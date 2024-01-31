Skip to Main content
Flour & Flower
Pickup
ASAP
from
24 north college ave
0
Your order
Welcome to Flour & Flower! Order for daily products, Holiday Pre Orders or Pizza Night!
More
Flour & Flower Bakery
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
24 north college ave
Flowers
Grace earrings
F&F Merch!
Honey
Flowers
Pluck Dried Bouquets
$19.00+
katie ballantine bouquets
$25.00
Out of stock
Grace earrings
fun stuff!
$10.50
F&F Merch!
Flour Power Long Sleeve Shirts
$20.00
Dark Green Crew Neck Sweatshirts
$48.00
F&F Tote bags
$25.00
Less Stress More Streusel Dish Towel
$15.00
F&F Stickers
$3.00
Peach Crop Top *hot carb summer*
$5.00
F&F Bandana
$8.00
Pocket Tee
$5.00
Flour & Flower Mug
$32.00
Holiday Gift Basket
$80.00
Honey
jar of honey!
$11.00
Flour & Flower Location and Ordering Hours
(320) 557-0170
24 north college ave, st. joseph, MN 56374
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement