our raspberry vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Seasonal House Salad- Spring/Summer
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Arugula, radicchio, red leaf lettuce, fresh fennel, dried cranberries, seasoned pepitas, and our rosé dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Greek Metala Orzo Salad
(vegetarian) Orzo pasta, onions, bell peppers, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta, tomato, olive oil, lemon, garlic, and spices
Caprese Pasta Salad
(vegetarian) Ditalini pasta, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and garlic oil. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Quinoa & Black Bean Salad
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Quinoa, black beans, cabbage, carrots, cilantro and scallions in our smoky lime dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
(wheat-free) Kale, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, and Parmesan in our Caesar dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Sesame Noodles
(vegan, dairy-free) Noodles, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, red chili flakes, scallions, sesame seeds, and sesame oil. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Veggies & Ranch
(vegetarian) Carrots, celery, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and our roasted garlic ranch dip. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Cheese & Fruit
(vegetarian) Cheddar, provolone, grapes, apples, and crackers. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Teriyaki Salmon Bites
(wheat-free, dairy-free) Roasted teriyaki salmon with our wasabi dipping sauce. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Fresh Fruit Salad
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, grapes, strawberries, and blueberries
Roast Chicken and Ranch Salad
(wheat-free) Mixed greens, romaine, chicken, walnuts, and dried cranberries with our roasted garlic ranch dressing
SOUP & HOT FOOD
Soup
Mama Leone's Half Pint
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock
Tomato Orange Half Pint
(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange
Elephants Cure Half Pint
(wheat-free, dairy-free) Chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, cloves, serrano peppers, and cilantro all simmered in our house-made chicken stock
Summer Veggie Half Pint
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Tomatoes, carrot, potatoes, onion, celery, turnips, garbanzo, and lima beans simmered in a seasoned broth
Corn Chowder Half Pint
A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick
Mama Leone's Pint
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock
Tomato Orange Pint
(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange
Elephants Cure Pint
(wheat-free, dairy-free) Chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, cloves, serrano peppers, and cilantro all simmered in our house-made chicken stock
Summer Veggie Pint
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Tomatoes, carrot, potatoes, onion, celery, turnips, garbanzo, and lima beans simmered in a seasoned broth
Corn Chowder Pint
A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick
Mama Leone's Quart
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock
Tomato Orange Quart
(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange
Elephants Cure Quart
(wheat-free, dairy-free) Chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, cloves, serrano peppers, and cilantro all simmered in our house-made chicken stock
Summer Veggie Quart
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Tomatoes, carrot, potatoes, onion, celery, turnips, garbanzo, and lima beans simmered in a seasoned broth
Corn Chowder Quart
A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick
Mama Leone's Cold Pint
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock
Tomato Orange Cold Pint
(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange
Elephants Cure Cold Pint
(wheat-free, dairy-free) Chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, cloves, serrano peppers, and cilantro all simmered in our house-made chicken stock
Summer Veggie Cold Pint
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Tomatoes, carrot, potatoes, onion, celery, turnips, garbanzo, and lima beans simmered in a seasoned broth
Corn Chowder Cold Pint
A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick
Mama Leone's Cold Quart
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock
Tomato Orange Cold Quart
(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange
Elephants Cure Cold Quart
(wheat-free, dairy-free) Chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, cloves, serrano peppers, and cilantro all simmered in our house-made chicken stock
Summer Veggie Cold Quart
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Tomatoes, carrot, potatoes, onion, celery, turnips, garbanzo, and lima beans simmered in a seasoned broth
Corn Chowder Cold Quart
A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick
Hot Food
Macaroni & Cheese SM
(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Macaroni & Cheese LG
(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Chicken Enchilada Verde Slice
(wheat-free) With cheddar and tomatillo sauce, topped with our homemade salsa.
BAKERY & DESSERTS
Cookies & Pastries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
(vegetarian)
Cowboy Cookie
(vegetarian)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
(vegetarian)
Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie
(vegetarian)
Snickerdoodle Cookie
(vegetarian)
Peanut Butter Cookie
(vegetarian)
Plain Elephant Shortbread Cookie
(vegetarian) Delicious elephant-shaped shortbreads
Frosted Seasonal Shortbread Cookie
(vegetarian)
Chocolate Croissant
Banana Bread Slice
(vegetarian) Cake-like, with pecans and a hint of vanilla
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Marionberry Scone
(vegetarian) Full of marionberries and a touch of vanilla
Cinnamon Twist
(vegetarian) Rich flaky dough twisted and baked with a cinnamon-sugar center and drizzled with a light glaze.
Italian Thumbprint Cookie
Dolci di Noci Cookie
Ricciarelli Cookie
Italian Lemon Cookie
Italian Cookies 8pk
Bread & Desserts
Baguette
(vegan, dairy-free) Baked fresh daily
Baguette Slice
(vegan, dairy-free) Baked fresh daily
Cheese Twist
(vegetarian) Rich flaky dough twisted and baked with cheddar and Asiago cheese. Perfect for dipping into soup
Chocolate Mousse
(vegetarian, wheat-free) A light fluffy mousse made with chocolate and a hint of vanilla
Passionfruit Mousse
(wheat-free) A light, fluffy, and slightly tart mousse made with passionfruit and topped with raspberries
Ding Dong
(vegetarian) Rich chocolate cake with a vanilla whipped cream filling encased in chocolate ganache
BREAKFAST
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, bacon, cheddar, and Cholula sauce on ciabatta roll
Veggie Sausage Breakfast Sando
(vegetarian) Eggs, our house-made veggie sausage, Tillamook cheddar, and spinach with hollandaise on ciabatta
Sausage Frittata Slice
(wheat-free) Eggs, potatoes, sausage, cheddar, Swiss, scallions, and chives
Veggie Frittata Slice
(vegetarian, wheat-free) Eggs, potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, cheddar, Swiss, scallions, and chives
Chili con Queso Breakfast Burrito
(vegetarian) Eggs, potato, pinto beans, jalapeños, poblanos, green chilies, tomato, cream cheese, jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro, scallions, and cumin in a whole wheat tortilla
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, bacon, potatoes, pepper jack, and Cholula sauce in a flour tortilla
Granola Yogurt Parfait
(vegetarian, wheat-free) House-made granola, vanilla and strawberry yogurt, and fresh seasonal berries
SINGLE ENTREES
Single Entrees - Heat to Eat
Mac and Cheese Single
(vegetarian) Served ready to heat–Guest favorite — cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Smoked Bacon Mac Single
Served ready to heat–Our creamy macaroni and cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and lemon
Enchilada Verde w/Rice Single
(wheat-free) Served ready to heat–Seasoned chicken and cheese enchiladas baked in our tomatillo sauce served with Spanish rice
Chicken Pot Pie Single
Served ready to heat–Chicken, root vegetables, and creamy herb sauce topped with Elephants homemade biscuits
Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes Single
Served ready to heat–Our classic meatloaf paired with creamy mashed potatoes
Teriyaki Chicken Single
(wheat-free, dairy-free) Served ready to heat–Grilled boneless chicken thighs glazed with our wheat-free teriyaki sauce; served with sushi rice and garnished with pineapple
Coconut Curry Single
GRILL
Grill
Hamburger
Angus beef, burger sauce, lettuce, onion, and pickles on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
Cheeseburger
Angus beef, lettuce, American cheese, onion and pickles with burger sauce on our house-made bun; served with fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus beef, lettuce, American cheese, bacon, onion and pickles with burger sauce on our house-made bun; served with fries.
Bistro Burger
Angus beef, bacon-onion compote, mayonnaise, blue cheese, and arugula on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
Black Bean Burger
(vegetarian) House-made black bean burger, pepper jack cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles, and onion on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dip, and bread, and butter pickles on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
Quesadilla
(vegetarian) Cheddar jack, cilantro, scallions, and green chiles in a flour tortilla; served with sour cream, Cabo sauce, and arugula side salad
Chicken Strips
Crispy battered chicken served with fries, chipotle BBQ sauce, and garlic ranch dip
Fish & Chips
(dairy-free) Beer battered Mahi-Mahi with tartar sauce and fries
Fish Tacos
(dairy-free) Grilled mahi-mahi, mango pico de gallo, Cuban sauce, lettuce, and cabbage on flour tortillas
Grilled BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on rustic white bread
Classic Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on our light rye; served with a pickle spear
A La Carte Sides
French Fries
With Burger Sauce and Chipotle BBQ Sauce
Side Fries
Garlic French Fries
French fries tossed in butter, garlic, parsley, and olive oil
Sweet Potato Tots
With Chipotle Dip
Side Tots
Macaroni & Cheese LG
(vegetarian) Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, cream, flour, and pickapeppa
Macaroni & Cheese SM
(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Side Salad, Seasonal House, Spring/Summer
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Arugula, radicchio, red leaf lettuce, fresh fennel, dried cranberries, seasoned pepitas, and our rosé salad dressing
PIZZA
Cheese Pizza 12in.
(vegetarian) Mozzarella and pomodoro pizza sauce
Pepperoni Pizza 12in.
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and pomodoro pizza sauce
Margherita Pizza 12in.
(vegetarian) Mozzarella, basil, garlic olive oil, and pomodoro pizza sauce
Italian Sausage Pizza 12in.
Italian sausage, Mama Lil’s peppers, fennel, mozzarella, olive oil, and pomodoro pizza sauce
Arugula Pizza 12in.
(vegetarian) Arugula, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, mascarpone, and garlic olive oil
Pizza, Campania 12in.
Italian sausage, sauteed kale (kale, garlic, olive oil, garlic powder, salt) Castlevetrano olives, serrano pepper, and smoked mozzarella with our Pomodoro pizza sauce on our pizza dough
Pizza, Slice Cheese
(vegetarian) Mozzarella and pomodoro pizza sauce
Pizza, Pepperoni Slice
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and pomodoro pizza sauce